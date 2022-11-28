Read full article on original website
Here’s the schedule for Flint mobile food pantries in December
Flint, MI—Mobile food pantries offering nutritious food will be available throughout December 2022 the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced. Since 2016, MDHHS has partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to provide mobile food pantries in Flint, Mich. This month, the pantries’ produce includes apples, oranges, carrots, hard squash, potatoes and onions.
City Council approves $1 million to repair some of Flint’s most damaged streets
Flint, MI – Some of Flint’s most damaged streets will be repaved in spring 2023, per a contract approved by the Flint City Council this week. At its Nov. 28 meeting, Council granted $971,190 to Ace-Saginaw Paving Company to complete a little over 59,500 square yards of streets.
Small Business Saturday Winter Wonderland event kicks off holiday shopping in downtown Flint
Flint, MI — Metro Community Development along with the Flint Downtown Development Authority (DDA), the City of Flint and the Flint & Genesee County Chamber of Commerce invite Genesee County residents to the first Small Business Saturday Winter Wonderland. This event is a great time to meet entrepreneurs in the Flint region, support their businesses and get some holiday shopping done. Small businesses will line 2nd Street in downtown Flint between S. Saginaw and Harrison Street with merchandise on Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 3 – 7 p.m.
Westwood Heights searches for Board of Ed candidates to fill upcoming vacancy
Flint, MI–Westwood Heights Schools is seeking applications to fill a seat on the district’s Board of Education, and the application deadline is a week away. Brenda Battle-Jordan, the longest serving member on the Board, did not run for re-election last month, so her seat will be open as of Jan. 1, 2023.
Here’s what happened at the Nov. 28 Flint City Council meeting
Flint, MI–Flint City Council postponed a funding resolution for the city’s Office of Public Health and approved several major street projects for spring 2023 among other decisions at their Nov. 28 meeting. Here’s a breakdown of the council’s most recent actions:. Postponed resolution on funding the...
Walk-in COVID vaccine clinics available in December
Genesee County, MI—The Genesee County Health Department (GCHD) continues to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout December 2022. Below is the schedule for the clinics, and appointments are not needed. The COVID vaccines are available for people ages 6 months or older unless stated otherwise. Alternatively, people can make...
Flint Thanksgiving 2022 event round-up
Flint, MI—The holiday season is upon us, and a host of Thanksgiving celebrations are coming up in Flint. If you’re looking for plans—from free meals and cocktail parties to workouts and holiday shopping—there are plenty of ways to join in this week’s happenings. Tuesday, Nov....
Melody Relerford appointed to fill vacant seat on Flint Board of Ed
Flint, MI—Melody Relerford has been appointed to the vacant seat on the Flint Community Schools (FCS) Board of Education. The Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD) Board of Education voted unanimously for Relerford to fill the vacant seat on the Flint Schools Board at a Nov. 28, 2022 meeting. “It’s...
Flint organization keeps kids warm with free jackets, hats, gloves
Flint, MI—Dominique Strong’s “social worker instincts” kicked in, she said, as she waited for her son’s bus to pick him up one cold winter morning seven years ago. “I noticed some kids had on coats that weren’t buttoned up or zipped up properly,” she said. “Some kids didn’t have on hats. Some kids didn’t have on gloves.”
Application process for $18 million of Flint’s ARPA funding still unclear
Flint, MI– Over $18 million of the City of Flint’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding was set aside for community grants in the city’s allocation plan a month ago. However, the city has yet to provide its process for handing those dollars over to the local organizations it promised them to.
Here’s how Flint Community Schools is allocating COVID relief funds
Flint, MI—Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Flint Community Schools (FCS) has received multiple rounds of federal relief funding, and the Board of Education recently authorized millions of dollars in spending with its third installment. The funding is known as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund, and is...
Flint resident discovers hidden military-grade explosives in car part
Flint, MI – A Flint resident discovered military-grade explosives concealed in a recently-purchased car part this weekend, according to the Flint Police Department. Flint Chief of Police Terence Green said the citizen, whom law enforcement did not name, immediately called 911 after he discovered the explosives on Nov. 19, 2022. The Flint Police Department’s bomb squad was deployed at approximately 2:30 p.m. and safely removed the items without triggering an explosion. There were no injuries.
Carriage Town Bakery opens on the edge of downtown Flint
Flint, MI—Despite the season’s first snow and what food service manager John Rigg called “opening quietly,” the soft launch of Carriage Town Bakery saw a steady stream of patrons ordering donuts by the dozen on the morning of Nov. 15, 2022. The bakery at 604 Garland...
Veteran-owned Flint cannabis company to give away 1,000 turkeys
Flint, MI—A local cannabis company is bringing Thanksgiving cheer—and 1,000. turkeys—to people in the Flint area for the second year in a row. Veteran-owned Light’N Up Cannabis Company will be gifting hundreds of birds this Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. or while supplies last. The store is located at 4184 Pier North Boulevard in Flint, Mich.
Flint City Council approves $11.5 million for Berston Field House upgrades
Flint, MI – The City of Flint and the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation are lending financial support to the expansion and renovation of Berston Field House. On Nov. 14, 2022, Flint City Council accepted a $10 million grant from the Mott Foundation and allocated a further $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the north Flint recreation center’s remodel.
Initiative provides new equipment, career development for Genesee Career Institute students
Flint, MI—A national initiative is providing Genesee Career Institute (GCI) students with access to new technical education in order to nurture the next generation of manufacturers. The initiative, known as SME Partnership Response In Manufacturing Education (PRIME), is a program of the SME Education Foundation, a nonprofit focused on...
Potential for investigation after canvassers find ‘false name’ on a Flint precinct’s voter list
Flint, MI—After learning that a “false name” was added to a voter list in Flint’s Precinct 55, the Genesee County Board of Canvassers will submit a summary of its understanding to the county prosecutor’s office for further review and a potential investigation by local authorities.
Here’s a rundown of the Nov. 16 Flint Board of Ed meeting
Flint, MI–During its Nov. 16, 2022 meeting, the Flint Community Schools (FCS) Board of Education ratified a union contract and authorized millions in grant funding among other decisions. Here’s what happened at Wednesday’s meeting:. Ratified contract with the Congress of Flint School Administrators. The Board voted 4-1...
Flint’s Buick City receives state support, buyer awaiting ‘environmental agreements’
Flint, MI—While many were focused on election results on Nov. 9, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) was focused on redevelopment efforts at Flint’s Buick City. That day, MEDC announced an $8.5 million performance-based loan from the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) to The Flint Commerce Center, LLC, an...
Search for Flint City Clerk delayed as council members disagree on appointment process
Flint, MI–Flint City Council held a special meeting on Nov. 9, 2022 to invite city clerk candidates for a public interview, but the body failed to take any action after members disagreed on how to manage the process. The City of Flint has been searching for a new city...
