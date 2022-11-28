Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Danny Herman honored at Johnson County tree lighting ceremony
MOUNTAIN CITY — In addition to kickstarting the Christmas season in Johnson County, the annual Christmas tree lighting on the courthouse lawn was also a tribute to local community and economic leader, the late Danny Herman, who died last year. He was the founder of Danny Herman Trucking Company.
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Sullivan County libraries (Dec. 4-10)
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Carter and Davis chosen finalists for Sullivan County Schools director
KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Schools this year may have an early Christmas present: a new director of schools-elect in its stocking before the holiday. Either Charles “Chuck” Carter or Joshua “Josh” Davis may be offered the position of the next Sullivan County director of schools before Christmas, the Board of Education has decided.
Kingsport Times-News
Announcing the 1st annual TEDxJohnsonCity
The first-ever TEDxJohnsonCity will be held in June, 2023 with the focus topic of “rewriting the Appalachian narrative.”. A TEDx event is a community-driven event where TED-like talks and performances are shared with the community. TEDx events bring together speakers, videos and conversation to create a unique community gathering that unleashes new ideas, inspires and informs, according to a news release from the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Rescue Squad to hold a fireworks fundraiser for New Years
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad will host a fireworks fundraiser for New Years. The sale will begin on Dec. 19 and run through Jan. 1. To purchase fireworks, individuals can visit the lower lot of the HCRS station located at 955 E. McKinney Ave. in Rogersville.
Four graduate Sullivan County Recovery Court
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Four participants graduated Sullivan County Felony Recovery Court Tuesday night, as proud friends and family watched. “It’s been a long journey, you know I started when I was 20 weeks pregnant,” one of the graduates, Monica, said. “I was addicted to suboxone, and I didn’t want to have a drug-addicted baby, […]
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County being asked to make changes to its economic development structure
Washington County commissioners are being asked to make specific changes to the county’s economic development structure. The makeover comes as an economic development organization, helmed by leaders of Northeast Tennessee’s largest employers, aims to boost workforce and economic development opportunities across eight counties. The newly-created NETNHub will include the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, which covers Carter, Washington and Unicoi counties and NETWORKS-Sullivan Partnership, which covers Sullivan County.
Kingsport Times-News
Town of Unicoi cuts ribbon on remodeled CRR 1111 caboose
Town of Unicoi officials and railroad aficionados gathered at the Tourist Information Center to cut the ribbon on the town’s newly-remodeled Clinchfield CRR 1111 caboose Thursday afternoon. The CRR 1111 was the last caboose to be commissioned by the Clinchfield Railroad. It later operated for CSX and was donated...
Kingsport Times-News
Colonial Heights Middle purchase completed
BLOUNTVILLE — It is official: Lakeway Christian Schools has purchased the former Colonial Heights Middle School from Sullivan County Schools for $2.3 million. It is to be used as a future location for Tri-Cities Christian Academy, part of the Lakeway family of private schools.
Don & Candus Wells named, Children’s Advocacy Center files answer in Reward Fund suit
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – New motions have been filed in the Summer Wells Reward Fund lawsuit. The Church Hill Rescue Squad filed the lawsuit on June 30, 2022 asking for a judge to determine who gets the $40,305.47 of the Summer Wells Reward Fund. Summer’s parents, Don and Candus Wells, have been added as defendants […]
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City commissioners talk Keebler Annexation in work session
Ahead of a possible final vote and public hearing on the Keebler Annexation in two weeks, the Johnson City Commission met in a work session Thursday to discuss the proposed 494-unit development that's poised to be the largest Gray has seen in decades — if it's approved. Commissioners met...
wvlt.tv
Newport Utilities investigation discovers millions in mismanaged money
The two were found the morning after the crash, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 73-year-old Thomas Owen Houston was missing out of Knox County. ‘Definitely need the community’: Salvation Army says donations are behind. Updated: 8 hours ago. As Christmas approaches, the Salvation Army in...
Kingsport Times-News
Fundraising underway for family of late Sullivan Heights student, 12
KINGSPORT — Sullivan Heights Middle School students and the school community continue to mourn a seventh-grade football player. The 12-year-old from Kingsport died in a tragic shooting accident last week in Rogersville two days before his 13th birthday. He was buried on Thursday.
Kingsport Times-News
Creekside Behavioral Health breaks ground on mental health hospital expansion
KINGSPORT — Creekside Behavioral Health, an acute behavioral health hospital, will soon expand its footprint across Northeast Tennessee, adding 24 beds to its Kings- port facility. “It puts us as the largest freestanding psychiatric facility in this region,” Ric McAllister, CEO for Creekside Behavioral Health, said. “We’re very proud...
Tennessee Families First recipients to see holiday bonus payment
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Families who get monthly payments through Tennessee’s Families First Program are getting an extra $500 starting Thursday. Single mom and Kingsport resident Jessica Glauer told News Channel 11 that the money would make a big impact on her family’s holiday season. “Everything helps,” Glauer said. “It really is a blessing. The […]
PHOTOS: Inside ‘stunning mountaintop mansion’ up for auction in Sevier County
A mansion atop Bluff Mountain in Sevier County worth an estimated $8 million is set to be auctioned off. See photos inside the luxurious private residence courtesy of Island Light Creative.
Kingsport Times-News
Milligan University presents 16th annual 'Buffalo Tales'
Milligan University students and staff will be hosting its 16th annual “Buffalo Tales” storytelling event on Tuesday December 6, at 6:30 p.m. in the McGlothlin Street Theater. “Buffalo Tales” is an annual family-friendly storytelling event where Milligan’s storytelling students get to flex their skills and share stories with...
Kingsport Times-News
Rogersville business adds entertainment space to allow more engagement with the community
ROGERSVILLE — Southern Roots Meats & More in Rogersville has added an entertainment space so it can host events for the community. Southern Roots Meats & More, 5131 Highway 11-W, is a store that offers all-natural meat products and other natural and organic food products. The business’s owner, Jessica Hurley, decided to add a tearoom as an entertainment space and a way to connect with the community.
Kingsport Times-News
Macado's to reopen after supply chain issues
KINGSPORT — Earlier this week, the Macado’s located at 210 Broad St. in Kingsport halted business after having a hot water heater break. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, we will be closed until further notice. We do apologize for any inconveniences and hope to have this matter resolved as soon as we can,” read the note posted on the front door.
Kingsport Times-News
Sheriff's department warns of scammers posing as Washington County deputies
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office wants residents to be aware of a phone scam currently active in the area. Deputies have received reports from residents stating that callers contact them claiming to be members of the sheriff’s department. The caller states the residents need to send money or a warrant will be issued for their arrest.
