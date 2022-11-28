ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Ash Jurberg

The 8 highest ranked coffee shops in San Antonio

If you are like me, you can't function in the morning without coffee. Lucky as a coffee lover, there are plenty of great places in San Antonio to choose from. Below are the eight highest-ranked coffee shops in San Antonio, according to ratings and reviews by Yelp users. The rankings take into account not only the star rating but the number of reviews.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
allamericanatlas.com

17 Fantastic Things to Do Alone In San Antonio, Texas

Whenever we think about Texas, our mind wanders directly to the barbecue and the vast amounts of land, but truth be told, Texas has even more to offer!. San Antonio is a beautiful city in Texas and one of the largest in the United States of America. The city is...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Viewer’s Choice Best Texas Eats Winners 2022

KSAT Insiders nominated and voted for the restaurants they thought were the best in the San Antonio area. Check out the 2022 viewer’s choice winners down below. 1. Best Chicago Pizza- Chicago’s Pizza, 5525 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216. 2. Best New York Pizza- Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, 330...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

Disgraced San Antonio ex-attorney Chris Pettit's coliseum-style mansion now for sale

One of San Antonio's most distinctive homes, a coliseum-style mansion near Olmos Dam, hit the market Wednesday with a price tag just under $4 million. The 5,800-square-foot property, which climbs a wooded hillside overlooking Olmos Basin, is owned by former attorney Christopher “Chris” Pettit, whose holdings are being sold off as part of his Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Pettit sought Chapter 11 reorganization earlier this year amid lawsuits claiming his firm had bilked millions from clients, according to the Express-News.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Boerne prepares to throw a huge party to celebrate the city's German roots

Local options to see holiday themed parades aren't limited to just San Antonio. Just a short drive up I-10, Boerne's nighttime parade has rebounded from a cancellation in 2020 because of the pandemic. It’s this Saturday night, and it’s called the Weinachts Parade. Weinachts is the German word for Christmas....
BOERNE, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend

Settle into the spirit of the season at several festive happenings across the Alamo City. Feast on a Grinch-inspired brunch at La Cantera Resort & Spa, or wander through an illuminated holiday wonderland at Lightscape. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.Thursday, December 1San Antonio Botanical Garden presents LightscapeWitness all 38 acres of the San Antonio Botanical Garden come alight at Lightscape. Guests can expect enchanting light displays along an illuminated one-mile path winding through the lushness of the garden. Featured installations include a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
saobserver.com

SAPD’S SAVAGE MURDER OF PHILLIPS: FROM THE FRONTLINE

During the 1969 River Parade, SNCC (Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee) staged and rallied the largest demonstration in the history of San Antonio. This demonstration was organized in two different places; one in the downtown area and the other in the Victoria Courts (now called Victoria Commons) in a park that still exists behind the old main office. The City of San Antonio was completely taken by surprise by the efforts of the local SNCC chapter. For months SNCC and the African American community had protested the murder of Bobby Joe Phillips by the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD). Phillips was a black construction worker that was savagely beaten by a cowardly mob of SAPD officers who have not been prosecuted to this day. The SNCC move was the result of months of frustration and inaction by the San Antonio City Council and its racist mayor Walter W. McAllister. Rev. Claude W. Black and other civil rights leaders had protested the savage killing to no avail, and had been harassed by local law enforcement officials and racists.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
