Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hidden History: Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Circling Central Plaza on the Shopper DropperH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Red tide continues to wreak havoc on Suncoast beaches and towns, resulting in fish deaths.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
Sheriff: A man from St. Pete was shot after making threats and brandishing a pistol at an officer.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
sarasotamagazine.com
DalMoros Serves Up Pasta To Go on St. Armands Circle
Next time you're on St. Armands Circle, trade your ice cream cone for a box of freshly made pasta—designed for maximum walkability and carb-loading. At the new pasta to-go concept DalMoros, you can watch fresh pasta being made in the window while waiting for your food to be prepared.
sarasotamagazine.com
Florence and the Spice Boys Has Opened a Brick-and-Mortar Location
Florence and the Spice Boys has opened in The Landings shopping plaza—and it's serving up some of the best food in Sarasota. The restaurant began as a food truck in 2019, when owners Steven and Florence Schmitt and Carl Kolber teamed up to bring modern Middle Eastern food to town. Inspired by the trio's travels to Israel, Spice Boys serves up hummus, chicken shawarma, falafel and much more.
sarasotamagazine.com
High Levels of Red Tide Are Present at Many Sarasota Beaches. So Where Is It Safe to Go?
Red tide blooms in Sarasota are beginning to feel as seasonal as Christmastime. After Hurricane Ian, there were concerns that all the nutrient-laden water from out east would make its way into our bays and out toward our beaches. Now those concerns have been realized. The presence of high levels...
sarasotamagazine.com
A New Furniture Store is Opening in Gulf Gate
You could say The Woven Home started out where many great ideas do—in a garage. Megan and Alex Uccello carefully stored their choice furniture finds there until online buyers from Facebook and Instagram came to claim them. Now, three years later, the couple is quitting their trusty day jobs—Megan...
sarasotamagazine.com
Snook Haven Restaurant Will Reopen In December, Pending Sarasota County Commission Approval
Venice landmark Snook Haven is projected to reopen in December, pending Sarasota County Commission approval on Dec. 13. After suffering extensive damage in the wake of Hurricane Ian, the iconic Myakka riverfront property, known for its live music, in undergoing repairs thanks to its family-owned operator, Venice Pier Group, which also runs Sharky's on the Pier and Fin's at Sharky's.
sarasotamagazine.com
Yoleidy Rosario-Hernandez on Warriors of Sarasota and Cultivating 'Spaces of Healing and Dialogue'
This is a big week for Mosaic Movements, Yoleidy Rosario-Hernandez’s nonprofit-in-the-making. Its second major project—a documentary titled Warriors of Sarasota: The Interconnections of Diasporic Roots, Identity, Sisterhood and Service—will debut on Friday, Dec. 2, along with a photo exhibition and panel discussion at Sarasota's MARA Art Studio + Gallery. The film was shot by Ringling College of Art and Design students under Rosario-Hernandez’s oversight and financed by a grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.
sarasotamagazine.com
The Sarasota County School Board Wants Superintendent Brennan Asplen Gone
At a packed meeting held Tuesday, an overwhelming majority of the roughly 60 public speakers expressed gratitude and support for Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen. But it wasn't enough to deter School Board members from voting 4-1 to authorize the board chair and attorney to begin the process of removing Aslpen from his position.
Comments / 0