thefabricator.com
Leeco Steel expands processing capabilities in Ontario and Wisconsin
Steel plate supplier Leeco Steel has added a Messer MPC2000 MC combination machine for plasma cutting, oxyfuel cutting, beveling, and drilling at its Hamilton, Ont., distribution center. In addition to steel plate, the company now can supply Canadian customers with steel plate parts. Leeco also recently expanded processing capabilities at...
wpr.org
New Fox Valley manufacturing facility will focus on renewable energy
A technology company is expanding its footprint in the Fox Valley by building a new 385,000-square-foot facility with a focus on renewable energy. Excellerate, a division of the Menasha-based Faith Technologies Inc., recently broke ground on a new manufacturing facility in Little Chute. The project aims to create 200 jobs,...
Huge manure spill shuts down Wisconsin highway
After a truck somehow dumped a massive load of manure along a county highway, a cleanup crew spent hours removing the poop one shovel-full at a time.
wearegreenbay.com
Bosse’s News & Tobacco spends its final day in Green Bay preparing to serve a new city
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bosse’s News & Tobacco has been serving the Green Bay community for 124 years, but now, it spends its final day preparing to serve a new community. Being one of the oldest and largest newsstands in the state of Wisconsin, the store began...
wearegreenbay.com
What is that burning red flare near the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those passing over the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge may notice a burning red flare. That burning red flare is actually a safety flare for the NEW Water’s Green Bay campus. The flare is designed to burn gas from their digestion process safely. The...
spectrumnews1.com
Spectrum launches broadband, mobile, TV services in Oconto County
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis.— Hundreds of homes and small businesses in Oconto County will now have access to Spectrum Internet, mobile, TV and voice services as part of Spectrum's $5 billion rural digital opportunity fund (RDOF) investment. Spectrum expanded service to more than 1,500 homes and businesses across the county,...
94.3 Jack FM
Area Shipwreck Gets National Recognition
TOWN OF MARINETTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Northeast Wisconsin shipwreck has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The wreck of the Sidney O. Neff was added to the register Nov. 7. This follows listing on the State Register of Historic Places in September. Since 1939, the...
seehafernews.com
Appleton Construction Company Cited by OSHA
An Appleton contractor has been cited by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, better known as OSHA. Hector Able Hernandez, the operator of Town City Construction, has been cited for repeatedly exposing employees to fall hazards and is facing an additional $350,000 fine on top of previous fines totaling $633,500.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Oshkosh (WI) Proposes 32% Levy Increase for New Fire Truck
The town of Oshkosh (WI) is proposing a 32% levy increase for next year to cover the cost of a new fire truck, OshkoshExaminer.com reported. At a meeting Monday evening, the town will hold a public hearing on next year’s $1.2 million spending plan, up from $950,000 in the current year. If approved the levy would rise to $530,000 from $401,000, the report said.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton Fire Department responds to house fire, adds first red bulb to Christmas Wreath
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after midnight on December 1, the Appleton Fire Department was sent to a house fire, turning the first green bulb to red on its Christmas Wreath. According to the Appleton Fire Department, units were dispatched to the 700 block of West Harris Street for...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Meth ring busted in Fond du Lac County
Every year, more than 800,000 children go missing in the U.S., according to the Department of Justice. Portland, Oregon, planted a lot of trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged -- not in the trees but in the lifespans of the people living under them. Updated: 1 hour ago. Flu...
Yielding to a solution: Residents demand road sign change along Highway 172
An Allouez resident is petitioning for yield signs along Highway 172 to be changed to stop signs, a debate that has spanned decades among local residents.
Fond du Lac budget includes changes to Lakeside Park
Fond du Lac's budget includes changes to Lakeside Park, such as renovation to the lighthouse peninsula and a bridge connecting Lakeside Park to West Lakeside Park.
WBAY Green Bay
Rain forces road crews to wait for the ice
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The rain-freeze potential Tuesday night into Wednesday morning makes it tricky for local public works departments to plan ahead. Instead of being proactive, they’re forced to be reactive. When it comes to the weather, public works departments always have one eye on the forecast...
wtaq.com
Unsafe Pier To Be Removed From The Fox River
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Porlier Pier will soon be gone from the east side of the Fox River, but its replacement is still up in the air. The Green Bay Parks Committee voted Wednesday night to remove the deteriorating pier, which has been deemed structurally unsound. The committee...
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Two Wisconsin Counties
Two horses in Wisconsin have tested positive for strangles. One horse is a 22-year-old Percheron gelding that resides at a boarding facility in Racine County. He was sampled for strangles on October 29 after showing respiratory signs and abscessing. The horse was placed under voluntary quarantine. Strangles was confirmed on November 2, and the horse is now recovering. Other horses in the barn also showed clinical signs and were seen by other veterinarians.
wtaq.com
Manitowoc County dairy farm builds new robotic facility
Greg Gries of Libertyland Farms in Valders, Wis. They milk 320 cows and farm 1,200 acres. Libertyland Farms is the first dairy farm in Manitowoc County to have robotics in a brand new facility.
Door County Pulse
What Can Cape Cod Teach Door County?
Door County is often referred to as the “Cape Cod of the Midwest” due to shared characteristics. Both the Cape in Barnstable County and Door County are the eastern-most land masses in their respective states. Each is about 20 miles across at the widest point and extends into large bodies of water, the Cape hooking about 65 miles into the Atlantic Ocean, the Door peninsula about 70 miles into Lake Michigan.
wearegreenbay.com
Police find Menards fraud suspect hiding in Ashwaubenon drainage pipe, accused of incidents across Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A man from Texas was taken into custody after allegedly using worthless checks at stores across Wisconsin and driving on the train tracks to flee from police in West De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 41-year-old Nathaniel Rogers is facing seven charges...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Alert issued for missing veteran with relatives in Waupaca County
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A U.S. veteran from Madison is missing, and a Green Alert was issued for counties in WBAY’s viewing area because he has relatives in Waupaca County. Michael Segich, 43, left his home Monday evening. His mother saw him at 10 p.m. He hasn’t been heard from since, and his family and law enforcement have concerns for his well-being.
