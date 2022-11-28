LAS VEGAS (AP) — No. 12 Utah pounded a limping, bloodied Caleb Williams and roared past fourth-ranked Southern California 47-24 to not only win the Pac-12 Championship, but all but end USC’s College Football Playoff hopes. The loss by the Trojans could open the way for Ohio State to find a way in the CFP. USC is fourth in the CFP rankings, the Buckeyes are one step behind. Utah is heading to the Rose Bowl, but the Utes already were going there regardless of this outcome. They are responsible for USC’s only losses, having edged the Trojans 43-42 on Oct. 15 in Salt Lake City.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO