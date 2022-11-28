ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s why downtown doesn’t have enough development, says Craig Ustler

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Craig Ustler, the Orlando developer whose prolific portfolio in the city’s core has earned him the nickname “Mr. Downtown,” is concerned about the state of that namesake.

“There are no cranes in the air in downtown Orlando,” Ustler told Orlando Business Journal. “This is the big gorilla in the room that nobody is talking about or realizing.”

Echoing comments he made last week during the 2022 UCF Real Estate Conference, Ustler said the dearth of cranes downtown can be seen as visual confirmation that there is a significant lack of development in the urban core for the first time in a decade.

