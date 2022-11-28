ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon today and counting

By BestReviews, Cody Stewart
 5 days ago

Cyber Monday is the best time of year to be an online shopper. This sales holiday takes place the Monday after Black Friday, and e-commerce titans like Amazon have countless deals worth checking out. This year, we’re keeping up with Amazon’s best Cyber Monday deals, so you don’t have to.

So far, we’ve seen deep discounts on popular products like the iRobot Roomba j7 , the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Hamilton Beach Six-Speed Electric Stand Mixer .

Updated: November 28, 05:40 p.m. PT

Trending deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u1ymC_0jQ0KPwA00

Black and Decker 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver : 61% off

There’s no question that Black and Decker makes quality tools. However, this drill/driver set also comes with a wide variety of bits and accessories, so you can complete all of your drilling and driving tasks. This model also has a lightweight design with a soft-grip handle to reduce fatigue.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Zgtq_0jQ0KPwA00

iRobot Roomba j7 : 42% off

This intuitive device suggests cleaning schedules based on the time of year. For example, it may suggest cleaning more often during allergy season.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k6mbD_0jQ0KPwA00

2021 Apple TV 4K : ADD TO WISHLIST

This features Apple’s A12 Bionic chip, helping it run smoothly and quickly. The user interface is intuitive, and the remote features Siri voice-command capabilities.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cuGLJ_0jQ0KPwA00

Sun Joe Electric Lawn Mower : 30% off

This quiet mower features a three-position height control. It’s lightweight and easy to assemble.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BO7pe_0jQ0KPwA00

JBL Tune Noise-Canceling Headphones : 50% off

These feature top-notch sound quality and active noise cancellation. They’re an ideal choice for listening to music while you exercise.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cNNSq_0jQ0KPwA00

Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD : 38% off

This stays cool, even when transferring large files. It has 1 terabyte of storage and a durable but compact design.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bfdFW_0jQ0KPwA00

Apple 2020 MacBook Air : ADD TO WISHLIST

This powerful laptop offers up to 18 hours of battery life, so you can work or play all day. It’s 3.5 times faster than previous models, making it perfect for multitasking.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oKjyi_0jQ0KPwA00

TP-Link Deco Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System : 20% off

This mesh Wi-Fi system can cover up to 7,200 square feet, so you can banish dead zones in your home. It’s easy to set up and compatible with Alexa for using voice commands to turn guest Wi-Fi off and on.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QUoFA_0jQ0KPwA00

BabyBuddha Portable and Compact Breast Pump : 18% off

This breast pump is portable and compact, making it easy to take with you while on the go. Its size and low noise level make it more discrete than other options.

Sold by Amazon

Best deals on tech

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xJWxe_0jQ0KPwA00

TCL 32-Inch Smart Android TV : 39% off

This 32-inch TV features Google Voice Assistant capabilities. The Chromecast feature lets you stream content directly from your Android or iOS device.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9hNL_0jQ0KPwA00

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones : 43% off

You’ll get around five hours of playback after only three minutes of charging. The spatial audio feature gives you an immersive listening experience.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yKZPF_0jQ0KPwA00

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i : 25% off

The narrow-bezel design maximizes this laptop’s screen space. It can switch between laptop and tablet configurations.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QbieT_0jQ0KPwA00

Samsung Galaxy S22 : 25% off

This phone has 8K video recording capabilities and an automatic video stabilization feature. The Google Duo feature lets you watch videos with your friends and family from anywhere.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dBjP2_0jQ0KPwA00

2021 Apple iPad Mini : ADD TO WISHLIST

This device is known for lightning-fast operation, thanks to Apple’s A15 Bionic chip. It’s compact compared to other tablets and iPads .

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S3Hf4_0jQ0KPwA00

JBL Reflect Mini NC True Wireless Noise-Canceling Sport Headphones : 50% off

These sport headphones offer a longer battery life, so you can keep going through even the toughest workouts. And they come with three ear tips to ensure the perfect fit.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36NyeI_0jQ0KPwA00

Blink Video Doorbell : 30% off

This easy-to-use video doorbell lets you answer your door from any location with your smartphone. It offers 1080p Full HD video and infrared night video, so you can always see clearly.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cE1xC_0jQ0KPwA00

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet : 50% off

This user-friendly tablet is perfect for surfing the web, streaming videos and even controlling Alexa-enabled smart home devices. It has a bright, vivid 1080p display and offers up to 12 hours of battery life per charge.

Sold by Amazon and Staples

Other top tech deals

Best kitchen and appliance deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ry7sU_0jQ0KPwA00

Dash Safe Slice Mandoline Slicer : 30% off

This machine offers 30 options for cutting vegetables with perfectly even slices of varying thickness as well as matchstick, julienne and dicing cuts. The ultra-safe design keeps your hands away from the blades, and the small footprint saves kitchen counter space.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BD31T_0jQ0KPwA00

Ninja Air Fryer XL : 38% off

Save time cooking for a large family or group of friends with this 5.5-quart capacity air fryer. Five versatile cooking programs (air fry, air roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate) give you all you need to prepare meals with up to 75% less fat than traditional air frying methods.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hGk3n_0jQ0KPwA00

DII Basic Terry Collection Waffle Dishtowel Set : 48% off

These durable, lightweight and highly absorbent terry cloth towels are ideal for tackling any kitchen spills, cleaning or drying tasks. Available in a variety of colors to match your decor, the set of four towels becomes even more absorbent with each washing.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cDPrR_0jQ0KPwA00

Hamilton Beach Juicer Machine : ADD TO WISHLIST

This features a stainless steel design that will look great in most kitchens. The wide mouth means you don’t have to cut your vegetables and fruit as small as you would with other juicers.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g98mk_0jQ0KPwA00

Farberware Classic Stainless Steel 6-Quart Stockpot : ADD TO WISHLIST

The base does an excellent job of distributing heat. It features a stylish design that’s easy to clean.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ACj44_0jQ0KPwA00

Hamilton Beach Six-Speed Electric Stand Mixer : 20% off

It features six speed settings and comes with a flat beater whisk and dough hook attachment. The head tilts back, making it easy to access the mixing bowl.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iv0pq_0jQ0KPwA00

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro : 51% off

This attaches to any pot you have that’s tall enough, making it easy to use. The companion app features thousands of recipes.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CKvni_0jQ0KPwA00

All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel Induction Compatible Cookware Set : SOLD OUT

This seven-piece cookware set includes everything you need to prepare delicious meals at home. It features tri-ply construction for durability and is compatible with all cooktops, including induction stoves.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ATyb1_0jQ0KPwA00

Vitamix 5299 Blender : 45% off

This high-performance countertop blender is powerful enough to whip up everything from smoothies to hot soups. It features variable speed control and comes with a 64-ounce container for large batches.

Sold by Amazon

Other top kitchen and appliance deals

Best sports and fitness deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BuoHR_0jQ0KPwA00

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker : 38% off

This features a lightweight, compact design. Its battery lasts around five days on a single charge.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X30pi_0jQ0KPwA00

Sunny Health and Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine : 30% off

The helpful LCD shows your count, calories and more. It features eight resistance settings.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H1CrW_0jQ0KPwA00

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Weights and Dumbbells : 40% off

This lets you increase the intensity of your workout over time. It goes from 8 pounds to 40 pounds.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O50dw_0jQ0KPwA00

SereneLife Four-Wheel Golf Push Cart : ADD TO WISHLIST

The four-wheel design makes it less burdensome to take your golf clubs around the course. It folds down quickly for storage.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41zbgr_0jQ0KPwA00

Trademark Innovations Speed Training Hurdles : 46% off

This comes with five small hurdles for speed training. They’re lightweight and easy to store.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PbBMZ_0jQ0KPwA00

Peloton Original Bike : 21% off

This popular indoor exercise bike can help take your cardio workouts to the next level. It’s compact enough to fit in small spaces and features a 22-inch HD touchscreen display for a truly immersive cycling experience.

Sold by Amazon and Dick's Sporting Goods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45qwrm_0jQ0KPwA00

Theragun Prime : 34% off

Recover from your workouts more effectively with this handheld massage gun. It offers deep tissue massage with four attachments and five speeds, and it doesn’t make much noise.

Sold by Amazon

Other top deals on sports and fitness equipment

Best deals on home products

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GNACC_0jQ0KPwA00

Eufy by Anker RoboVac X8 Hybrid : 51% off

Ideal for the pet owner, it combines the cleaning functions of a vacuum and mop using Twin Turbo Technology to generate a powerful suction. This hybrid produces 80% more airflow than a single turbine vacuum to pick up more dirt, dust and especially animal hair.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sXIio_0jQ0KPwA00

Nouhaus Ergo3D Ergonomic Office Chair : 26% off

The four-dimensional adjustable armrest and lumbar system, effortless hydralift and 135-degree back tilt give this office chair the ultimate in ergonomic seating. The breathable ElastoMesh provide optimal airflow to prevent sticking and sweating, making this chair comfortable for hours.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rEWVX_0jQ0KPwA00

Blueair Blue Pure 121 Air Purifier : ADD TO WISHLIST

This air purifier features a three-part filtration system that cleans most germs and allergens from your home’s air. The pre-filters are washable, so you won’t have to worry about replacing them.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MOMJ5_0jQ0KPwA00

Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum : ADD TO WISHLIST

The detachable canister makes it easier to clean hard-to-reach spaces. Assembly is straightforward, and the suction power is impressive.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fs1Zn_0jQ0KPwA00

Bush Furniture Broadview Six-Cube Storage Bookcase : 58% off

The understated design will look great in most rooms. It’s durable, and assembly is straightforward.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08CnKB_0jQ0KPwA00

Greenworks 40-Volt Cordless Hedge Trimmer : 24% off

The rear handle rotates for enhanced versatility. It’s lightweight and easy to start. The battery life is impressive compared to other cordless tools.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WaS7r_0jQ0KPwA00

Tempur-Pedic Symphony Pillow : 47% off

This pillow features double-sided memory foam for enhanced comfort. It’s made to last.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZBuQi_0jQ0KPwA00

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Robot Vacuum : 30% off

This robotic vacuum can take all the hassle out of keeping your floors clean. It can hold up to 45 days’ worth of debris and offers powerful suction that can handle all types of dirt, including pet hair.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bCqAK_0jQ0KPwA00

Honeywell InSight HEPA Air Purifier : 45% off

Keep the air in your home clean with this powerful air purifier. It has a HEPA filter that captures up to 99.97% of microscopic allergens and particles and offers a slim design that can fit in any room.

Sold by Amazon

Other top deals on home products

Best beauty and fashion deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zlyds_0jQ0KPwA00

Crocs Unisex Literide Clogs : 44% off

Treat your feet to unparalleled softness and exceptional comfort with these unisex clogs. Made with durable and resilient outsoles, flexible Matlite uppers and super soft insoles, these clogs can keep you comfortable all day.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XwJTK_0jQ0KPwA00

New Balance Men’s 340 Flip-Flops : 46% off

These flip-flops are comfortable and durable. The rubber sole provides a good grip, and they’re available in numerous sizes and colors.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q9nUl_0jQ0KPwA00

Timberland Classic Leather Jean Belt : 31% off

This is made from genuine leather and works with casual or dressy outfits. Many were impressed with the quality.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rs1iU_0jQ0KPwA00

Conair Even-Cut Cordless Rotary Hair Clipper : 21% off

This is easy to fit in the palm of your hand and includes two comb guides. It makes it easy to keep your hair short and even.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y0hNn_0jQ0KPwA00

Wet Brush Original Detangler Brush : 35% off

This helps keep tangles out of your hair, regardless of your hair type. It works well whether your hair is wet or dry.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BLvxt_0jQ0KPwA00

Conair Jumbo and Super Jumbo Ceramic Hot Rollers : 20% off

Get bold, voluminous curls with this easy-to-use hot roller set. It comes with 12 rollers in two sizes and heats up in just 85 seconds.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ceEj_0jQ0KPwA00

Proactiv Amazonian Clay Mask : 33% off

This clay mask features a special blend of minerals to help absorb oil and remove impurities. It also contains vitamins and antioxidants that can help moisturize and soften the skin.

Sold by Amazon

Other top deals on beauty and fashion

Keep up with the best holiday deals with BestReviews.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

