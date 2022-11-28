ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

French lawmakers vote to condemn Iranian protest crackdown

Action News Jax
 4 days ago

PARIS — (AP) — French lawmakers on Monday condemned Iran's crackdown on anti-government demonstrators and called on European governments to put more pressure on Iran to investigate the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in police custody in Tehran.

Legislators in France’s National Assembly unanimously approved a nonbinding resolution supporting the protesters, by a vote of 149-0. Activists also planned a demonstration Monday outside the Assembly, the lower but most powerful house of parliament in France.

The resolution calls on European governments to step up pressure on Iran to uphold its international promises and to investigate what happened to Amini, who was arrested for violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code. Protests over her death have morphed into the most serious challenge to Iran’s establishment in decades.

The measure strongly condemns what French lawmakers call “the brutal and generalized repression by the security forces ... toward non-violent demonstrators, which constitutes a blatant and unacceptable violation of the right to demonstrate and freedom of expression."

Rights monitors say hundreds have been killed and more than 18,000 people detained since the anti-government protests started in September.

The French resolution also denounces laws and rules restricting the rights of women and minorities in Iran. It calls for the release of seven French citizens detained in Iran, too.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Thousands protest in South Korea in support of truckers

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators representing organized labor marched in South Korea’s capital on Saturday denouncing government attempts to force thousands of striking truckers back to work after they walked out in a dispute over the price of freight. There were no immediate...
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
CNN

First on CNN: Jim Jordan renews requests to 4 current and former government officials for information and interviews as House Judiciary investigations take shape

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio is sending a renewed set of requests to four current and former government officials on Thursday, providing a window into how the highest-ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee is zeroing in on his first top targets ahead of the next Congress when he obtains subpoena power.
OHIO STATE
Action News Jax

Beijing, Shenzhen scrap COVID-19 tests for public transport

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese authorities on Saturday announced a further easing of COVID-19 curbs with major cities such as Shenzhen and Beijing no longer requiring negative tests to take public transport. The slight relaxation of testing requirements comes even as daily virus infections reach near-record highs, and...
Action News Jax

G-7 joins EU on $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Group of Seven nations and Australia joined the European Union on Friday in adopting a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil, a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder the global oil market to prevent price spikes and starve President Vladimir Putin of funding for his war in Ukraine.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Non-religious voters wield clout, tilt heavily Democratic

When members of the small Pennsylvania chapter of Secular Democrats of America log on for their monthly meetings, they’re not there for a virtual happy hour. “We don’t sit around at our meetings patting ourselves on the back for not believing in God together,” said David Brown, a founder from the Philadelphia suburb of Ardmore. The group, mostly consisting of atheists and agnostics, mobilizes to knock on doors and make phone calls on behalf of Democratic candidates “who are pro-science, pro-democracy, whether or not they are actually self-identified secular people,” he said. “We are trying to keep church and state separate. That encompasses LGBTQIA+, COVID science, bodily autonomy and reproductive rights.” Brown describes his group as “small but mighty,” yet they’re riding a big wave.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Action News Jax

EXPLAINER: Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — Even as Ukraine celebrates recent battlefield victories, its government faces a looming challenge on the financial front: how to pay the enormous cost of the war effort without triggering out-of-control price spikes for ordinary people or piling up debt that could hamper postwar reconstruction.
Action News Jax

Estonia to buy U.S. rocket artillery system in $200M deal

HELSINKI — (AP) — NATO member and Russia’s neighbor Estonia is boosting its defense capabilities by acquiring an advanced U.S. rocket artillery system in the Baltic country’s largest arms procurement project ever, defense officials said Saturday. A deal signed Friday for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket...
WASHINGTON STATE
Action News Jax

Both sides see high stakes in gay rights Supreme Court case

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court is being warned about the potentially dire consequences of a case next week involving a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for same-sex couples. Rule for the designer and the justices will expose not only same-sex couples but...
COLORADO STATE
Action News Jax

Macron hits New Orleans' French Quarter, meets with Musk

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron arrived Friday in Louisiana, the American state most closely aligned historically with his country, to celebrate their longstanding cultural ties and discuss energy policy and climate change. Macron met with political leaders and strolled through New Orleans' historic French...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Action News Jax

DeSantis silent on Trump's dinner with white nationalist Fuentes, Ye

At the close of a week in which top Republicans roundly denounced former President Donald Trump's dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes and increasingly antisemitic rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has notably remained silent. As of early Friday evening, DeSantis had not weighed in...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy