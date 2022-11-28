Galesburg Police early Saturday night, November 26th, responded to a vehicle crash in the area of Monmouth Boulevard and South Henderson Street. When officers arrived, they were advised the driver of one of the vehicles, a 31-year-old Galesburg woman, had departed the area with a small child. Officers then responded to an address associated with the woman in the 400 block of South Soangetaha Road. A neighbor told police her outside camera captured the woman limping into an apartment along with her child and a 31-year-old male suspect. Officers attempted to make contact with the female for several minutes before making forced entry to do a well-being check. Inside, officers found the man and woman laying in a back bedroom along with the child. The woman told police the male was “chasing her around” and she was trying to get away from him before the crash, according to police reports. After the crash, she was injured and didn’t know what to do, so she got inside the male’s car. He took her phone and refused to let her answer the door when the police came. The woman was transported to OSF for medical treatment. The male was placed under arrest and charged with a Violation of an Order of Protection and Unlawful Restraint.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO