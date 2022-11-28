Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
Amicitia Club of Blanchester holds Christmas meeting
The annual Christmas meeting of the Amicitia Club of Blanchester was held Thursday, Dec. 1 at the General Denver, hosted by Holly Drummond and Faye Burton. The group enjoyed a lunch which included a delicious peach trifle hand made by Faye. Fellowship as well as thoughts on their favorite Christmas foods were shared. The meeting ended with a fun filled White Elephant gift exchange. Pictured are: Sue Zimmerman, Debbie Paul, Phyllis Oliver, Bryanne Peck, Marilyn Myers, Judy Cottle, Brenda Ballinger, Donna Gibson, Martha Joyce, Carole Haines, Ruth Johnson, Joyce Kelly, Holly Drummond, Faye Burton and Peggy Morgan.
wnewsj.com
Sons of Union Vets installs 2023 officers
Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) Past Ohio Department Commander Shawn A. Cox installed the Henry Casey Camp officers for 2023 at a recent regular meeting of the camp. The camp charter was draped in black in honor of camp member Judge Michael Daugherty, who died Sept. 8.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington community blood drive set for Dec. 14
DAYTON, Ohio – Give your support to the holiday season blood supply during Community Blood Center’s “12 Days of Giving” by donating at the CMH Regional Health System monthly Wilmington community blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 610 West Main St., Wilmington.
Chick-fil-A to open new location in Miami Valley this week; 100 local heroes to eat free
SPRINGFIELD — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open its doors to the public this week in Springfield. Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st., the new Chick-fil-A on Bechtle Avenue near the Bechtle Crossing Shopping Mall will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out services Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A.
wnewsj.com
SBAAC POY: Dance at early age helped Diels develop
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a series of features on Clinton County athletes who earned SBAAC player of the year honors in their respective sports during the fall season. It’s easy to see Caroline Diels as a competitive athlete. Both mom (Marianne) and dad (Troy) were...
wnewsj.com
WHS girls, Batavia boys win matches at Royal Z
WILMINGTON — Batavia defeated Wilmington Wednesday in SBAAC American Division boys bowling at Royal Z Lanes. The Hurricane falls to 0-3 after the 2,679 to 2,223 loss. Landon Mellinger led Wilmington with a two-game series of 443. Austin Oglesby had a single game of 242. Anthony Perez had a 212 game.
wnewsj.com
Winners of Rotary golf outing
The team of Bud Lewis, Ron Carey and Bill Harding won the Rotary Golf Outing played at Snow Hill Country Club. The golf outing is a source of funding for the scholarships granted by the The Wilmington Rotary Club. The club meets at noon on Tuesdays at the CMH Meeting Room. From left to right: Kerry Steed, Chairman of Rotary Golf Outing, Bill Harding, Ron Carey and and Bud Lewis.
614now.com
Find out which eatery was voted the best in Central Ohio through the Ohio Restaurant Association
According to the Ohio Restaurant Association, the best eatery in Central Ohio is located in Dublin. The ORA unveiled the winners of its 2022 Industry Awards last week, and Kona Craft Kitchen was named the best restaurant in Central Ohio. According to the association, the winners were named through a...
wnewsj.com
Throwback Thursday: Baskets of food for Christmas
These are some highlights from the News Journal on December 2, 1976:. “WASHINGTON — As one of his last official acts. President Ford may ask Congress to outlaw sex discrimination in the multitude of federally funded programs reaching almost every American community.”. Locally. ‘Tucker named chief of Blanchester police’
wnewsj.com
Leadership Clinton Youth explores agriculture in county
WILMINGTON — Leadership Clinton Youth Collaborative (LCYC) met Nov. 15 at Cherrybend Farm, 2326 Cherrybend Road, for its third class meeting. Following breakfast provided by Clinton Memorial Hospital, the class enjoyed presentations from several interesting speakers. The first speaker was Stephanie Butler from Clinton Memorial Hospital. She spoke about...
WKRC
Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
wnewsj.com
Greenfield man new commander of SSCC police academy
Southern State Community College has announced Doug Daniels, of Greenfield, as the new commander of the Ohio Basic Peace Officer Academy (OPOTA). Daniels succeeds Ron Fithen, of Wilmington, who served as commander of the program for a little over 20 years. Daniels has a comprehensive law enforcement background that encompasses...
wnewsj.com
November marriage licenses
WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in November:. • James Lee McCandless, 54, a facilities director, and LaVonne Dee McCandless, 55,...
wnewsj.com
Hillsboro Uptown Christmas is Friday
A weekend full of Christmas activities will return to uptown Hillsboro this weekend thanks to the city administration. On Friday the city will present an Uptown Christmas from 5-8 p.m. in the Hillsboro Historic District and on Saturday it will present the Country Cowboy Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. The...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington Air Park named best airport in Ohio
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Air Park has been recognized as the Best Airport in Ohio for the third year in a row by Ohio Business Magazine in its “Best in Ohio Business” Awards. In announcing the winners, the magazine’s editors noted: “Thousands of people voted in this...
wnewsj.com
Winter crisis program available for income-eligible individuals
The Ohio Development Services Agency and Clinton County Community Action Program will help income-eligible Ohioans stay warm through the winter months. The Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program provides a benefit once per heating season to an income-eligible Ohioan’s main heating accounts. Clients can apply in person at Community Action, 789 North Nelson Ave., Wilmington. Eligible clients are those at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guideline that are disconnected (or have a pending disconnection notice), need to establish new service, need to pay to transfer service or have 25% or less bulk fuel supply remaining. The program can also assist in fuel tank replacements, fuel tank testing and heating system repairs. The program operates from Nov. 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.
wnewsj.com
SBAAC POY: Boegeman has growing passion for cars
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third in a series of features on Clinton County athletes who earned SBAAC player of the year honors in their respective sports during the fall season. Even in today’s world, there are far fewer female auto mechanics than male ones. And while Leah...
wnewsj.com
Lewises celebrate 60th wedding anniversary
Karen and Sam Lewis, formerly of Wilmington, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thanksgiving Day. Married on Saturday, Nov. 24, 1962 at the Melvin Methodist Church by the Rev. Leroy Jones, the Lewises are parents of three sons, Rick, Kerry and wife Robyn, and Kyle and wife Shari. They have five grandchildren, Adam, Rachael and husband Andrew, Lauren, Alyssa and Olivia; and great-grandchildren Theo and Francis.
‘Very humbling;’ Former Dayton police officer shot in the line of duty receives free roof
DAYTON — A former Dayton police officer shot in the line of duty more than a year ago was shown a small token of appreciation for all he sacrificed. Thadeu Holloway’s road to recovery hasn’t been easy. He is now retired from the police department. “My dream...
Car smashes into Woodward High School, engine lands in hallway
Around 1 a.m. Thursday, police said a car was traveling north on Reading Road when the driver lost control, came through the parking lot of the school and crashed through a door.
