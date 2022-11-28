Christmas is the perfect time to add a four-legged member to your family. If you want to unwrap a box containing an adorable new puppy this holiday season, there are puppies and dogs in need of forever homes in Baltimore, Maryland. Crabcakes and football aren’t the only things that Maryland does — they also take wonderful care of dogs and cats in foster homes while they wait to be adopted. You may just find your next family pet on this lovable list. Be advised, though, that adopting a puppy is a commitment for the life of the animal. Be sure to not make an impulse decision and that your family is ready to take on the duties of loving and caring for your precious new family member for the long haul. Now! Let’s get to puppers!

