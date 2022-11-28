Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Death investigation underway following grisly discovery
PEORIA (1470 WMBD) - A death investigation is underway after an unresponsive victim was uncovered outside a local bank branch in Peoria County. According to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, the discovery was made during the overnight hours between Wednesday and Thursday. A male subject was found lying near an ATM at the Peoria Community Bank location at 3100 W. Harmon Highway.
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies victim of Orange Prairie Rd. Crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of the crash near Orange Prairie and American Prairie Road Wednesday. According to a press release, 38-year-old Martisha S. Bell of Peoria died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries. She likely died instantly. Peoria police, fire...
khqa.com
Juvenile life-flighted to hospital after Hancock County crash
CARTHAGE, Ill. (KHQA) — One of two juveniles involved in a vehicle crash in Hancock County on Thursday had to be life-flighted to a hospital for treatment. Around 7:39 a.m., emergency crews responded to a wreck on County Road 1600 East at County Road 1200 North where a Dodge Ram had left the roadway and entered a ditch, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.
Scott’s Law: Illinois Police report 3 crashes in a single day
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police issued citations in three separate crashes involving violations of the state’s Move Over Law (otherwise known as “Scott’s Law”) in a 24-hour period. According to police, the first happened on November 29th on I-70 near Vandalia, Fayette County, involving an Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) vehicle. The second […]
Kewanee man charged in drive-by shooting incident, bond set at $1 million
Tyler Westefer, 20, Kewanee, is charged with several gun offenses stemming from a November drive-by shooting of a Kewanee residence.Photo byCourtesy of Henry County Sheriff's Office.
1470 WMBD
Victim identified in fatal accident near Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. – A woman who was hit by an SUV while she tried to cross the street near the Peoria Civic Center likely died instantly. That’s according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, who says he pronounced Jayne English, 77, dead at the scene of the accident Wednesday near the drop-off lane of the Peoria Civic Center.
Central Illinois Proud
Eureka police looking for missing teen
EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Eureka Police Dept. is asking for public help in locating a missing 16-year-old female, Emily M. Thomas. According to the Eureka Police Dept. Facebook page, she is described as a white female, 5’7″ tall, 123 lbs, with brown eyes and long pink hair. Thomas was last seen on Nov. 29 at approximately 4:30 a.m. near S. Vennum St. Eureka, but could be in the Perry Spring St. area in Peoria.
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Police close Orange Prarie Rd
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Orange Prarie Rd is closed in both directions in the area of Hy-Vee at Grand Prarie due to a police incident. WMBD has a crew on its way to learn more. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
'Enough is enough' | Knoxville resident is speaking out her concerns with open leaf burning
KNOXVILLE, Ill. — For 24 years, Becky Conner has expressed her concerns about open leaf burning to city hall. The town allows its residents to burn its leaves six days in a week, and residents are divided on the subject. “Leaf burning in the fall is a volatile type...
wlds.com
JPD Investigating Thanksgiving Holiday Criminal Damage Case
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent criminal damage to property case that occurred over the Thanksgiving holiday. Sometime between 3:30 pm on Thursday, November 24th, and 10 am on Saturday, November 26th, unknown...
khqa.com
Quincy man killed in Clayton crash
CLAYTON, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man was killed on Thursday night in a single car crash in rural Clayton. Emergency crews were called to accident scene at north 1400th Avenue and east 2950th around 4:34 p.m. The driver, Matthew Smith, 40, suffered severe injuries from the single vehicle...
Central Illinois Proud
One dead after Peoria car crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A woman has been pronounced dead resulting from a vehicle collision at Orange Prairie Road and Rt 150. Peoria Police responded to the site of the accident just before 4:30 Wednesday after a report that a car had rolled over and ejected a passenger. Orange Prairie...
khqa.com
Vincent sworn in as Resident Circuit Judge for Schuyler County
RUSHVILLE, Ill. (KHQA) — The Honorable J. Frank McCartney, Chief Judge of the Eighth Judicial Circuit swore in Mark L. Vincent as Resident Circuit Judge for Schuyler County. Vincent will be filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Honorable Scott J. Butler. Butler had filled the position after...
Vehicle crash leads to Galesburg man facing unlawful restraint charges
Galesburg Police early Saturday night, November 26th, responded to a vehicle crash in the area of Monmouth Boulevard and South Henderson Street. When officers arrived, they were advised the driver of one of the vehicles, a 31-year-old Galesburg woman, had departed the area with a small child. Officers then responded to an address associated with the woman in the 400 block of South Soangetaha Road. A neighbor told police her outside camera captured the woman limping into an apartment along with her child and a 31-year-old male suspect. Officers attempted to make contact with the female for several minutes before making forced entry to do a well-being check. Inside, officers found the man and woman laying in a back bedroom along with the child. The woman told police the male was “chasing her around” and she was trying to get away from him before the crash, according to police reports. After the crash, she was injured and didn’t know what to do, so she got inside the male’s car. He took her phone and refused to let her answer the door when the police came. The woman was transported to OSF for medical treatment. The male was placed under arrest and charged with a Violation of an Order of Protection and Unlawful Restraint.
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn picks up another felony for illegally possessing thumb drives in Adams County Jail
QUINCY — A Springfield man defending himself against criminal sexual assault charges in Quincy picked up another felony charge earlier this month. Bradley Yohn, 35, was charged Nov. 15 in Adams County Circuit Court with three counts of possessing contraband in a penal institution, a Class 1 felony. If he’s found guilty, he faces between 4 and 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Central Illinois Proud
Accident closes University at War Memorial in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Peoria Police and Fire Department have shut down the northbound lanes of University St. at War Memorial Dr. for an accident. Multiple police cars and a fire truck are on scene.
977wmoi.com
10-Year Sealed Battery Smoke Alarms Required in Homes Beginning January 1st
Effective January 1 of 2023, single and multi-family homes will be required by law to have 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms installed, says Monmouth Fire Chief Casey Rexroat:. “If you own just a house, instead of having the smoke alarms with removable batteries in them, homeowners are required to install...
khqa.com
Homer Sherrill awarded Hometown Hero
HAMILTON, Ill. (KHQA) — With the help of Peters Heating and Air Conditioning and Hilbing Autobody, KHQA on Thursday had the opportunity to present a Hometown Hero award to a man who has dedicated his life to the betterment of his community. At 95-years-old Homer Sherrill, of Hancock County,...
25newsnow.com
Tazewell County Health Department determines high-touch surfaces as cause of sickness at Washington pizza restaurant
PEORIA (25 News Now) - UPDATE: The Tazewell County Health Department has determined 3 laboratory-confirmed cases of norovirus infection. According to a Facebook post, an epidemiological investigation done by the department implicated high-touch surfaces as the cause of transmission. Dates of illness range from November 21st to the 26th. Prior...
Galesburg authorities: Fire that destroyed unoccupied bar Saturday was intentional
GALESBURG, Ill. — A fire that destroyed an old Galesburg bar early Saturday morning may have been set intentionally, according to the Galesburg Fire Department. At about 3:18 a.m. on Nov. 26, all three fire stations and 11 on-duty personnel responded to 2051 Grand Avenue after a building was found engulfed in flames.
