AOL Corp
Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon
Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
Pete Davidson Reveals the "Excuse" Kim Kardashian Used to Not Give Out Her Number
Watch: See Pete Davidson's Debut on The Kardashians. Pete Davidson has arrived. The Saturday Night Live alum made his first in-person appearance on Hulu's The Kardashians during the Nov. 17 episode of season two. While Kim and Pete are no longer together, the episode took viewers through the then-couple's date...
msn.com
Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance
Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
Brad Pitt Is Reportedly ‘Really Into’ Ines de Ramon: They’ve Been Dating For ‘A Few Months’
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon first raised romance rumors after attending a Bono solo concert together (see pics here) on Nov. 15, but these two may have been an item longer than anyone thought. Brad, 58, and Ines “have been dating for a few months,” reports PEOPLE, whose source says that “Brad is really into” de Ramon, the ex-wife of Vampire Diaries and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Paul Wesley. PEOPLE also reports that the two “met through a mutual friend,” while one of the publication’s sources claims that “it’s not an exclusive relationship.”
Kim Kardashian Accused of Trying to Make Pete Davidson Jealous Amid Emily Ratajkowski Romance
Yikes! Fans think Kim Kardashian is trying to make ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson jealous as he moves on from their whirlwind romance with Emily Ratajkowski. Speculation started on Thursday, November 17, after the Skims founder,...
Miley Cyrus Shut Down In Attempts To Reconnect With Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth Three Years After Divorce
Miley Cyrus has extended an olive branch to her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, three years after their bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to sources, the 30-year-old pop star has tried “several times” recently to reach out to Lian, 32, but she’s been “snubbed” at every turn. “Miley wants to do some emotional healing and had hoped she and Liam could find a way to be friends again,” spilled the source. “But Liam won’t even return her calls and has let her know through others he doesn’t want any contact with her.” Miley recently purchased an $8 million mansion in Malibu...
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina Hits The Town With His New Boyfriend Zu Days After Coming Out
Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-boyfriend August Alsina’s relationship with his boyfriend Zu is going strong with the two spending the Thanksgiving holiday together, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, August’s new musician beau named Zu posted a selfie of the two-eating lunch outside. The two are seated close to each other and were matching in all-black ensembles. August followed up with his own post on Instagram which showed the two in an elevator while posing for the camera. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, August revealed Zu as his partner to the world on an episode of The Surreal Life.During a...
Emily Ratajkowski Explained Why Pete Davidson Is Attractive Long Before Their Alleged Relationship
Emily Ratajkowski was talking about why Pete Davidson is attractive long before the dating rumors about them started swirling.
Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
Ivanka Trump Wears Grace Kelly-inspired Blue Dress for Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago
Ivanka Trump attended her half-sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding to Michael Boulos on Nov. 12 in Palm Beach, Florida, at Mar-a-Lago, wearing a blue “To Catch a Thief”-inspired dress by Galia Lahav. To celebrate her sister’s nuptials, where she served as a bridesmaid, Ivanka wore a Grecian-style baby...
Akon Says Chris Brown’s Alleged Gang Affiliation Kept Him From Being The Next Michael Jackson
Akon believes that Chris Brown’s alleged affiliation with street gangs has kept him from reaching the same heights that Michael Jackson once did at the peak of his own career. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the Senegalese crooner gave his reasoning behind his take. “In this day and age, the only person, in my opinion, that could’ve achieved just as great of a legacy as [Michael Jackson] would’ve been Chris Brown,” Akon told Sharpe. “I just believe that Chris Brown wasn’t surrounded by the circle of creative people that Mike was surrounded by. Because Chris...
That Time Regina Hall Nodded At Will Smith’s Oscars Slap While Touching On Jimmy Kimmel As Host
As one of this year’s Oscar hosts (along with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer), Regina Hall was one of the multiple celebrities to witness Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap in real-time. Hall and her co-hosts kept the night moving while making some commentary throughout the show. Since the incident happened, Hall hasn’t commented on it much until recently when she shared her thoughts. With news of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returning as master of ceremonies for the 2023 Oscars, the Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. star nodded to the slap while complimenting Kimmel.
Elle
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson Were Photographed Hugging Amid Dating Reports
It didn't take long for paparazzi to capture the first shots of Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson's new alleged romance. Ratajkowski and Davidson appeared hugging in photos taken of the two out in New York City last night. According to TMZ, Davidson drove to Ratajkowski's West Village apartment to pick her up in his car but left when he spotted paparazzi there. Ratajkowski instead took a rideshare to Brooklyn, where they were photographed meeting in a building there, potentially Davidson's place, TMZ noted.
Keanu Reeves taken aback by Matthew Perry’s insults in memoir: report
Apparently, even Keanu Reeves was taken aback by Matthew Perry asking why he “walks among us.”. “Keanu thought the comments came out of left field,” a source told Us Weekly Friday about the multiple mentions of the “Matrix” star in Perry’s new memoir. “It’s kind...
msn.com
The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob
The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
Complex
Shaq Fires Back at Kanye West: ‘Take My Advice Get Your Family Business in Order’
Shaquille O’Neal has responded to the artist formerly known as Kanye West after he publicly called out his apparent dealings with businessman Jamie Salter. In his latest string of tweets upon his return to the now Elon Musk-owned Twitter, Ye directed his ire at multiple businessmen he has issues with and defended Kyrie Irving’s anti-Semitism. He shared a screenshot of an article that showed Shaq had criticized Irving for his offensive comments, and accused the basketball legend of “bullying” the Brooklyn Nets point guard.
ETOnline.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Falling in Love With Sarah Michelle Gellar After 3 Years of Friendship (Exclusive)
Freddie Prinze Jr. has officially ended his decades-long hiatus from romantic comedies. The 46-year-old actor stars opposite Aimee Garcia in Netflix's new holiday movie, Christmas With You. The seasonal flick follows Angelina (Garcia), a pop star who's grappling with career burnout and escapes to a small town where she finds not only inspiration but a shot of love.
Will Smith Responds to People Who Reject His Comeback So Soon After Oscars Slap: ‘I Completely Understand’
Will Smith’s press tour for “Emancipation” has begun, with the actor directly addressing moviegoers who are not yet ready to embrace his work following the Oscars slap earlier this year. “Emancipation,” a slavery drama directed by Antoine Fuqua, is Smith’s first major film release since the 2022 Oscars, where he took the stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock across the face over a joke made at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. “I completely understand — if someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready,” Smith told journalist Kevin...
Camila Cabello Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Austin Kevitch With PDA During Los Angeles Outing
Is a romance brewing? Camila Cabello was spotted again with Austin Kevitch, and the duo seemed to be unable to keep their hands off of each other. The singer may have even confirmed...
toofab.com
Zoe Kravitz Opens Up About Channing Tatum Romance, Divorce From Karl Glusman
"I was sweating and he was like, 'Get on the bike, I'll ride you over and you can relax'" Zoe Kravitz is opening up about her relationship with Channing Tatum. In a wide-ranging interview with GQ for its Men of the Year issue, the actress gushed over her the "Magic Mike" star, whom she started dating last year.
