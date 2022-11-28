Read full article on original website
Chevy II
When you play tug of war with your dog both dog and owner develop a strategy to win! I have played tug with all of my dogs over the 40 plus years of owning! Because both are trying to win by taking the object of the tug and I figured out that they wait until they get the best grip and as soon as they think I’m trying for a better grip they will pull as fast and harder trying to win and I do the same until one of us wins or gets tired! They actually figured out what I was doing and turned it on me! Dogs intelligence is highly under rated!
Woman Accidently Breeding Golden German Shepherds Delights Internet
A video telling the story of a dog's accidental pregnancy has gone viral on TikTok with 7.7 million views. In the video, Salt Lake City-based TikTok user Paisen @paibaiiii documented her dog's tricky pregnancy, explaining that her brother's golden retriever accidentally got her German shepherd pregnant. The video shows a...
German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy from Potential Dog Attack by Stopping Charging Canine
A family says their German shepherd came to the rescue after a neighborhood dog charged straight at their 6-year-old while the child was in the front yard A Florida family says their German shepherd saved the day. Tank the dog's owners shared on social media that a neighbor's dog charged straight at their 6-year-old boy while the child was playing in the front yard with Tank, according to Newsweek. Footage of the incident shows the German shepherd springing into action. In the video, Tank sees the other dog running toward the...
Meet a 'human face' cat that people call her a monster and become an internet sensation.
Our human brain looks for familiar characters in everything. We've all looked up at the sky and tried to give each cloud a shape at some point. However, things become strange when we see a human face in an animal.
Heartwarming Moment Golden Retriever Cuddles Grandma: 'Extra Gentle'
The video has been watched by two million people in just 24 hours, one user said: "Golden seriously are the best! So gentle, so sweet!"
Furry Snake Found in Swamp in Thailand and It’s So Creepy People Think Its Practically a Cryptid
That’s a fur-lined nope rope.
Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother
In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
WGME
The weird reason why this monster Maine buck was tagged as a doe
(BDN) -- Debbie Pellegrino and her husband, Nick, were about ready to call it an evening while hunting on their property last week when, with shooting light fading fast, Debbie noticed a deer come into view. “Shoot it,” her husband said as they waited in the blind. The deer...
'Sweet' Dog Mauled to Near Death Rescued From Pit Bull Fighting Ring
The heartwarming story of a dog that was rescued in Bahrain after he was discovered barely breathing has inspired people around the world. Sparrow is a pit bull and his long road to recovery started in May 2022 when Soha Al-Awadhi discovered him lying on the roadside. Al-Awadhi is a...
Upworthy
Cop who shielded injured dog from scorching sun during heatwave ends up adopting the pup
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 8, 2022. It has since been updated. Kaye Fiorello was driving down a Tennessee highway on a scorching hot day last month when she noticed a highway patrol officer parked just off the road. Although she didn't think much of it at the time, this observation proved helpful within minutes as she spotted something else that gave her pause. "About a mile up the road, this little dog's head popped up on the side of the road," Fiorello told The Dodo. "She looked like she'd been there for some time." Moved by the stranded pup's sorry state, Fiorello wanted to help her and immediately knew who she could approach.
Watch the video to see the tender moment chimp realizes she is reunited with her baby
A chimpanzee at Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas gave birth to a baby earlier this month. Mahale, the mama chimp, gave birth via C-section to a male baby, which was having trouble breathing on its own. Mama and baby were separated for a bit because the infant chimp was not...
Internet in Stitches as Cockapoo Reveals What He's Hiding Under His Paw
A dog named Gus has left the internet in stitches after a video of him hiding a spider under his paw went viral on social media. The video was shared by the dog's owner on Wednesday under the username Guscockapoo, and shows the cockapoo concealing something under his paw, as his owner asks the dog to reveal what he's hiding.
pethelpful.com
Chihuahua's Tiny Pair of 'Crocs' Totally Made Our Day
One of the reasons people love buying baby clothes is because the small versions of normal clothes are just adorable. For those who prefer dogs to children, this dog is showing off the way you can still buy tiny shoes for the 'baby' in your life. TikTok user @hotrod552 recently...
See How These Golden Eagles Easily Kill A Wolf
Golden eagles have incredible power - as proven in this clip.
CCTV footage shows mountain lion butchering pet Chihuahua
A chihuahua was killed by a mountain lion during an evening walk in a residential area of the Hollywood Hills. The attack took place on 9 November, when CCTV footage captured the mountain lion coming out of the bushes on a street lined with homes close to the Hollywood Reservoir. A dogwalker, who chose to remain anonymous, was walking two small dogs in the area at the time. The mountain lion can be seen in the surveillance footage stopping and crouching as it sees the pets. Not long after, the mountain lion attacks the smaller dog, Piper. “I felt...
For My Own Sanity, These 18 Photos Can't Be Real
I just keep saying to myself: "This can't be real. This can't be real. This can't be real."
a-z-animals.com
Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake.
Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake. The lion is distinct from other wild carnivorous cats around the world in a number of ways. Its social behavior is one of the main distinctions. While some lions roam freely and choose to travel and forage alone or in pairs, the majority of lions live in social groups called prides. It is a characteristic that is extremely uncommon among the huge cat species found around the world, the majority of which hunt alone even as adults.
pethelpful.com
Deer Brings Her Family to Meet Golden Retriever and We Can't Take It
There are few things more magical than a friendship between two unlikely animals. These kinds of friendships produce real life Disney moments that we can't help but watch in awe. One woman witnessed this between her dog and a wild animal recently and shared it with the internet. TikTok user...
18 Petrifying Photographs That Are Ridiculously Scary For No Good Reason
Try not to think about these photos when you close your eyes tonight,
Tibetan Mastiff Relentlessly Protects Elder Pack Leader From Other Wolves
When I think of Tibetan Mastiffs, I think of massive dogs that are really just big teddy bears. However, that’s not quite the case. Originally bred as guard dogs in the Himalayan Mountains, they grow to an average height of 26 to 30 inches and between 90 to 150 pounds as males, and 24 to 28 inches tall and 75 to 120 pounds as females.
