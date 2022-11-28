Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
The Tragedy Paradox: Why We Like Sad Music
Despite avoiding negative emotions in everyday life, we are often drawn to them in art. Research supports that sad songs can make people feel happy. Empathy, or the ability to get lost in the art, predicts who will feel happy listening to sad music. Emotion, in particular sadness, has played...
psychologytoday.com
The Blended Family: Sharing the Love
The holidays are expected to be a joyous time full of love and caring. Often, however, they. don’t live up to expectations and in fact can highlight what is missing in people’s lives. If you have been through a divorce and have now found love again, you might...
psychologytoday.com
The Emotional Life of Jesus
Great religious leaders—such as Jesus—often are not understood in the context of their emotional lives. An emotional analysis of Jesus suggests he likely felt great irritation, sadness, and compassion during his lifetime. Understanding the emotional life of Jesus may give some direction for what the Christian church is...
psychologytoday.com
Flirting: What Women and Men Like
Some ways of flirting are better than others at effectively communicating our interest to potential partners. Flirting behaviors that communicate an aspect of emotional commitment are often most appealing to women. In contrast, however, flirting behaviors that suggest physical and sexual interest are often most persuasive to men. Thus, by...
psychologytoday.com
Replace Bullying with Empathic Listening
Many of us have heard bullying language silence a victim. The opposite of bullying, empathic listening is a skill that can be learned. Empathy activates brain regions engaged in affective and cognitive processes. Empathic listening is a way to enact mirror transference to hear and support another individual. Psychologist Dr....
"Everyone Sugar-Coated Everything": Parents Are Sharing The Lies They Were Told About Having Kids, And It Is Eye-Opening
"Let's normalize hating being pregnant but still loving your baby."
psychologytoday.com
Your Child’s Happiness: Whose Job Is It?
When parents take responsibility for their child's happiness, the child does not learn that their happiness is ultimately up to them. Temperament influences happiness. For some, it is vibrant, full of laughter and joy. For others, it is quiet fulfillment in creative tasks. Gratitude is the best antidote to the...
psychologytoday.com
The Psychological Benefits of Finding Your Cosmic Purpose
Teleology (pronounced tee-lee-ology or teh-lee-ology) is a philosophical term that refers to purpose in the natural world. The teleological stance asks you to look at the big picture and to think deeply about how you fit into that picture. Taking the teleological stance means adopting the perspective that nature has an inherent purpose, and by understanding that purpose, we can derive our own sense of purpose and find meaning in our existence.
‘Gunsmoke’ Fans ‘Berated’ the Guest Star With 1 of the Most Appearances for Playing the Bad Guy Too Well
A 'Gunsmoke' guest star was so convincing that the Western show's fans 'berated' him on the street for the characters that he played.
psychologytoday.com
The So-Called Fear of Rejection
We’ve probably all heard or said this phrase countless times. However, despite the “fear of rejection” appearing so frequently, this phrase rarely seems questioned. One reason is that it’s a truism. Who can argue that humans suffer emotionally when being rejected or excluded? But is it only the fear of rejection impacting our decisions? Could there be other, deeper reasons for avoiding chances and opportunities? Many of us are risk-averse or set low levels of aspiration to try and keep things safe and predictable, we avoid possibility and sticking out. In taking a risk, whether it be applying to school, asking a person for a date, going for the promotion, speaking up to assert oneself, or even learning something new; all of these behaviors can lead to feelings of exposure and vulnerability and hence may be avoided.
Tell Us About Your Biggest Christmas Dinner Fail
We wanna hear alllll about those Christmas dinner disasters.
psychologytoday.com
Starting New Holiday Traditions After a Divorce
Holidays can be especially tricky to navigate for newly divorced couples. It takes time to settle into the new normal—for you, your ex, and your children. The holidays can be an excellent time for setting new traditions that work for the shift in your family situation. Parents must still...
psychologytoday.com
Giving Up the Hope of Future Reward Can Be Presently Rewarding
Letting go of hope, life's secret spoiler. Hope seems like a good thing, but it plants seeds of discontent. Hope has a dark side we often ignore. Hope, it seems, is generally regarded as salutary, as a boon, a blessing. I, however, am not such a fan. I won’t be waving any pom-pons or shouting any cheers on the sidelines for this sunny trickster. I am, in fact, trying to rid myself of hope.
psychologytoday.com
Are We Surprised That Gaslighting Is the Word of the Year?
The term "gaslighting" has been showing up in our conversations, on Netflix, in music, and politics. "Gaslighting" is a term that is often misused. Disagreeing or having another opinion is not gaslighting until it is. Gaslighting appears in matrimonial affairs, medical communities, workplaces, and families. It is not just in...
psychologytoday.com
Yo-Yo Relationship Patterns
Some people fall into yo-yo relationship patterns in which they repeatedly leave their partners only to expect reconciliation later. A push-and-pull dynamic is rarely sustainable in the long term. Understanding what drives yo-yo behaviors can help people make healthier relationship choices. Have you been in love with the same person...
psychologytoday.com
Acceptance on the Path to Healing From Neurotic Loops
The capacity to accept negative situations and feelings is a crucial aspect of wise living. Acceptance is the opposite of resistance, or maladaptive reactions like avoidance, blame or misguided control. One way to practice acceptance is to learn to sit with one's reactions that do not align with one's ideal...
psychologytoday.com
Taking Responsibility Is Hard, but Essential for Couples
Defensiveness includes an unwillingness to accept responsibility or hear feedback. Chronic defensiveness is a predictor of relationship failure and is a feature of many abusive interactions. Being open to others is the path to relationship growth. When your partner suggests a change, do you shift into a defensive posture? If...
psychologytoday.com
The Desire to Appear “Perfect” Amps Up Family Holiday Stress
The pressure to be the perfect family during the holidays is so great that many pretend and project an idealized image on social media. Toxic positivity, the overgeneralization of an optimistic state that is applied to all situations, gaslights and denies authentic human emotion. An ongoing family dynamic of toxic...
psychologytoday.com
How to Tell if Your Date Will Be a Toxic Mate
You can recognize toxic people by how frequently they complain, devalue, express dislike, and engage in negative gossip. If you consciously tune into positive vs. negative comments and attitudes, you can discover whether someone is emotionally safe. If this person regularly makes four or more negative comments in an hour,...
Comments / 0