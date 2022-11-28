Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Mayor Frey wants Minneapolis earmarked as a haven for those wanting gender-affirming healthcareEdy ZooMinneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Faribault Winterfest is This Weekend
The 5th Winterfest Celebration takes place this weekend in downtown Faribault beginning this evening with the Hometown Holidays event at Buckham Center. Santa arrives on a fire truck for the 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. free event which also includes cookies, popcorn, special holiday music, family activities. Friday the official...
Truffle Hill Chocolates in Tonka Bay burglarized, all candies destroyed
EXCELSIOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - Just in time for the Christmas rush, a real-life Scrooge has all but put an abrupt end to a popular Tonka Bay chocolate shop’s busiest season. Truffle Hill Chocolates, affectionately known as the chocolate house by locals, was targeted by vandals Tuesday night. Owner Marshall Morehead told FOX 9 someone broke into the shop and not only stole a computer, $200 cash, and some chocolate, but sprayed three fire extinguishers everywhere. The chocolate shop posted on Facebook on Wednesday saying the act ended up "ruining all of our products."
Nonprofit urgently needs help shoveling homes of elderly residents this winter
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A local nonprofit urgently needs help with snow removal services this winter. Senior Community Services, a nonprofit based in Minnetonka, is asking for people who can help shovel the homes of participants in its Household & Outside Maintenance, or HOME, program. The participants are 60 years and older and many of them are on a fixed income.
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
This Minnesota Restaurant Open For 50 Years Is Closing For Good Christmas Eve
It's wild to me how much we take for granted, and also as wild to me how cyclical things are in life and in business. One business in Minnesota, specifically in the North Metro, which has been a family staple for many families over the last 50 years announced recently that it was going to close its doors for good. Asia Chow Mein Restaurant in Columbia Heights made the announcement on Black Friday.
Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest
Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
See Over 200 Gingerbread Houses on Display at Minnesota’s ‘Gingerbread Wonderland’
If you are into gingerbread architecture, you gotta check out this gingerbread house display in Minnesota this Christmas season. Started in 2004, Norway House in Minneapolis is an international business and culture organization dedicated to establishing, renewing, and advancing connections between contemporary Norway and the United States. They do this through partnerships in arts, business, and culture.
What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Dec. 2-4)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More holiday events are popping up across Minnesota this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. This mini-festival is hosted by Bridging the Music, a music company that up-and-coming artists the opportunity to showcase their talents and expand their network. The festival-style atmosphere presents local and touring acts alongside visual artists and more.
New Holiday Market Brings New Life to Young-Quinlan Building
A new makers market featuring over 40 BIPOC and women-owned businesses is bringing new life to the historic Young-Quinlan Building in downtown Minneapolis this holiday season. The Holiday Village at Young-Quinlan opened Thursday and will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Dec. 24. Open Wednesday through Saturday, the market is supported by the Chameleon Shoppes initiative of the Minneapolis Downtown Council, which partnered with The Black Market Events, Roho Collective, and Strive Bookstore to bring vendors to the market.
How much snow fell in Minnesota on Tuesday?
The Twin Cities was in the bullseye for Tuesday's snow storm, with more than eight inches falling in parts of the metro including parts of Minneapolis. It was the heaviest snowfall so far this season, prompting early school closures and snow emergencies across many districts and cities. Here's a look...
Get Ready To Pay More If You’re Flying Out Of MSP Airport In Minnesota
If you're doing any flying out of Minnesota's biggest airport, get set to pay higher fees soon. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in Bloomington is, of course, Minnesota's biggest airport. It's also routinely noted as one of the best airports in the country and was named the Most Outstanding Airport in North America earlier this year.
Thieves take a dozen weapons, 3 cars from central Minnesota home on Thanksgiving
BELLE PLAINE, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say four people stole more than a dozen weapons and three vehicles from a home on Thanksgiving Day.The burglary happened around 9:15 a.m. in Faxon Township, near Belle Plaine.The Sibley County Sheriff's Office said four people arrived at a home in a black SUV. They entered the home, two of them brandishing handguns.The sheriff's office said they took about a dozen guns, a crossbow, a compound bow, ammunition and other items. They also stole three cars, all of which were later recovered in Minneapolis, authorities said.No one was injured in the burglary, and the sheriff's office said it was likely not a random incident.The heist is under investigation.
Burnsville man chases his own stolen vehicle–with his kids strapped inside–and crashes into it to stop thief
A Burnsville man said he made the quick decision to chase after a man who’d stolen his SUV and four small children and then ram into it with another stolen vehicle in order to stop him this week in Minneapolis.
Former Hennepin Co employees charged with falsifying timecards, selling equipment
(FOX 9) - A man and woman are charged with theft by swindle after allegedly falsifying timecards for hours that were never actually worked, while one also stole and resold government equipment. Nguyen Cong Le, 41, of Columbus, Minnesota is charged with five counts of theft by swindle, and Samantha...
Charges: Plymouth man shot girlfriend in head after birthday party
A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
Behind Winnebago’s Proposed R&D Facility in Minnesota
Winnebago Industries Inc.’s first facility exclusively dedicated to research and development is coming to Minnesota, though it’s not yet clear where or when it will be up and running. The new Advanced Technology Innovation Center will be located in a suburb of the Twin Cities within a “reasonable...
New Revolving Sushi Restaurant Opening in Minnesota
If sushi is your thing, you are going to want to check this place out. I have seen, and I'm sure most others have seen those restaurants where the food comes out on a conveyor belt and you choose what you'd like. One of those restaurants- with a revolving sushi...
Minneapolis residents left fuming, and freezing, after Xcel Energy cut power for hours on frigid day
MINNEAPOLIS – Hundreds of south Minneapolis residents hunkered down without heat for nearly eight hours Wednesday after their power was turned off – on purpose.The Cannons are just two of more than 600 people who were left in the cold. Gerald Cannon says he and his wife were told their power would be off for three hours, starting at 10 a.m. But instead, it went off an hour early."When we called Xcel, they said that it would be on at one o'clock. We sat around, waited. One o'clock came. No electricity," he said. "But we kept getting the runaround from...
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connected
The Apple Valley and Savage Police Departments have announced they are both collectively investigating the two bank robberies that occurred on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, with help from the FBI. After further investigation, the two departments found the suspect from the first robbery at the Wings Credit Union in Savage, Minnesota, and from the second robbery at the Royal Credit Union in Apple Valley, Minnesota, were connected and the same individual. They also released a photo of the unidentified suspect, which you can see above and in the embedded Facebook post below.
