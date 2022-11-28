Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Gianforte announces state agency food drive for Montana Food Bank Network
MISSOULA, MT — For the second day of Gov. Greg Gianforte's 12 Days of Giving, he decided to bring back the state agency food drive competition to help the Montana Food Bank Network serve members throughout the state. “No Montana family should have to worry when their next meal...
NBCMontana
Office of Public Instruction releases Montana's fall enrollment numbers
MISSOULA, MT — Montana's preliminary fall 2022 student enrollment numbers for public schools, private schools and homeschools are out. State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen released the data Thursday. The Office of Public Instruction collects data from Montana school districts every October and February to use in calculating school funding. The...
NBCMontana
Mountain lion hunting to close Saturday in 2 units
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials announced the closure of mountain lion hunting in two units effective half an hour after sunset this Saturday. Hunting for female mountain lions will close in management unit 120 and hunting for male mountain lions will close in management unit 331.
NBCMontana
Bio station report shows efforts against invasive mussels
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana's bio station research center at Flathead Lake reports another active year for invasive mussel prevention. Data shows nearly 100,000 boats were inspected this year which resulted in the decontamination of 53 mussel-infested watercraft. The bio station completed four rounds of early detection...
NBCMontana
Gianforte, local officials discuss public safety in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — Public safety was the focus of a roundtable discussion on Wednesday in Bozeman. Gov. Greg Gianforte hosted talks with local officials, law enforcement and treatment providers to discuss the continued crackdown on drug dealers and increasing access to sobriety services. Earlier this year, the governor hosted...
NBCMontana
FWP announces deadline for pheasant release applications
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced the application deadline for 2023 pheasant release program through the Upland Game Bird Enhancement Program. The program allows pen-raised ring-necked pheasants to be released in suitable areas to help bolster wild pheasant populations. Landowners interested in releasing the pheasants can...
NBCMontana
Road hazards reported across Western Montana for morning commute
MISSOULA, Mont. — Numerous road hazards are reported this morning as a winter storm arrives in Western Montana. I-90 WB at MP 0 (Lookout Pass) Disabled plow truck blocking the westbound on ramp. I-90 EB at MP 2.5. Spun out truck & 5th wheel partially blocking the driving lane.
NBCMontana
Widespread travel impacts as a winter storm brings heavy snow to western Montana
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Clearwater Mountains through 5AM Friday. Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Lower Clark Fork Region through midnight Thursday night. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 17 inches....
NBCMontana
1st flu death reported in Yellowstone Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — The first influenza death of the season is being reported in Billings. An elderly, unvaccinated Yellowstone County man passed away at a Billings hospital over the Thanksgiving weekend. The following was sent out by RiverStone Health, in conjunction with the Montana Department of Public Health and...
NBCMontana
Montana's Teacher of the Year honored in nation's Capitol
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana's Teacher of the Year is being honored in Washington, D.C. Senator Steve Daines met with Catherine Matthews from Hyalite Elementary School in Bozeman. Senator Jon Tester also met with Matthews. Over the past 20 years, Ms. Matthews has impacted countless Montana students serving as a...
NBCMontana
Calmer weather for now with valley inversions returning; next storm arrives Sunday
-- Snow showers will continue to diminish this evening as the winter storm moves east. Breezy west winds across southwest and central Montana will lead to blowing snow. This could reduce visibility at times. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be common today with highs in the 20s. High pressure...
NBCMontana
Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force meets to discuss cases
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force met on Monday and recapped missing person's cases, saying the latest numbers show 192 active missing person cases in Montana. That's about a 6% increase since June, and 27% of those are indigenous people. One official reminded the task...
NBCMontana
Gianforte kicks off 12 Days of Giving Campaign in Butte
BUTTE, Mont. — Gov. Greg Gianforte kicked off his second annual 12 Days of Giving Campaign in the Mining City on Thursday. For his first nonprofit, Gianforte chose the Butte Rescue Mission, which aspires to feed, clothe and shelter all who need it. The Rescue Mission serves up free...
NBCMontana
Weather Alert Day: Snow continues to impact travel
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region through 11 AM Thursday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 13 inches. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the West Glacier Region through 11AM Friday. Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Gallatin and Madison...
NBCMontana
Montana Highway Patrol holds memorial ceremony
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Highway Patrol and the Office of the Attorney General are holding a memorial ceremony for Trooper David DeLaittre and others who lost their lives in the line of duty on Dec. 1. The ceremony will start at 4 p.m. at Trooper David DeLaittre Memorial Park...
NBCMontana
Montanans can expect rising Christmas tree prices
BOZEMAN, Mont. — We’re approaching the most wonderful time of the year, but for some, buying a Christmas tree might be an issue this year. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, the average cost of a natural Christmas tree last year was about $70. This year, the Real Christmas Tree Board says it's expected to climb to nearly $100.
NBCMontana
Flathead Lake Brewing closes temporarily after burst pipe floods restaurant
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Lake Brewing restaurant had to close their doors temporarily after their main fire suppression pipe in the kitchen blew and poured out 400 gallons a minute for several minutes. Their brewery portion of the building was not affected, so they are still able to...
NBCMontana
Weather Alert Day: Winter storm to bring hazardous travel
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Clearwater Mountains through 5AM Friday. Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Lower Clark Fork Region through midnight Thursday night. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 17 inches....
NBCMontana
State canvassers declare 2022 election results official
HELENA, Mont. — Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen announced Tuesday that representatives from three state offices have completed their canvass of the 2022 election and declared each candidate who received the most votes on Nov. 8 officially elected. “Thank you to the canvass board for completing this important...
NBCMontana
10-year-old with 'hit list' charged after bringing knife to school, officials say
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (WEYI) — A 10-year-old boy from Michigan has been charged after he brought a knife to school with a "hit list" of students who were mean to him, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said the boy brought a...
