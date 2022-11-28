Read full article on original website
Hero World Challenge history, results and past winners
The Hero World Challenge is the PGA Tour's Bahamas challenge event, with the tournament having been played in the fall portion of the schedule since its inception. The event, which was first played in 2000, has been one of the favorites on the PGA Tour schedule, particularly for top players who could compete with host Tiger Woods in a limited field.
2022 Hero World Challenge format, cut rules and playoff format
The 2022 Hero World Challenge format remains unchanged this year, with the PGA Tour event played at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas. The 2022 Hero World Challenge field is 20 players. The Hero World Challenge field is made up of only top-50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.
2022 Hero World Challenge host course, scorecard and course breakdown
The 2022 Hero World Challenge is played this year at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas. The tournament's host course has been the Bahamian private dating back to 2015, when it moved to the island nation where Woods has a membership and a home. Albany Golf Club plays as a...
2022 Hero World Challenge betting and DFS picks: Current form, course fit and horses for courses
Each week, including this week's 2022 Hero World Challenge, Golf News Net offers PGA Tour betting picks and daily fantasy sports (DFS) lineups using our proprietary model, which is weighted toward longer-term performance. However, we don't just use our model when making these picks. We also need to look at...
