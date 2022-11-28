Read full article on original website
Related
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff
Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
USC Loss Could Send UW to Alamo Bowl to Face Sarkisian
Rose Bowl opportunity disappears with Utah win in Pac-12 title game.
Winless Cal facing No. 4 Arizona on the rebound
No. 4 Arizona is likely looking to take out some frustration after its first loss of the season, which puts
Comments / 0