Carrie Underwood Fixes Fan’s Baby Gender Reveal That Went Wrong [Watch]
Carrie Underwood helped a fan learn the sex of her baby during a show in Salt Lake City, Utah, earlier this month. However, the reveal didn't go as planned. Underwood read the card correctly, but it turns out the fan had received the wrong information from the nurse. When Sydnie...
Watch Morgan Wallen’s Personal ‘Thought You Should Know’ Video Featuring Mom Lesli
Morgan Wallen has tugged at a lot of heartstrings with his new single "Thought You Should Know." Now, he's taking it a step further by including the inspiration behind the song in the music video: His mother, Lesli Wallen. The video is deeply personal, just like the song. It opens...
Nick Cannon Hospitalized With Pneumonia, He Reveals As He Awaits Baby 13: ‘I Guess I’m Not Superman’
Nick Cannon let his fans know that they shouldn’t worry about his health after he was hospitalized with a case of pneumonia. The TV host took to his Instagram on Friday, Dec. 2 to share a snap of himself from a hospital bed, revealing he came down with the illness after a “sold-out” performance at Madison Square Garden the night before. “Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman…,,” he wrote in the caption.
Thomas Rhett’s Mom Says He Helped Make It ‘Cool’ for Country Stars to Be Wholesome
An upcoming new podcast tells country stars' stories from a whole new perspective — their moms — with sit-down interviews from the mothers of Luke Bryan, Lauren Alaina and many more. Called Got It From My Momma, the podcast series is hosted by Jennifer Vickery Smith, who — as the mom of Conner Smith — knows firsthand what it's like to have a child in the country music business.
Brantley Gilbert Is Worried About His Kids Googling Him — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Sadie Robertson Shows off Baby Bump as She Enters 2nd Trimester [Pictures]
Sadie Robertson is showing! There’s officially no hiding that baby No. 2 for Robertson and husband Christian Huff is on the way. In early November, they shared that their little family would be growing to a party of four. Little one-year-old Honey wasn’t going to be the baby for much longer.
Nick Cannon Shared A Personal Message To Fans After Being Hospitalized For Pneumonia
"I promised myself I would never be back at this place again..."
Blake Shelton Shares His ‘The Voice’ Retirement Gift Wishlist
Blake Shelton is set to exit The Voice after Season 23, which airs in the spring of 2023, and he recently apprised his fellow coaches of the gifts he'd like for his forthcoming retirement. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight prior to Nov. 22's live episode, he got specific about what he's expecting from them.
