Read full article on original website
All is well
4d ago
FATHER GOD 🕊🕊🕊have mercy on each individual that was slain in the city of New Orleans, LA.Show mercy to the citizens that live in city too all in JESUS CHRIST MIGHTY NAME, I ask and Pray 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽.
Reply
3
Dee
4d ago
Condolences to all who were murdered. Regarding the 15 year old. Charge his parents as accessories to murder. It's apparent they are not doing their job. What was he even doing in New Orleans? They should be held accountable.
Reply(3)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisiana State
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
1st Annual Children's Hospital Holiday Parade in New Orleans this weekend.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Louisiana Teacher Offers Up His Shoes To Student At Graduation CeremonyJudyDBoutte, LA
Related
Frenchmen Street shooting leaves man wounded
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Benefit and Frenchmen Streets that left a man wounded.
WWL-TV
75-year-old tourist beaten to death at St. Charles Avenue hotel late Thursday night
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the death of a 75-year-old man from Missouri at a hotel on St. Charles Avenue late Thursday night. According to New Orleans Police, officers responded to an emergency call at the Avenue Plaza Hotel at 2111 St. Charles Avenue just before 11 p.m. Thursday.
WDSU
Man found shot on Harvey street, dies at the scene
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred just after 11 p.m. Friday. Officers were first called to the 2600 block of Max Drive in Harvey and then alerted to a second scene in the 3700 block Long Leaf Lane. Once there,...
NOPD: Person of interest located in connection to Norman C. Francis Ave. shooting
The New Orleans Police Department has located a Lemar Peters, for questioning in connection to a shooting that took place on Tuesday (Nov. 27th).
Suspect arrested at scene after man found dead on St. Charles Avenue
A homicide investigation is underway and a suspect is behind in New Orleans after a man was found dead from multiple injuries to the head on St. Charles Avenue late Thursday (Dec. 1) night.
NOPD investigates a homicide in Central City
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide in Central City that happened Thursday night. “Around 10:54 p.m. Sixth District officers responded to a call reporting an injured man in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered an unresponsive adult male victim,” police say.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge murder suspect reportedly killed himself during shootout with police in West Virginia
BATON ROUGE - A man wanted for killing the mother of his child in Baton Rouge apparently killed himself during a police shootout in another state less than 24 hours after officers found the woman's body. The search for Da'ja Davis' killer started around 3 p.m. Thursday when police found...
Have you seen this car? Police say driver opened fire on another vehicle in Gentilly
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a vehicle in connection with a shooting that took place in the Gentilly area earlier this week.
theadvocate.com
28-year-old woman identified as victim in deadly Shelley St. shooting, Baton Rouge police say
The victim of a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon near the Exxon Mobile plant in Baton Rouge has been identified as a 28-year-old woman who police believe was killed amid a domestic dispute. UPDATE: Baton Rouge shooting suspect flees to West Virginia, dies in shootout with state troopers. Da’Ja Davis was...
NOLA.com
Two teenagers arrested in Slidell area double shooting that killed Lacombe man
Two teenagers were arrested Friday in a Slidell area shooting that killed one man and wounded another. The arrests came after the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help finding suspects in Monday night's shooting in the 100 block of Northwood Drive. Authorities said they...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge murder suspect now believed to have committed suicide during West Virginia police shootout
BATON ROUGE - A man wanted for killing the mother of his child in Baton Rouge apparently died of suicide during a police shootout in another state less than 24 hours after officers found the woman's body. The search for Da'ja Davis' killer started around 3 p.m. Thursday when police...
WATCH: Bodycam footage of Superdome officer-involved shooting released by NOPD
More than two weeks after a homeless man was shot by an officer outside the Caesars Superdome, the New Orleans Police Department has released video of the moments leading up to and following the shooting.
wbrz.com
Overnight shooting near Tigerland allegedly stemmed from robbery
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that officials believe stemmed from a robbery late Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Bob Pettit Boulevard near Tigerland around 11 p.m. Thursday. Officials said they believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery. The...
WDSU
Orleans Parish DA says teen accused of shooting, paralyzing woman's son will be tried as adult
A teen accused of shooting and paralyzing a New Orleans woman's 24-year-old son will be tried as an adult in the case, according to the Orleans Parish District Attorney's office. The teen, identified as Cruz Matute, will be tried as an adult and will face an attempted second-degree murder charge...
Suspects wanted in connection to armed robbery
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery investigation.
Cory Ivey handed 10-year sentence for murder of Metairie man
A Jefferson Parish judge found Corey Ivey guilty of killing his ex-wife fiancé.
Luling man accused of brutally beating victim with pipe
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a man on a charge of aggravated second degree battery. The suspect is Craig Lee, a 43-year old Killona resident
WLBT
Arrest made in fatal delivery driver shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made in the February shooting death of a Louisiana businessman. Jacob Collins, 27, was arrested Saturday by Jackson Police on an outstanding murder warrant. He is being held on a $500,000 bond. Tarik Domino of Baton Rouge had been delivering produce from...
theadvocate.com
Indictment: Baton Rouge man, 60, beaten to death over debt
More details about a fatal midsummer attack emerged this week in the indictment of a man accused of beating a 60-year-old Baton Rouge man to death over a debt. A grand jury indicted Desmond Demon Orange on second-degree murder Wednesday in the killing of Albert Dean Gibson, according to documents filed in the 19th Judicial District Court. Gibson was ambushed and viciously assaulted in the 5200 block of Plank Road on July 8, according to the indictment.
Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip
Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip. New Orleans, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on November 30, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) received a Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans tip about several stolen vehicles being stored in an abandoned apartment complex in an Algiers neighborhood.
Comments / 11