villages-news.com
James Richard Baker
James “Ricky” Richard Baker, 69, of Wildwood, FL passed away Monday, November 28, 2022. He was born September 17, 1953, in Leesburg, FL to James Donald and Julia Elvira (Sherer) Baker. He was a lifelong resident of Wildwood and Oxford. Ricky served the community and surrounding areas as...
Marie J. Hagood
Marie J. Hagood, age 82, passed away on Tuesday November 22, 2022, in The Villages, Florida. Her journey started in Amityville, Long Island, NY on July 20, 1940 to the late Walter Ergenzinger and Lillian Petri Ergenzinger-Weaver. Marie was the third of eight children. She attended Hartly Elementary and Dover High School, where she excelled in basketball and softball.
Jean Louise Wilder
Jean Louise (Carter) Wilder, 87, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on Nov 23, 2022 at Mission Oaks Memory Care in Oxford Fl. Born in Fitchburg Ma 6.19.1935, raised by her Grandparents Grace and Claud Turner. She married Richard A Wilder 11.12.1955. They had 2 children, Nancy (Victor) St Pierre Charlestown, NH and David (Lysa) Wilder The Villages, Fl.
Maurice Alvin Floyd
Maurice (“Maury”) Alvin Floyd – 83 Years Old of The Villages (Village of Charlotte), passed away suddenly on November 26, 2022, in Ocoee, Florida. Maury was born July 6, 1939, in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin and was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Floyd and Verena Marie Floyd, sister Jean Logsdon, brother Wallace Floyd, and his loyal companion/dog, Monty. He is survived by his loving wife Mary, his children Randy, Tina (Fred) Statz, Paula (John) Debevic and Paul (Nancy) Floyd; his grandchildren Andrew Statz, Brandyn (Stephanie) Debevic, Jacob Debevic and Paul Skylar Floyd; and his great grandson Gary Debevic, and several nieces and nephews.
Robert Benning
Robert (Bob) Benning, 89, of The Villages, FL passed away in his sleep November 20, 2022 after a fall in July. Bob was born on December 18, 1932 to Norwood and Helen Benning in Butler, MO. He grew up in Maryville, MO then went on to graduate from the University of Missouri. Duty called; Bob served in the Air Force as a pilot flying refueling tankers for B-52’s. He returned to University of Missouri for a master’s degree in Dairy Management and then began his career at Kroger where he became a lifelong expert in vanilla ice cream. He moved to Atlanta in the early 1960’s and had a long successful career in the insurance business.
Scary situation at The Villages Hospital
Visited friends and family in The Villages several years ago. Celebrated by having dinner out in Lake Sumter. My poor wife got extremely sick. Scared, I took her to the emergency room at The Villages Hospital. A young doctor drugged her and totally misdiagnosed her. Said she required open heart surgery. About the same time I got sick. Turned our we both were suffering from food poisoning! I had to threaten legal action to remove her. She was better the next day. Scary, yes. Frightening.
Unwelcome shopper arrested at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza
An unwelcome shopper was arrested at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Lauren Ashley Switzer, 32, of Oxford showed up at the store at about 8 p.m. Thursday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A loss prevention officer spotted Switzer attempting to conceal clothing in a backpack. The loss prevention officer remembered that Switzer had been banned from the store a few months earlier, the arrest report said.
Area residents encouraged to attend Lady Lake Christmas Parade
The annual Lady Lake Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3. It will step off promptly at 10 a.m. The parade will take place on Old Dixie Highway between Guava Street and Griffin View Drive. The annual parade is hosted by the Lady Lake Recreation Department, along with...
Wildwood man with flashlight and ripped clothing arrested at RV park
A Wildwood man with a flashlight and ripped clothing was arrested in the wee hours Thursday at the Red Oaks RV Park in Bushnell. Willie Eve Wofford III, 61, was spotted by the park’s night guard at about 1 a.m. “wandering aimlessly,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. In addition to the ripped clothing, he was covered with grass clippings. Wofford was unclear about his business in the RV park, which is limited to only residents at night. He claimed he was there to visit, “Sandy,” but could offer not details.
Sandalwood Condominiums woman tracked down in theft of four 12-packs of Coca-Cola
A Sandalwood Condominiums woman has been tracked down in the theft of four 12-packs of Coca-Cola from a local Dollar General store. Holly Nichol Chambers, 38, was arrested at about 6 p.m. Thursday at her home at the condominium complex in Wildwood. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy tracked down the...
Dog dies after vicious attack by pit bull on Historic Side of The Villages
A dog has died after a vicious attack by a pit bull on the Historic Side of The Villages. Casper was a three-year-old, 16-pound Coton DeTulear, who lived with with Robert and Darlene Stone in the Village of Silver Lake. They moved here in 2012 from Massachusetts. They got Casper when he was a puppy.
Young Alligator Napping In The Villages
This uncharacteristically adorable young alligator decided to take a snooze along the banks of a pond in The Villages until he was suddenly awakened by a puppy dog that began barking. This caused the little alligator to become frightened and jump back into the water. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
Teens arrested after allegedly making threats at apartment complex in Lady Lake
Two teenagers were arrested after allegedly making threats at an apartment complex in Lady Lake. A 17-year-old from Groveland and a 16-year-old from Leesburg were in a black Toyota Tundra pickup on Sunday afternoon when they threatened to shoot a man at the Cove Apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to arrest reports from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Crowd basks in lighting of Christmas tree at Spanish Springs Town Square
A big crowd basked in the lighting of the Christmas tree Friday night at Spanish Springs Town Square. The event marked the third and final lighting ceremony of a town square Christmas tree this holiday season in The Villages. Lightings took place this past Saturday at Brownwood Paddock Square and Tuesday at Lake Sumter Landing.
Woman knocked out of golf cart after hit by SUV at Publix in The Villages
A woman was knocked out of her golf cart after she was hit by a sport utility vehicle at a Publix grocery store in The Villages. The Summerfield woman was alone in the Yamaha golf cart at about 2:45 p.m. Friday when she pulled into the path of the SUV in the parking lot of the store at La Plaza Grande.
Bicycle clubs and sheriff’s office collect bicycles for holiday giveaway
Villages bicycle club members pitched in to assemble and repair bicycles Friday for the annual Sumter County Sheriff’s Office bicycle collection at Lake Miona Recreation Center. Several hundred new and used bikes were being assembled and cleaned by more than 30 volunteers. Some Villagers were picking up used bikes...
Man arrested after getting lost in golf cart after tree lighting ceremony at town square
A man was arrested after getting lost in a golf cart after the tree lighting ceremony at Lake Sumter Landing. Neil Patrick Lester, 32, was apparently riding in a golf cart at about 10 p.m. Tuesday after leaving the Christmas tree lighting event at the square. Lester’s seven-year-old son was in the golf cart along with a man who was driving them all to their destination.
Massachusetts woman arrested after fight with woman over gas pump
A Massachusetts woman was arrested after a fight with another woman over a gas pump at a service station. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 3 p.m. Wednesday to the Pilot gas station on State Road 44 in Wildwood after 58-year-old Shelley Marie Wilkins of Westminster, Mass. got into an argument with the other woman at the fuel pumps.
92-year-old Villager crashes into palm trees after suffering medical episode
A 92-year-old Villager crashed into a pair of palm trees after suffering an apparent medical episode. The Villager was driving a white four-door Chevy Malibu at 4:35 p.m. Monday northbound on Morse Boulevard about a half a mile from Bonita Boulevard when he lost control of the vehicle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His car drifted to the left and hit a raised curb. The car was redirected to the opposite side of the road before it traveled onto the grass and struck two palm trees.
Union official calls drunken arrest at town square in The Villages ‘a misunderstanding’
A union official from Massachusetts is calling her drunken arrest at a town square in The Villages “a misunderstanding.”. Sandra Marie Amburn, 73 of Pittsfield, Mass., was arrested Nov. 18 at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square after reportedly getting “aggressive” and pushing a law enforcement officer. Amburn...
