When you play tug of war with your dog both dog and owner develop a strategy to win! I have played tug with all of my dogs over the 40 plus years of owning! Because both are trying to win by taking the object of the tug and I figured out that they wait until they get the best grip and as soon as they think I’m trying for a better grip they will pull as fast and harder trying to win and I do the same until one of us wins or gets tired! They actually figured out what I was doing and turned it on me! Dogs intelligence is highly under rated!

