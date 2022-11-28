Read full article on original website
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in businessAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Oldham County History Center hosting "A Morning with the Grinch" charitable event to collect toys for community childrenAmarie M.La Grange, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
leoweekly.com
Name PriceWeber’s 40-Foot-Tall Nutcracker And Win A Gift Basket
The gigantic PriceWeber nutcracker on Shelbyville Road is back — and he needs a name. PriceWeber, a local PR firm that wraps its decommissioned belltower like a nutcracker for the Christmas season, recently announced a contest to name the nutcracker. In a press release, PriceWeber CEO Fred Davis said,...
leoweekly.com
Queer Kentucky To Celebrate New Print Publication At Upcoming Event
Queer Kentucky, an online platform for the LGBTQ community, will celebrate the first of its two print publications spotlighting LGBTQ health equity at an event next week. A press release describes the launch as “the expansion of their authentic storytelling and singular style from the world wide web to your hands.”
leoweekly.com
KRAMPUS. WILL. RETURN. (To Art Sanctuary This Weekend)
You better watch out. You better watch out. You better watch out. This Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m., Gore Club will once again host Louisville Krampus, a dark (but fun) celebration of the legendary Christmastime demon-goat, at Art Sanctuary. There’ll be live magic from Darshwood, the Whiskey Wizard; burlesque...
leoweekly.com
New Albany Opera House Honored With New Mural
New Albany has a new mural and the design is museum worthy. It’s a nod to the Art Nouveau with a large Mucha-esque design commemorating the New Albany Opera House built in 1866. The mural done by artist Carrie Johns covers 3,700 Square Feet of the old building which stands at only half its original height due to fire damage from sometime around 1939.
leoweekly.com
This Wizardly Podcast Guest-Stars A LEO Reporter
LEO’s most recent cover story, “The Wizard of Old Louisville,” profiles Devin Person, a Louisville transplant with a very unique career. Today, Nov. 30, marks the eight-year anniversary of the ritual he did to “become a wizard” in 2014. Person also hosts a podcast called...
leoweekly.com
Mark Anthony Mulligan, Local Artist, Songwriter And Highlands Fixture Dies
“Wood would just collapse when a wind storm comes,” said Mark Anthony Mulligan as he drew a brick building in the documentary “Peacelands/Mark Anthony Mulligan.”. If there was a song to be sung, a smile to be shared and people to listen, Mark Anthony Mulligan, Louisville folk artist, songwriter, and inspirator was enthusiastically willing to join. Monday, Nov. 28, Mulligan, a fixture on Bardstown Road, passed away at the age of 59. He was in care at the Wedgewood Healthcare Center in Clarksville, a facility for short-term recovery, rehabilitation and senior care.
leoweekly.com
After 35 Years, Sweet Surrender Dessert Café & Coffee Shop Will Close
Sweet Surrender Dessert Café & Coffee Shop, a bakery and coffee shop in Clifton, announced on Thursday afternoon that it will close after next Saturday, Dec. 10. In a statement, Sweet Surrender owner Jessica Haskell said, “The challenges of the current labor market, inflation, and the continuing pandemic created a perfect storm that we can no longer weather.”
Walk Through Kentucky Woods Glowing With Millions of Lights
It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
Kentucky pizzeria boasts top 50 US ranking
Kentucky may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking about pizza, but a restaurant in Louisville is putting its name on the map.
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville woman targeted by a pet scam wants to warn others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ivory Murphy said she was returning home from returning an errand Thursday when she noticed someone was outside her home. She didn't know who this person was and pulled into the driveway. She then pulled her car into her driveway. “I rolled down my window and...
wdrb.com
Popular barbecue restaurant in Oldham County planning to reopen Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular barbecue restaurant in Oldham County is planning to reopen Friday. Bully Barbeque is located on Highway 393 in La Grange, sitting across the street from Oldham County High School. It closed around three months ago but is now reopening. "We're dedicated to the community....
The Daily South
A Drive-In Movie Theater In Kentucky Is Showing “Elf” For Free
If your Christmas calendar is getting full with making gingerbread houses, eating cookie dough, going ice skating, and maybe even holding hands—and know what that quote is from—you’ll want to make room for one more thing. That’s because a drive-in movie theater in Kentucky is showing Elf for free to help celebrate the season.
Fight breaks out at Louisville bar
It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Must-Try & Best Breakfast Spots in Louisville, Kentucky
Local diners and coffee shops have become popular among tourists and locals in Louisville’s restaurant scene. They often offer a quick and easy breakfast option. These establishments are trendy on weekends and holidays when people want to meet for a meal before starting their day. Many of these establishments...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of wind coming back the area Friday PM and Night. Wind Advisories may get issued yet again. Some rain will come with that (instead of fries). Falling temperatures on Saturday so keep that in mind. More rain, perhaps heavy, Monday/Tuesday. THEN...some changes. SNOW BOARD. Dec...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Elliaunna Margi Plummer
Elliaunna Margi Plummer, 20 months, of Bedford, passed away on November 26, 2022, at 4:28 p.m. at IU Riley Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on March 25, 2021, to Cheyenne Hill and Aron Plummer, she attended Blackwell Pentecostal Church with her mother. Survivors include her mother,...
WSAZ
Black Friday turns into big jackpot win in Ky
Ky. (WSAZ) - After only five drawings since the Kentucky Lottery launched its new draw game, there’s been a jackpot winner. Gregory Hatton of Louisville is the first Kentucky 5 jackpot winner, winning $60,000 from Friday night’s drawing. His winning ticket matched the five numbers needed to win...
wdrb.com
158-acre historic southern Indiana farm to be transformed into public park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic Floyd County farm is set to transform into a public park. The 158-acre Sillings-Schoen-Mitsch property on State Road 64 near Georgetown, Indiana, includes a 1910s-era farmhouse and three barns. When the owner — Zelpha Schoen Mitsch — died in 2015, she left the farm...
Wave 3
Louisville family grieving loss of daughter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville father mourning his daughter just months before her 20th birthday. Antonio Perks, Sr., the father of 19-year-old Andrea Perks, wants answers. In a matter of days, he went from planning her birthday to planning her funeral, leaving his family with a huge hole in their hearts.
Louisville woman comes home from holiday to broken window, bullet casing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman came home from her Thanksgiving to find a bullet hole in her house Sunday night. Kayla Rhea was with her family in the living room of their Taylor-Berry home when she found glass around her Christmas tree. She eventually found a bullet casing...
