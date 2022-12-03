Marion County now has a new sheriff. Kevin Cripps was sworn in by soon to be Appellate Court Judge Michael McHaney. “I’m so honored to have this opportunity to serve this county and the citizens of this county. I’m blessed to be supported by my family and friends throughout this area and without your support there is no way I would be here today. I can’t say enough about the people that I have grown up with throughout this department since I started in 1997 and they have taught me a lot. All the way from the old guys to the new guys I learn something new nearly everyday.”

1 DAY AGO