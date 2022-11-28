ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

wnewsj.com

Amicitia Club of Blanchester holds Christmas meeting

The annual Christmas meeting of the Amicitia Club of Blanchester was held Thursday, Dec. 1 at the General Denver, hosted by Holly Drummond and Faye Burton. The group enjoyed a lunch which included a delicious peach trifle hand made by Faye. Fellowship as well as thoughts on their favorite Christmas foods were shared. The meeting ended with a fun filled White Elephant gift exchange. Pictured are: Sue Zimmerman, Debbie Paul, Phyllis Oliver, Bryanne Peck, Marilyn Myers, Judy Cottle, Brenda Ballinger, Donna Gibson, Martha Joyce, Carole Haines, Ruth Johnson, Joyce Kelly, Holly Drummond, Faye Burton and Peggy Morgan.
BLANCHESTER, OH
wnewsj.com

Sons of Union Vets installs 2023 officers

Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) Past Ohio Department Commander Shawn A. Cox installed the Henry Casey Camp officers for 2023 at a recent regular meeting of the camp. The camp charter was draped in black in honor of camp member Judge Michael Daugherty, who died Sept. 8.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington community blood drive set for Dec. 14

DAYTON, Ohio – Give your support to the holiday season blood supply during Community Blood Center’s “12 Days of Giving” by donating at the CMH Regional Health System monthly Wilmington community blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 610 West Main St., Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Chick-fil-A to open new location in Miami Valley this week; 100 local heroes to eat free

SPRINGFIELD — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open its doors to the public this week in Springfield. Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st., the new Chick-fil-A on Bechtle Avenue near the Bechtle Crossing Shopping Mall will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out services Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
wnewsj.com

SBAAC POY: Dance at early age helped Diels develop

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a series of features on Clinton County athletes who earned SBAAC player of the year honors in their respective sports during the fall season. It’s easy to see Caroline Diels as a competitive athlete. Both mom (Marianne) and dad (Troy) were...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

WHS girls, Batavia boys win matches at Royal Z

WILMINGTON — Batavia defeated Wilmington Wednesday in SBAAC American Division boys bowling at Royal Z Lanes. The Hurricane falls to 0-3 after the 2,679 to 2,223 loss. Landon Mellinger led Wilmington with a two-game series of 443. Austin Oglesby had a single game of 242. Anthony Perez had a 212 game.
BATAVIA, OH
wnewsj.com

Winners of Rotary golf outing

The team of Bud Lewis, Ron Carey and Bill Harding won the Rotary Golf Outing played at Snow Hill Country Club. The golf outing is a source of funding for the scholarships granted by the The Wilmington Rotary Club. The club meets at noon on Tuesdays at the CMH Meeting Room. From left to right: Kerry Steed, Chairman of Rotary Golf Outing, Bill Harding, Ron Carey and and Bud Lewis.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Throwback Thursday: Baskets of food for Christmas

These are some highlights from the News Journal on December 2, 1976:. “WASHINGTON — As one of his last official acts. President Ford may ask Congress to outlaw sex discrimination in the multitude of federally funded programs reaching almost every American community.”. Locally. ‘Tucker named chief of Blanchester police’
BLANCHESTER, OH
wnewsj.com

Leadership Clinton Youth explores agriculture in county

WILMINGTON — Leadership Clinton Youth Collaborative (LCYC) met Nov. 15 at Cherrybend Farm, 2326 Cherrybend Road, for its third class meeting. Following breakfast provided by Clinton Memorial Hospital, the class enjoyed presentations from several interesting speakers. The first speaker was Stephanie Butler from Clinton Memorial Hospital. She spoke about...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Greenfield man new commander of SSCC police academy

Southern State Community College has announced Doug Daniels, of Greenfield, as the new commander of the Ohio Basic Peace Officer Academy (OPOTA). Daniels succeeds Ron Fithen, of Wilmington, who served as commander of the program for a little over 20 years. Daniels has a comprehensive law enforcement background that encompasses...
GREENFIELD, OH
wnewsj.com

November marriage licenses

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in November:. • James Lee McCandless, 54, a facilities director, and LaVonne Dee McCandless, 55,...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Hillsboro Uptown Christmas is Friday

A weekend full of Christmas activities will return to uptown Hillsboro this weekend thanks to the city administration. On Friday the city will present an Uptown Christmas from 5-8 p.m. in the Hillsboro Historic District and on Saturday it will present the Country Cowboy Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. The...
HILLSBORO, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington Air Park named best airport in Ohio

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Air Park has been recognized as the Best Airport in Ohio for the third year in a row by Ohio Business Magazine in its “Best in Ohio Business” Awards. In announcing the winners, the magazine’s editors noted: “Thousands of people voted in this...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Winter crisis program available for income-eligible individuals

The Ohio Development Services Agency and Clinton County Community Action Program will help income-eligible Ohioans stay warm through the winter months. The Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program provides a benefit once per heating season to an income-eligible Ohioan’s main heating accounts. Clients can apply in person at Community Action, 789 North Nelson Ave., Wilmington. Eligible clients are those at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guideline that are disconnected (or have a pending disconnection notice), need to establish new service, need to pay to transfer service or have 25% or less bulk fuel supply remaining. The program can also assist in fuel tank replacements, fuel tank testing and heating system repairs. The program operates from Nov. 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

SBAAC POY: Boegeman has growing passion for cars

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third in a series of features on Clinton County athletes who earned SBAAC player of the year honors in their respective sports during the fall season. Even in today’s world, there are far fewer female auto mechanics than male ones. And while Leah...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Lewises celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

Karen and Sam Lewis, formerly of Wilmington, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thanksgiving Day. Married on Saturday, Nov. 24, 1962 at the Melvin Methodist Church by the Rev. Leroy Jones, the Lewises are parents of three sons, Rick, Kerry and wife Robyn, and Kyle and wife Shari. They have five grandchildren, Adam, Rachael and husband Andrew, Lauren, Alyssa and Olivia; and great-grandchildren Theo and Francis.
WILMINGTON, OH

