Robert (Bob) Benning, 89, of The Villages, FL passed away in his sleep November 20, 2022 after a fall in July. Bob was born on December 18, 1932 to Norwood and Helen Benning in Butler, MO. He grew up in Maryville, MO then went on to graduate from the University of Missouri. Duty called; Bob served in the Air Force as a pilot flying refueling tankers for B-52’s. He returned to University of Missouri for a master’s degree in Dairy Management and then began his career at Kroger where he became a lifelong expert in vanilla ice cream. He moved to Atlanta in the early 1960’s and had a long successful career in the insurance business.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO