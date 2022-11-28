ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, WI

thefabricator.com

Leeco Steel expands processing capabilities in Ontario and Wisconsin

Steel plate supplier Leeco Steel has added a Messer MPC2000 MC combination machine for plasma cutting, oxyfuel cutting, beveling, and drilling at its Hamilton, Ont., distribution center. In addition to steel plate, the company now can supply Canadian customers with steel plate parts. Leeco also recently expanded processing capabilities at...
OSHKOSH, WI
wpr.org

New Fox Valley manufacturing facility will focus on renewable energy

A technology company is expanding its footprint in the Fox Valley by building a new 385,000-square-foot facility with a focus on renewable energy. Excellerate, a division of the Menasha-based Faith Technologies Inc., recently broke ground on a new manufacturing facility in Little Chute. The project aims to create 200 jobs,...
LITTLE CHUTE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

What is that burning red flare near the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those passing over the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge may notice a burning red flare. That burning red flare is actually a safety flare for the NEW Water’s Green Bay campus. The flare is designed to burn gas from their digestion process safely. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Spectrum launches broadband, mobile, TV services in Oconto County

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis.— Hundreds of homes and small businesses in Oconto County will now have access to Spectrum Internet, mobile, TV and voice services as part of Spectrum's $5 billion rural digital opportunity fund (RDOF) investment. Spectrum expanded service to more than 1,500 homes and businesses across the county,...
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Area Shipwreck Gets National Recognition

TOWN OF MARINETTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Northeast Wisconsin shipwreck has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The wreck of the Sidney O. Neff was added to the register Nov. 7. This follows listing on the State Register of Historic Places in September. Since 1939, the...
MARINETTE, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Construction Company Cited by OSHA

An Appleton contractor has been cited by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, better known as OSHA. Hector Able Hernandez, the operator of Town City Construction, has been cited for repeatedly exposing employees to fall hazards and is facing an additional $350,000 fine on top of previous fines totaling $633,500.
APPLETON, WI
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Oshkosh (WI) Proposes 32% Levy Increase for New Fire Truck

The town of Oshkosh (WI) is proposing a 32% levy increase for next year to cover the cost of a new fire truck, OshkoshExaminer.com reported. At a meeting Monday evening, the town will hold a public hearing on next year’s $1.2 million spending plan, up from $950,000 in the current year. If approved the levy would rise to $530,000 from $401,000, the report said.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Meth ring busted in Fond du Lac County

Every year, more than 800,000 children go missing in the U.S., according to the Department of Justice. Portland, Oregon, planted a lot of trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged -- not in the trees but in the lifespans of the people living under them. Updated: 1 hour ago. Flu...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Rain forces road crews to wait for the ice

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The rain-freeze potential Tuesday night into Wednesday morning makes it tricky for local public works departments to plan ahead. Instead of being proactive, they’re forced to be reactive. When it comes to the weather, public works departments always have one eye on the forecast...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Unsafe Pier To Be Removed From The Fox River

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Porlier Pier will soon be gone from the east side of the Fox River, but its replacement is still up in the air. The Green Bay Parks Committee voted Wednesday night to remove the deteriorating pier, which has been deemed structurally unsound. The committee...
GREEN BAY, WI
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Two Wisconsin Counties

Two horses in Wisconsin have tested positive for strangles. One horse is a 22-year-old Percheron gelding that resides at a boarding facility in Racine County. He was sampled for strangles on October 29 after showing respiratory signs and abscessing. The horse was placed under voluntary quarantine. Strangles was confirmed on November 2, and the horse is now recovering. Other horses in the barn also showed clinical signs and were seen by other veterinarians.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

What Can Cape Cod Teach Door County?

Door County is often referred to as the “Cape Cod of the Midwest” due to shared characteristics. Both the Cape in Barnstable County and Door County are the eastern-most land masses in their respective states. Each is about 20 miles across at the widest point and extends into large bodies of water, the Cape hooking about 65 miles into the Atlantic Ocean, the Door peninsula about 70 miles into Lake Michigan.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Alert issued for missing veteran with relatives in Waupaca County

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A U.S. veteran from Madison is missing, and a Green Alert was issued for counties in WBAY’s viewing area because he has relatives in Waupaca County. Michael Segich, 43, left his home Monday evening. His mother saw him at 10 p.m. He hasn’t been heard from since, and his family and law enforcement have concerns for his well-being.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI

