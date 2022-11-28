ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Vitamin C Serum Is Clearing Up People’s Acne Overnight–Get 2 For The Price of 1 For Cyber Monday

By Casey Clark
 4 days ago
Dark spots, acne scars, and hyperpigmentation are arguably some of the most common skin concerns, especially among women. With that in mind, there are tons of skincare and beauty products on the market tending to those issues from clay masks to hydrating serums, however, those can add up over time if each product only targets one specific issue. That’s why you need an all-in-one product that serves as a triple threat to tackle all of those skincare issue. Right now, Gleamin is offering a BOGO (buy-one-get-one) deal on its Supercharged Balanced Serum that shoppers love and highly recommend.

For Cyber Monday, with the purchase of Gleamin’s Supercharged Balanced Serum for $50, you’ll receive an additional one free—that’s a deal you don’t want to miss out on.



Gleamin’s Supercharged Balanced Serum $50

The fragrance-free serum features six key skincare ingredients that work together to hydrate, nourish, and brighten skin: vitamin C, turmeria zen, kakadu plum, pentavitin, niacinamide, and kannabia sense.

You may already know the powerful properties of vitamin C when it comes to skincare but this ingredient has the ability to brighten lackluster skin and increase collagen production. Additionally, it’s frequently used to fade dark spots and diminish the appearance of acne scars.

In this serum, the vitamin C in combination with turmeria zen and kannabia sense works to decrease the production of excess melanin to prevent hyperpigmentation and promote an even complexion. And to combat dry skin, its combination of niacinamide and pentavitin hydrates skin for up to three days and works to minimize the appearance of blemishes and signs of aging. Plus, it’s turmeric and desert lime works to brighten the skin and provide a radiant complexion

For optimal results, the brand recommends using a pea-sized amount of product and gently rubbing it into the skin in the morning and at night.

Still not sold? Reviewers love this cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist approved serum safe for all skin types.

One five star reviewer simply said: “Gleaming got me gleaming! I am super excited about the results I am seeing. My face is changing before my eyes. Love love the addition of pampering I am giving myself through this process.”

And shoppers praise its ability to work fast and target problem areas quickly and efficiently without excess grease. One shopper said, “ It’s only been 2 weeks and I’m already seeing great results. My most stubborn dark spots seem to be fading and my skin noticeably bounced back faster from being out in the sun.”

Since this deal only lasts the remainder of the day, we’d recommend perusing the rest of Gleamin’s offerings to get the most bang for your buck.

Gleamin Vitamin C Clay Mask



Gleamin Vitamin C Clay Mask (For Two) $39.99 (For Two)

Gleamin Limited Edition Holiday Skincare Box



Gleamin. Limited Edition Holiday… $99

