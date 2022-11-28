Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Jackson-Madison library announces Community Holiday Party
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local library is inviting the community to celebrate the season. The annual Community Holiday Party returns to the Jackson-Madison County Library on Thursday, December 15. All are welcome to attend for a “huge show of holiday cheer” with food, drinks and prizes to enjoy....
WBBJ
Students raise funds through ‘Empty Bowls Project’
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local youth group is giving back to the community in their own way. Art students at the University School of Jackson are raising money for the ComeUnity Cafe in downtown Jackson. The fundraising event is a part of the “Empty Bowls Project.”. Students wanted...
WBBJ
City shares plans to buy ‘Jackson Plaza’
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has made a big announcement. Wednesday, over Facebook, Jackson Mayor Scott Conger announced that the city plans to buy the Jackson Plaza shopping center. The center in the past housed Service Merchandise, which closed in the year 2002, along Old Hickory Boulevard.
WBBJ
Several grants provided to West Tennessee libraries
JACKSON, Tenn. — From books to computers, residents are in need of growing resources. To help out, many libraries throughout Tennessee were visited by Secretary of State Tre Hargett. Each library along the route received a grant according to their specific needs. The Jackson-Madison County Library was among many...
WBBJ
Christmas on Main to light up Gibson County city
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — An annual event returned to a Gibson County city for a night to remember. Both the city and Chamber of Commerce for Humboldt are hosting a Christmas Celebration on Main Street on Thursday evening for the public. This is a free and family friendly event with...
WBBJ
Hardin County tradition to return for three weekends
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hardin County tradition is returning for three weekends in December. Christmas on Main will take place in downtown Savannah on December 2-3, December 9-10, and December 16-17. The annual event is attended by thousands each year and is completely free of charge!. Guests will...
WBBJ
Humboldt’s holiday cheer continues into weekend
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. –Humboldt’s Christmas on Main Street continuing to expand on Saturday, with businesses joining together to bring the holiday cheer to their community. Two of the businesses on Main Street, the Opera House and the Coffee Shop, have come together in a new way through their event called Jingle and Mingle.
WBBJ
Sea of Blue held for former Lexington assistant chief
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A local town held a Sea of Blue in honor of a former assistant chief. The Sea of Blue began at the Henderson County Fairgrounds and ended in front of the Lexington Police Department. It was in honor of Assistant Chief of Police Barry Roberts, who...
radionwtn.com
Medical Coding Program Receives $1.2M For West Tennessee Students
JACKSON, TENN. – The Jackson State Community College (JSCC) Medical Coding Program has been awarded a $1.2 million grant through the Health Resources & Services Administration’s (HRSA) Delta Region Rural Health Workforce Training Program, supplying training, scholarships, and support to students in West Tennessee. Approximately, 60 percent of the grant will directly benefit students with the remaining funds covering administrative and program enhancements.
WBBJ
Family invests in West Tennessee university’s students
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A family has invested in Freed-Hardeman University students. The newly named Hatchett Investment Team met with its benefactor Rob Hatchett on Thursday to celebrate the new ownership, as well as present their semester performance. Hatchett said he looks forward to the partnership. “This is a...
WBBJ
FHU hosts 58th annual benefit dinner
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University held their 58th annual Benefit Dinner on Friday. The event featured quarterback Kurt Warner, the winner of the 34th Super Bowl. The event, once again, featured Christmas in the Commons as well, with carriage rides, carols, and shopping in the merry market. Red Steagall...
WBBJ
2022 Christmas parade rolls down Milan’s Main Street
MILAN, Tenn. — The City of Milan started December off in the Christmas spirit on Thursday night. They started the annual Christmas parade off with food trucks that were available under the Farmers Market pavilion. After everyone got to eat great food from local businesses, they all joined together...
WBBJ
Students evacuated from West Tennessee school due to threat
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Friday around 12:40 p.m., West Carroll Junior/Senior High School staff discovered a possible bomb threat from a student in the school. This threat was discovered after a faculty member heard about it from several students. Then the staff followed their crisis training, which included evacuating...
WBBJ
Event honors local children’s superheroes: their dads
JACKSON, Tenn. — Not all superheros wear a mask, and Friday, Washington Douglas Head Start students honored their heroes — their dads. “All of our children are dressed up as superheroes, so we are calling our dads and our father figures superheroes for the work that they do in the lives of the children,” said Dr. Jerry Woods, coordinator, Head Start and Early Head Start West Tennessee.
WBBJ
Pinson Mounds invites guests to make ornaments
PINSON, Tenn. — Pinson Mounds State Park is getting into the holiday spirit, and you’re invited!. The park will host a Christmas ornaments activity on Saturday, December 17, where you can join a ranger in making your very own Christmas ornaments. The activity will cost $7 per ornament...
WBBJ
Pinson Mounds to adjust hours for Wounded Warrior Hunt
PINSON, Tenn. — Pinson Mounds will be closed for a couple of hours for a few days next week. Pinson Mounds State Archaeological Park says from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, they will be closed to visitors for the Wounded Warrior Hunt. The...
WBBJ
Tree of Warmth provides winter clothing to Jacksonians in need
JACKSON, Tenn. — With the winter months approaching, The Ned is making sure Jacksonians are staying warm. And that is with the Tree of Warmth. “Something that we have been doing for several years now,” said The Ned’s Creative Services Manager Jordan Alexander. “We sort of put out a word to try and get donations of hats, gloves, and scarves to hang out on this tree.”
WBBJ
Library to host several events for kids, teens, adults
The Jackson-Madison County Library shared a list of events coming up for kids, teens and adults in December. December 1 — Family Book Club at 10:30 a.m. December 5 — Story time at 10:30 a.m. December 6 — Story time at 10:30 a.m. December 10 — Pokémon...
WBBJ
Law enforcement to increase patrols for 2022 holiday season
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement is, once again, increasing both patrols and messaging around the holiday season. The Tennessee Highway Safety Office shared on Friday that they will be working with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office from December 14 to January 1 of next year on the Booze It and Lose It Campaign.
WBBJ
Mr. Billy Joe Rogers
Services for Mr. Billy Joe Rogers, age 80 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Sunday, December 4, 2022, 2:30 P.M., at the Straight Way Apostolic Faith Church. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens. If you like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Rogers, you can...
