Nick Cannon Hospitalized With Pneumonia, He Reveals As He Awaits Baby 13: ‘I Guess I’m Not Superman’

Nick Cannon let his fans know that they shouldn’t worry about his health after he was hospitalized with a case of pneumonia. The TV host took to his Instagram on Friday, Dec. 2 to share a snap of himself from a hospital bed, revealing he came down with the illness after a “sold-out” performance at Madison Square Garden the night before. “Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman…,,” he wrote in the caption.
Thomas Rhett’s Mom Says He Helped Make It ‘Cool’ for Country Stars to Be Wholesome

An upcoming new podcast tells country stars' stories from a whole new perspective — their moms — with sit-down interviews from the mothers of Luke Bryan, Lauren Alaina and many more. Called Got It From My Momma, the podcast series is hosted by Jennifer Vickery Smith, who — as the mom of Conner Smith — knows firsthand what it's like to have a child in the country music business.
Blake Shelton Shares His ‘The Voice’ Retirement Gift Wishlist

Blake Shelton is set to exit The Voice after Season 23, which airs in the spring of 2023, and he recently apprised his fellow coaches of the gifts he'd like for his forthcoming retirement. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight prior to Nov. 22's live episode, he got specific about what he's expecting from them.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

