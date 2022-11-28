ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top of the List: Downtown’s largest employers

By WFTV.com News Staff, Denise Hicks
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

This week, the Orlando Business Journal features the largest downtown Orlando employers, ranked by number of employees.

The top five largest downtown employers include government, education, an events venue and a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The oldest one was established in 1845.

The top five largest downtown Orlando employers are:

