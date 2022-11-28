ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Chicken war heats up with new restaurant

By WFTV.com News Staff, Patricia Tolley
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

California-based Dave’s Hot Chicken has fired up the chicken restaurant wars with its second Orlando location, which opened Nov. 18.

Why this matters: New restaurants create jobs and business opportunities for local supplier. They also help landlords lease up shopping centers and provide an amenity for existing residents and workers in the area, helping make developing areas more desirable.

The chain’s menu offers chicken tenders, sliders, fries, mac and cheese, kale slaw and milkshakes. Patrons may chooses the heat for the tenders ranging from no spice to The Reaper. (Those who think they can handle the heat of The Reaper must sign a waiver and must be at least 18 years old.)

