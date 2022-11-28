Florence and the Spice Boys has opened in The Landings shopping plaza—and it's serving up some of the best food in Sarasota. The restaurant began as a food truck in 2019, when owners Steven and Florence Schmitt and Carl Kolber teamed up to bring modern Middle Eastern food to town. Inspired by the trio's travels to Israel, Spice Boys serves up hummus, chicken shawarma, falafel and much more.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO