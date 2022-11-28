Read full article on original website
New Campaign Ads Say a Kids’ Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR InvestigatesThe Veracity ReportBaltimore, MD
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Podcast Sheds New Light and Man Convicted of Murder Released After 23 Years in PrisonTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Baltimore, MD
Local By Design, artists show their craft
Two minutes after meeting Suzanne Jett,you called her Suzi. Annapolis artists called her their best friend. She had a brilliant business plan which she shared at a fundraiser with Susan Sears.
thegreyhound.org
Best and Worst: Lunch Locations
The following represents the opinion of the student reporter and does not represent the views of Loyola University Maryland, the Greyhound, or Loyola University’s Department of Communication. Originally, I was going to write about the overall best dining location but soon realized each location had different strengths and weaknesses...
BoxLunch pop-culture store coming to White Marsh Mall
Pop-culture-merchandise store BoxLunch is coming soon to White Marsh Mall. The mall shared on social media this week that the shop will open sometime this month, next to Boscov's.
Wbaltv.com
Fishtopher the 'depressed cat' finds new home in Baltimore
A shelter cat that went viral over Thanksgiving has been adopted by a Baltimore couple. "Fishtopher" the cat's story has been shared thousands of times. Since then, he has been settling into his new home in Baltimore with young couple Laura Folts and Tanner Callahan. "He's a very lovable little...
fox5dc.com
What to do for fun this holiday season in Anne Arundel County, MD
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The holiday season is here and FOX 5 has your guide to what's holly and jolly across Anne Arundel County!. Enjoy a historic holiday tradition that turns downtown Annapolis into a winter wonderland of shopping and fun!. The first two Thursdays of...
Wbaltv.com
Pickleball venue coming to Baltimore County
TIMONIUM, Md. — A mother-daughter team enamored with pickleball -- an uber-popular sport that mixes tennis, Ping Pong and badminton -- is opening a 12,000-square-foot, year-round indoor venue in a Timonium business park. Bonny Gothier and her daughter, Alex Guerriere, and the rest of the Baltimore Pickleball Club LLC...
Bay Net
Upcoming Winter Holiday Events In Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The City of Annapolis invites residents and visitors to enjoy a festive season of events and activities across the City. Please note: there will be road closures for some downtown activities including West Street this Sunday (Dec. 4) for the Chocolate Binge Festival and Francis Street during the first two (of three) Thursdays (Dec. 1 and 8) for Midnight Madness. Details of events and closures below:
wnav.com
Annapolis Winter Events Will Close Roads Downtown
The City of Annapolis invites residents and visitors to enjoy a festive season of events and activities across the City. Please note: there will be road closures for some downtown activities including West Street this Sunday (Dec. 4) for the Chocolate Binge Festival and Francis Street during the first two (of three) Thursdays (Dec. 1 and 8) for Midnight Madness. Details of events and closures below:
Slim Chickens fast-casual restaurant wants to grow in Maryland
An Arkansas-based restaurant chain called Slim Chickens is now looking to expand to the Baltimore region.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Hampstead, MD
Hampstead, MD, is a quaint farming community of no more than 7,000 people. But don’t let its small size fool you. This Baltimore suburb boasts an impressive food scene—if you know where to look. Below, we have curated a list of the 12 best restaurants in Hampstead, MD....
Aldi opening in Abingdon, Harford County
Aldi supermarket is opening its latest store in Abingdon, Harford County. The grocery store will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. Dec. 8
3 townhouses damaged in Frederick fire
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A fire in Frederick County tore through three townhomes on Friday evening. First responders were called to 575 Primus Court in Frederick around 6:47 p.m. They said that when they arrived, there was already a heavy fire from the back of a townhouse. Crews searched the affected buildings and […]
New live music venue called Vibe opening in Annapolis
Vibe was founded by Fivestar Restaurant Development & Consulting, who owns several Italian restaurants throughout Maryland.
Wbaltv.com
Yes, rain Saturday 🌧, but milder in Maryland
Meteorologist Tony Pann explains how there will be some rain this weekend, but it will be milder in Maryland. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Lights Parade in the Running for Nation’s Best Holiday Parade (Plus, the Full Bay Lineup)
Nothing says “holidays on the Bay” like a lighted boat parade. It’s a chilly but rewarding tradition for boaters from the upper Bay to the mouth of the Chesapeake, and the many revelers who come out to watch. More than a dozen towns will host their own parades of twinkly, creative holiday lights between now and Christmas.
a-z-animals.com
5 Adorable Puppies in Baltimore To Adopt For Christmas
Christmas is the perfect time to add a four-legged member to your family. If you want to unwrap a box containing an adorable new puppy this holiday season, there are puppies and dogs in need of forever homes in Baltimore, Maryland. Crabcakes and football aren’t the only things that Maryland does — they also take wonderful care of dogs and cats in foster homes while they wait to be adopted. You may just find your next family pet on this lovable list. Be advised, though, that adopting a puppy is a commitment for the life of the animal. Be sure to not make an impulse decision and that your family is ready to take on the duties of loving and caring for your precious new family member for the long haul. Now! Let’s get to puppers!
Wbaltv.com
Two fast-casual restaurants to open in northern Baltimore County
TIMONIUM, Md. — Two fast-casual restaurants will open in a pair of developments on York Road in northern Baltimore County in the coming months. Tacos Way Hunt Valley will open in a 2,495-square-foot space at Yorkridge Center North at 10540 York Road in Cockeysville in December. Quickway Japanese Hibachi will open just down the road early next year in a 2,000-square-foot space at 1830 York Road in Yorkridge Center South in Timonium.
foxbaltimore.com
The Owner of the Hottest New Restaurant Chain is from Baltimore
Pinky Cole has always had a nose for business, hosting her first parties in Baltimore when she was around 14 years old. Her restaurant Slutty Vegan which has multiple locations in Atlanta and other cities in the south just opened two new more in New York and is valued at over One hundred million dollars and growing. Pinky is on a national book tour and recently stopped by Bmorelifestyle.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Owings Mills, MD
If you are visiting Owings Mills, Maryland, or are looking for a new restaurant to visit, you may be wondering what restaurants are the best. There are many amazing places to eat in Owings Mills as it is diverse and full of plenty of options. Owings Mills has many great...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot House: Victorian house in Poplar Hill embraces quirkiness with indoor fresh-water spring, stained glass windows, and more.
1211 Poplar Hill Road, Baltimore. Hot House: Quirky Victorian house on Poplar Hill Road. 3 bedrooms/2 baths. 2,570 square feet. Asking price: $625,000. What: Poplar Hill is one of those tucked-away neighborhoods which abound in Baltimore City. It’s just south of the city line, off of Falls Road, north of Northern Parkway. You make a turn between two auto repair shops and head up what appears to be almost a donkey track. There, at the intersection of Clark’s Hill and Poplar Hill roads, you will spot this quirky Victorian House, complete with stained glass windows, hardwood floors and a wrap-around porch, all situated on just over an acre of land.
