FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBCMontana
Missoula Food Bank, Community Center raises funds for Holiday Drive
MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center is holding its 37th annual Holiday Drive to help combat growing food insecurity in Missoula County. The goal during the holiday season is to raise $325,000 to support direct nutrition programs. This year, one in four Missoula County residents...
NBCMontana
Missoula adopts emergency ordinance for housing reviews
Missoula, MT — The Missoula City Council passed an emergency ordinance that will do away with the conditional use permits for new or un-controversial developments, as permit backlogs continue to pile up. The housing crunch continues to get tighter as city council has been working on a fix. The...
NBCMontana
FWP lifts partial closure at Fairweather Fishing Access Site
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced the partial closure at Fairweather Fishing Access Site has been lifted and is now open to motorized access. The partial closure was instated on Nov. 16 due to an ice jam and flooding in the north portion of the site.
NBCMontana
Jocko Valley Library in Arlee burglarized
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Jocko Valley Library in Arlee will be closed for a few days after being burglarized on Wednesday night. Among the items stolen were their computers. Please contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office if you have any information.
NBCMontana
Bio station report shows efforts against invasive mussels
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana's bio station research center at Flathead Lake reports another active year for invasive mussel prevention. Data shows nearly 100,000 boats were inspected this year which resulted in the decontamination of 53 mussel-infested watercraft. The bio station completed four rounds of early detection...
NBCMontana
Crash reported north of Lolo
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on U.S. 12 north of Lolo. The crash is partially blocking the roadway, and is located 2.50 miles north of Junction US 93 South-Lolo.
NBCMontana
Black ice reported on Highway 93
MISSOULA, Mont. — There are reports of several vehicles off the road on Highway 93 south between Missoula and Lolo. Please drive carefully and stay aware of black ice in the area.
NBCMontana
Butte man sentenced for trafficking meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gary David Conan, 42, from Butte, has been send to 66 months in prison for trafficking meth in Lake County. The following was sent out by U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana:. A Butte man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in the Lake County community was...
NBCMontana
Maverick Mountain to open this weekend
MISSOULA, MT — Maverick Mountain announced it will be opening to skiers Saturday. Staff advise skiers to expect early season conditions due to a thin snowpack. Ski instructors will not hold any lessons this weekend. The following runs will be open:. Thin Air. Midway to Easy Street. Rule. T-lee.
NBCMontana
Missoula Parade of Lights to take place Saturday
MISSOULA, Mont. — In Missoula, the Parade of Lights will brighten up Higgins Avenue downtown tomorrow night. First, Santa will be at the library from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Participants can enjoy the stationary parade, with floats lining Higgins. Choirs will sing, and participants can shop at a...
NBCMontana
Pablo man sentenced to prison for trafficking fentanyl
MISSOULA, MT — A Pablo man admitted to trafficking fentanyl pills after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop in Lake County and was arrested following a crash. Donald Ray McLeod, 38, pleaded guilty in July to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and is sentenced to four years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
NBCMontana
MDT reports multiple crashes on I-90 west of Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Conditions show scattered snow and ice on Interstate 90 in the Frenchtown and Alberton areas, where multiple crashes were reported Thursday evening, including two semi rollovers. The Montana Department of Transportation's website shows the following current incidents:. One lane blocked at mile marker 87 west of...
NBCMontana
Crews battle structure fire near Blue Mountain in Missoula Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews raced to knock down a structure fire just south of Missoula Friday afternoon. Emergency crews are still on scene working to contain the flames. The blaze is in the Blue Mountain area on Forest Hill Trail. Our live weather camera picked up a large smoke...
NBCMontana
Crash blocks I-15 northbound near Rocker
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation says a crash is blocking both lanes of Interstate 15 northbound at mile marker 123 near Rocker. Road conditions in the area are currently listed as snowy and ice. No word yet on the number of vehicles involved or any injuries.
NBCMontana
Missing teen found safe, advisory canceled
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials canceled a missing endangered person advisory for 14-year-old Isabela Henderson. Henderson has been found safe. No additional information was immediately available.
NBCMontana
UM takes on North Dakota State in 2nd round of playoffs
MISSOULA, Mont. — University of Montana Grizzlies will take on the current FCS reigning champions, North Dakota State, in the 2nd round of the postseason. The Bison have been a dominate team over the past decade winning the past nine of 11 seasons. NDSU also has an impressive record...
NBCMontana
Crash causes delays on I-90
MISSOULA, Mont. — Update: Witness report traffic is backed up for miles. An emergency alert was sent out to expect delays on Interstate 90 around mile marker 97. Eastbound traffic is being diverted to Frenchtown. The delays are due to a crash at 8:47 this morning. There are unknown...
NBCMontana
Inmate found deceased in Mineral Co. Jail ID'd
MISSOULA, Mont. — The individual found deceased in the Mineral County Jail on Nov. 26 has been identified as 34-year-old Shane T. Pelletier. The cause of death is pending investigation by the Montana Department of Justice. The following was sent out by Mineral County Sheriff's Office:. he Sheriff and...
NBCMontana
Miller Creek residents speak out over traffic concerns near proposed subdivision
MISSOULA, Mont. — Traffic concerns were among the objections neighbors raised over plans for a new subdivision in Missoula at a meeting Wednesday night. The subdivision would be called Riverfront Trails and would be located off Lower Miller Creek Road. Plans call for 176 lots on nearly 93 acres.
