southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/05 – Brenda K. Karrick
Brenda K. Karrick, 67, of Salem, Illinois passed away December 2, 2022 at Salem Township Hospital. She was born September 8, 1955 in Salem, the daughter of Charles “Charley” and Genoa Brown. Ms. Karrick chose simple cremation. There will be no public service. Burial will be private. Brenda...
southernillinoisnow.com
Prep Basketball: Salem Falls To #9 Central, Mt Vernon Beats Centralia, SC Is 3-0, CORLHS Notches Victory
Wildcats Fall At Home To 9th Ranked Central, Head To Play Host Rams Tonight In Mt Vernon. The Salem Wildcats fell to 1-4 on the season dropping their Cahokia Conference and home opener to 9th ranked Breese Central 68-34. Cody Dickshot led the undefeated Cougars with 16 points, Zach Schrage added 13. Salem was led by Connor Tennyson’s 11, Jairen Stroud added 8 and Sam Greene had 6.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/05 Delmar ‘Big Vernie’ Owens
Delmar “Big Vernie” Owens, Jr. 74, of Woodlawn, Illinois, passed away at 9:32 am December 1, 2022 at his residence. He was born September 9, 1948 in Randolph County, Illinois to the late Delmar and Wilhelmina “Winnie” (Sparling) Owens. Delmar married Brenda (Robison) Owens on December 10, 1966 in Sparta, Illinois.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/03 – Stuart James ‘Jimmy’ Knox
Stuart James “Jimmy” Knox, age 56, of Sandoval, Illinois, passed away at 11:03 P.M. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at White Oaks Nursing Home in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Funeral arrangements for Mr. Stuart James “Jimmy” Knox are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois, where friends may call (618) 532-7321 for further information. Please view the online obituary, send condolences or share memories with Jimmy’s family at www.moranfuneralhome.net.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/07 – Willard ‘Will’ Parck
Willard ‘Will’ Parck, 91, of Centralia passed away Friday, December 2, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. Will was born November 10, 1931 in Centralia, the son of William Parck and Hilda Lindman. . He married Betty Fowler and they later divorced. He married Wanda Parck and she preceded him in death on January 26, 1994.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/03 – Gary Downes
Gary Downes, 71, of Centralia passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon. He was born on November 10, 1951, the son of Charley and Stella (Allen) Downes in Centralia. Survivors include his special nephew Wil Downes and wife Tressie of South Carolina;...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/05 – Leander Wooten
Leander Wooten, age 79 of Centralia, passed away Friday, December 2. , 2022 at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. Arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
southernillinoisnow.com
Wildcats Host 9th Ranked Breese Central To Open Cahokia Tonight
The Salem Wildcats open up the Cahokia and home schedule tonight at B.E. Gum when they host the Breese Central Cougars. Tip off around 7:30 on 100.1 FM and WJBDradio.com. Salem enters at 1-3 on the season coming off a loss at Newton on Tuesday. South Central tries to get...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/02 – Mac A. Todd
Mac A. Todd, age 80 of Iuka, passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Mac was born on July 21, 1942, in Bald Knob, Arkansas the son of Lewis Casper and Tommy Mae Todd. He married Alma Jane “Janie” Todd on November 27, 1961, and she preceded him in death on October 3, 2017.
southernillinoisnow.com
Boys Basketball Scores/Schedule
The Goreville Invitational continues tonight in boys basketball as Johnston City takes on Hardin County followed by Benton and Hamilton County and then Goreville and Anna. At the Kaskaskian Classic last night, Pinckneyville beat Flora 59-32 and Hillsboro over Greenville 67-47. At DuQuoin, Carmi beat Cairo 76-42 and DuQuoin over...
southernillinoisnow.com
Solar System for SSM Health St. Mary’s and new Arby’s highlight November Centralia Building Permit report
Construction of a solar array at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital and remodeling of the former Title Max building in the Fairview Shopping Center into an Arby’s Restaurant were the highlights of the City of Centralia’s November building permit report. The solar project at St. Mary’s Hospital...
southernillinoisnow.com
Full weekend of Christmas activities planned in Salem
A full weekend of activities is planned to celebrate the Christmas season in Salem this Friday night and Saturday. Activity begins Friday night from six to eight with a Community Christmas Carnival at the Salem Community Activity Center sponsored by the Marion County YMCA and the City of Salem. Salem...
southernillinoisnow.com
Downtown Christmas Stroll set for early Friday night in Centralia
The traditional downtown Centralia Christmas Stroll set for early Friday night has been expanded to include new activities. It’s the first year the Centralia Chamber of Commerce has coordinated the effort. Executive Director Marcus Holland says activities get underway at three. “The main point is to get people to...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem High School NHS Induction
On Tuesday, November 1st, Salem Community High School Inducted 23 new members into the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society. The total membership includes 8 seniors who were inducted last year. Students selected for membership based on the 4 NHS pillars of scholarship, service, leadership, and character. SENIORS.
southernillinoisnow.com
And It Has Begun, Wildcat Wrestlers Compete For First Time
The Salem Wildcats are officially in the prep wrestling game. Last night they opened their inaugural season with a trip to perennial power Mt Vernon. And although the varsity team did not come away with the win, the night was about more than that for the program’s first head coach Brian Camp.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police beat for Friday, December 2nd, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a 30-year-old Centralia man on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant and a Clinton County felony warrant. Zachery Zeller of South Locust was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held on a total of $12,500 bond. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, November 30th, 2022
Patoka Police have arrested a 22-year-old Centralia man already serving a 180-day sentence in the Marion County Jail. Anthony Dickerson of East Calumet was arrested for misdemeanor theft, burglary to a motor vehicle, theft from a motor vehicle, and criminal damage to state-supported property. Dickerson was serving a 180-day jail term after earlier entering a plea to possession of methamphetamine charge. He was also placed on three years probation and ordered to undergo drug and alcohol evaluation.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County now has new sheriff as Kevin Cripps is sworn in
Marion County now has a new sheriff. Kevin Cripps was sworn in by soon to be Appellate Court Judge Michael McHaney. “I’m so honored to have this opportunity to serve this county and the citizens of this county. I’m blessed to be supported by my family and friends throughout this area and without your support there is no way I would be here today. I can’t say enough about the people that I have grown up with throughout this department since I started in 1997 and they have taught me a lot. All the way from the old guys to the new guys I learn something new nearly everyday.”
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, December 1st, 2022
A 16-year-old rural Iuka female juvenile has been sent to One Hope United following an incident at her home Wednesday night where she allegedly threatened family members with a knife and later fought with police trying to take her into custody. She was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated assault, domestic battery, aggravated battery to a peace officer, and resisting arrest. No injuries were reported.
southernillinoisnow.com
Collins has school-record 20 assists in Saint Louis’ win
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yuri Collins broke his own school record with 20 assists and Saint Louis beat Tennessee State 80-63 on Wednesday night. Collins broke his own mark of 19 set against Boston College last season. He had only one turnover against the Tigers and has 93 assists versus 23 TOs this season.
