Popular Denny's Restaurant and Truck Stop Destroyed by Fire
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overhead
Woman Stabs 42-Year-Old Boyfriend Multiple Times for 'Not Helping With Bills'
The 8 highest ranked coffee shops in San Antonio
The wealthiest person in San Antonio is giving away millions
The 8 highest ranked coffee shops in San Antonio
If you are like me, you can't function in the morning without coffee. Lucky as a coffee lover, there are plenty of great places in San Antonio to choose from. Below are the eight highest-ranked coffee shops in San Antonio, according to ratings and reviews by Yelp users. The rankings take into account not only the star rating but the number of reviews.
Café With Largest Cinnamon Roll In Texas Is No Longer Open?
Well, heck If I wanted to try it I guess I can't anymore. I had heard about this place from friends but just recently found out that they permanently closed back in 2020. Dang, it! And, I never tried the HUGE Cinnamon Roll!. • WAS THIS THE LARGEST CINNAMON ROLL...
allamericanatlas.com
17 Fantastic Things to Do Alone In San Antonio, Texas
Whenever we think about Texas, our mind wanders directly to the barbecue and the vast amounts of land, but truth be told, Texas has even more to offer!. San Antonio is a beautiful city in Texas and one of the largest in the United States of America. The city is...
KSAT 12
Viewer's Choice Best Texas Eats Winners 2022
KSAT Insiders nominated and voted for the restaurants they thought were the best in the San Antonio area. Check out the 2022 viewer’s choice winners down below. 1. Best Chicago Pizza- Chicago’s Pizza, 5525 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216. 2. Best New York Pizza- Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, 330...
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overhead
San Antonio, TX.Photo byWikipedia Commons. A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching a diamond-shaped object hovering in the sunny sky above at about 5:15 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
San Antonio's Elotitos announces opening date for second location
It's expanded to Government Hill.
Popular Drive-Thru Coffee Chain Opening First San Antonio Location
The coffee shop is making moves to open its first San Antonio location.
San Antonio Current
Disgraced San Antonio ex-attorney Chris Pettit's coliseum-style mansion now for sale
One of San Antonio's most distinctive homes, a coliseum-style mansion near Olmos Dam, hit the market Wednesday with a price tag just under $4 million. The 5,800-square-foot property, which climbs a wooded hillside overlooking Olmos Basin, is owned by former attorney Christopher “Chris” Pettit, whose holdings are being sold off as part of his Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Pettit sought Chapter 11 reorganization earlier this year amid lawsuits claiming his firm had bilked millions from clients, according to the Express-News.
San Antonio's Tenko Ramen closing permanently on Dec. 31
The noodle house was the last remaining original tenant of the Pearl's Bottling Department food hall.
Former San Antonio mayor to convert Southside golf course into arboretum
A former San Antonio mayor is leading the change.
San Antonio Current
This historic San Antonio home for sale is rumored to have had a basement speakeasy in the 1920s
A Victorian home in San Antonio's Monte Vista Historic District has hit the market for $1.25 million, and it includes plenty of stately turn-of-the-century features — along with rumors of a clandestine past. “According to legend the basement was a speakeasy in the ’20s,” the home's seller, Darien McWhirter,...
Two local cities among best 'Christmas Towns' in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
tpr.org
Boerne prepares to throw a huge party to celebrate the city's German roots
Local options to see holiday themed parades aren't limited to just San Antonio. Just a short drive up I-10, Boerne's nighttime parade has rebounded from a cancellation in 2020 because of the pandemic. It’s this Saturday night, and it’s called the Weinachts Parade. Weinachts is the German word for Christmas....
Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend
Settle into the spirit of the season at several festive happenings across the Alamo City. Feast on a Grinch-inspired brunch at La Cantera Resort & Spa, or wander through an illuminated holiday wonderland at Lightscape. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.Thursday, December 1San Antonio Botanical Garden presents LightscapeWitness all 38 acres of the San Antonio Botanical Garden come alight at Lightscape. Guests can expect enchanting light displays along an illuminated one-mile path winding through the lushness of the garden. Featured installations include a...
Here's Texas' Most Unique Christmas Tradition
Here's Texas' Most Unique Christmas Tradition
Texas Hill Country's William Chris Vineyards makes list of Top 100 Wineries in the World
It's the first and only Texas winery to be included on the prestigious list, which is curated by over 500 wine experts across the globe.
saobserver.com
SAPD'S SAVAGE MURDER OF PHILLIPS: FROM THE FRONTLINE
During the 1969 River Parade, SNCC (Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee) staged and rallied the largest demonstration in the history of San Antonio. This demonstration was organized in two different places; one in the downtown area and the other in the Victoria Courts (now called Victoria Commons) in a park that still exists behind the old main office. The City of San Antonio was completely taken by surprise by the efforts of the local SNCC chapter. For months SNCC and the African American community had protested the murder of Bobby Joe Phillips by the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD). Phillips was a black construction worker that was savagely beaten by a cowardly mob of SAPD officers who have not been prosecuted to this day. The SNCC move was the result of months of frustration and inaction by the San Antonio City Council and its racist mayor Walter W. McAllister. Rev. Claude W. Black and other civil rights leaders had protested the savage killing to no avail, and had been harassed by local law enforcement officials and racists.
The wealthiest person in San Antonio is giving away millions
In light of Giving Tuesday, I wanted to highlight one San Antonio resident giving generously to help the community. Christopher "Kit" Goldsbury is the wealthiest person in San Antonio and also one of the most generous. So let's take a quick look at his story.
Out of Reach: Why San Antonio can't get a grip on its affordable housing crisis
With construction costs and interest rates soaring, developers are struggling to make the numbers work for their affordable housing projects.
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
