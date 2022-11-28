Read full article on original website
Ian McNulty: Where French President Macron should eat in French-influenced New Orleans
We don’t get too many world leaders coming through New Orleans, but when they do it’s natural to wonder what our home looks like through their eyes. And since this is New Orleans, we are going to be curious about what they eat, too. For French President Emmanuel...
Saturday's Christmas parade makes big changes to time and route: Here’s when/where to watch
The new Children's Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade that takes place on Saturday Dec. 3 is rolling four hours earlier than first announced on Nov 10. The parade will now begin at the corner of North Peters and Elysian Fields Avenue at 11 a.m. instead of 3 p.m. According to...
How does New Orleans and the Gulf Coast look from space? See these images
Clear skies helped the International Space Station's 24/7 video camera get a comprehensive view of the southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast on Thursday, including New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain. A snippet of the video was published on Thursday by ISS-ABOVE, a service lets individuals and schools know where the...
Brutal beating death of tourist in New Orleans hotel room sends chills through violence-weary city
At the garland-festooned Avenue Plaza hotel on St. Charles Avenue, a 75-year-old man and his wife were asleep in bed when the fire alarm sounded around 11 p.m. Thursday. A knock on their door soon followed, and a heavyset, bearded man entered the Missouri couple's hotel room and beat the man to death while his wife cowered in the hotel bathroom.
Emmanuel Macron walks the French Quarter, gets down to business in New Orleans visit
Emmanuel Macron became the first French president to visit New Orleans in almost a half century on Friday, and while his one-day whirlwind tour saw him get down to serious business, he also strolled his way through the French Quarter as crowds gathered and street musicians played. At one point,...
75-year-old from Missouri beaten to death in his Avenue Plaza hotel room on St. Charles Avenue
A 75-year-old from Missouri who was visiting New Orleans with his wife was beaten to death in his St. Charles Avenue hotel room, New Orleans police say. The suspect in the grisly attack — 29-year-old Martin Hurtado — was arrested and booked into Orleans Parish Justice Center with second degree murder in connection with the homicide at the Avenue Plaza hotel Thursday night.
Garden Lane mansion for $4.2M has space, elegance and a 'hall of fame' lineage
Sitting majestically on Garden Lane at the Old Metairie edge of New Orleans is a stately home that conjures images of Hollywood mansions from the golden era. The sophisticated Southern charm of the $4.2 million home hints at the understated elegance inside and the access to the pastoral setting of New Orleans Country Club.
Royal China founders return with Miss Shirley's, new dim sum restaurant on Magazine Street
Would the shrimp dumplings taste as sweet after the move to Magazine Street? Would the clams with chiles and black bean sauce hit the same notes?. And would Miss Shirley still be the whirlwind of warmth and efficiency around her dining room, as she’d been known for decades in Metairie?
Man killed on St. Charles Avenue in Garden District; 1 in custody, NOPD says
A man was killed on St. Charles Avenue late Thursday near Jackson Avenue in the Garden District, New Orleans police said. Someone has been arrested in connection with the homicide case, but authorities did not release the person's name or charges. Police said they were called at 10:54 p.m. to...
Here's what to know before heading to City Park for Celebration in the Oaks
The quintessential New Orleans tradition Celebration in the Oaks has welcomed locals back since Thanksgiving day. Families, couples and friends alike have already begun to return to City Park Botanical Garden and beyond to ride rides, bear witness to thousands of lights and celebrate holiday cheer. The event is City...
Live: High school football state semifinal scores in the New Orleans area
The high school football playoffs are in the semifinals in the New Orleans area, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from all the big playoff games in the region, and across South Louisiana. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across...
Letters: St. Tammany writer is wrong about critical race theory
I respond to the author of a recent letter who supported St. Tammany Parish banning critical race theory. The letter writer makes erroneous claims about critical race theory. I am increasingly frustrated by people professing to know what CRT is when they did not go to law school or graduate school, which is where CRT is taught.
New Orleans City Council approves $2.2 million Wisner funding requests
The New Orleans City Council on Thursday approved giving $2.2 million from the Wisner Trust to a half dozen nonprofit and quasi-public organizations, amid a court dispute with Mayor LaToya Cantrell over control of the fund. Cantrell had already committed the spending, before Judge Kern Reese ruled in September that...
St. Tammany property transfers, Nov. 8-14, 2022: See a list of home and other sales
ABITA SPRINGS ESTATES, LOT 8: donation, no value stated, Jessica Booty Oglesby to Joseph Isaak Paul and Joseph Aden Paul. BOSSIER CITY SUBDIVISION, LOTS 10-12, SQUARE 48, LOT 4, SQUARE 49: $5,421, St. Tammany Parish to Elliott Smith. BUNKER ST. 25378: $13,500, Ashley R. Tyrney to Erlin Saul Sanchez Godoy.
1989 was the last time Brother Martin was in the state finals. See how they made it back.
Brother Martin’s offensive game plan appeared fairly simple. Give the ball to Torey Lambert early and often. Lambert was nothing short of sensational during Friday’s select Division I semifinals, rushing for nearly 300 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Crusaders to a 55-24 victory against homestanding Carencro.
Clancy DuBos: Will ‘dark money’ sway Public Service Commission race?
The Dec. 10 runoff for the District 3 seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission (PSC) reflects an interesting new trend in American politics: attempts by national progressives to sway — critics would say “buy” — local elections by pumping truckloads of “dark money” into contests that never before generated outside interest.
In Covington double murder, Archbishop Gregory Aymond expresses sorrow for victims
Archbishop Gregory Aymond issued a statement Wednesday expressing sadness and disbelief at the deaths of two people -- one of them a retired Catholic priest -- whose bodies were found burned beyond recognition in downtown Covington Monday. "The horror of the events that have unfolded here in Covington is beyond...
Four Old Metairie rail crossings will close for work for five days starting Monday
Four Old Metairie railroad crossings will be closed for five days beginning Monday to allow crews to replace tracks and pavement. The crossings at Atherton Drive, Hollywood Drive, Farnham Place and West Oakridge Park will be closed from 8:30 a.m. Monday through 6 p.m. Friday, weather permitting. Motorists can detour...
Jefferson Parish to open Head Start in former Our Lady of Divine Providence School
Jefferson Parish will open a new Head Start center in January in the building that once housed the Our Lady of Divine Providence Catholic School in west Metairie. The center will provide free, early childhood education to 92 children ages six weeks to 5 years old from low-to-moderate income households.
Name of woman burned beyond recognition in Covington double murder to be released Thursday
Covington authorities say they will release the name Thursday of the woman who was found dead and burned beyond recognition earlier this week in a double homicide. Update: Victim identified as Ruth Prats; new details released. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office has identified the other victim as Father Otis...
