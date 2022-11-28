Read full article on original website
Student loan forgiveness approval letters are going out. Here's what they mean.
About 16 million borrowers who had applied for the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program received letters staring last weekend letting them know that they've been approved for debt relief. However, the letter states that a number of lawsuits "have blocked our ability to discharge your debt at present." The...
Student-loan borrowers who applied for Biden's debt relief shouldn't have to worry about living with 'crushing student loan debt as a result of a court challenge,' the nation's largest labor federation says
President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is currently paused after two court rulings. A major labor federation "is extremely disappointed in the partisan legal effort" to stop relief for borrowers. The White House is reportedly considering extending the current payment pause as the cases play out. Millions of student loan...
200,000 student-loan borrowers were just granted $6 billion in debt relief after a federal judge approved a settlement with Biden's Education Department
A federal judge granted final approval of a settlement involving defrauded student-loan borrowers. 200,000 borrowers are expected to get $6 billion in debt relief, and the department will review other pending claims. The 2019 lawsuit was filed in response to a backlog of borrower defense claims that hadn't been processed.
A 33-year-old who paid off $115,000 in student loan debt says 7 budgeting strategies helped her do it
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Micah H. started paying off her...
Millions of people have received checks to pay off student loan debt
cash in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Despite recent issues in court about stopping student loan debt forgiveness, some individuals are still receiving checks in the mail. Bloomberg recently shared that that checks are being sent to borrowers who paid down their student loans after the pandemic pause took effect in March 2020. Despite the pause in payments during the pandemic, an estimated 8.8 million people made at least one payment from March 2020 to December 2021.
Why were PPP loans forgiven, but student loans weren't forgiven?
Millions of student loan borrowers are wondering why forgiving their student debt was ruled illegal after PPP loans were forgiven?. For some, the answer is Congressional approval.
Student Loan Refund Checks Are In the Mail for Anyone Who Paid During the COVID-19 Moratorium
Some checks are starting to be sent to certain student loan borrowers even though, as result of a court order, the Biden administration is temporarily blocked from processing debt discharges. SNAP...
Meet a first-generation attorney with $347,000 in student debt who can't land a job and says 'there are a substantial number of people like me that are being forgotten'
Steve Pederzani, who is on SNAP and rental assistance, pushed back on Biden's argument that student debt relief should not go to lawyers.
When Do Student Loan Payments Resume?
The White House has once again extended the federal student loan payment pause as it battles lawsuits threatening to derail its sweeping student debt forgiveness plan. The extension could stretch no later than June 30, 2023, the Department of Education said Tuesday. But if the Supreme Court decides the fate of Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt per borrower before June 30, forbearance could end sooner. ...
A Florida teacher thought she'd settled her student loan debt 20 years ago. Then she got a bill for $1 million.
For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone's wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
Student-loan companies are 'ready to apply' debt cancellation to borrowers' balances, Biden's Education Secretary says
Education Sec. Miguel Cardona said student-loan companies are "ready to apply" debt relief. But they cannot actually cancel any student debt right now because the plan continues to be stalled. That's due to a ruling from the 8th Circuit in response to a GOP-led lawsuit seeking to halt the relief.
What happens to student loan debt when you die?
In many cases, student loan debt is discharged when you die, but that’s not always what happens. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (4) It’s hardly any secret that student loan debt is a major burden for individuals and families across the country. According to the Education Data Initiative, student loan debt in the United States totaled $1.745 trillion as of the third quarter of 2022. About 92.7% of all debt is federal student loans.
Biden's student loan bailout died in the courts, but taxpayers could still be forced to pay the tab
Biden extended the student loan freeze because he sees the writing on the wall: the student loan handout is doomed in the courts.
The Ugly Truth Behind Biden's Latest Student Loan Payment Pause | Opinion
The student debt payment pause disproportionately benefits wealthier people, many of whom have government jobs.
Student loan borrowers are confused if they should cancel their refund requests now that Biden’s forgiveness plan is blocked
Stick your refund in a savings account—better yet, a high-yield account—until the future of debt relief is more clear. With President Joe Biden’s one-time student loan forgiveness plan put on hold by two different federal courts, borrowers are left with a number of questions about the future of their student debt. A big one: What do they do if they requested a refund for payments made during the pandemic?
Amy Coney Barrett denies request to challenge Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan but program remains blocked
CNN — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Friday once again denied a request to challenge President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, but her brief order will not change the status quo. As things stand, there are several pending lawsuits in play, and the Biden administration...
What to know if you've applied for student loan forgiveness
President Joe Biden's plan to provide up to $20,000 in federal student loan forgiveness has been blocked by two federal courts, leaving millions of borrowers wondering what happens next. The administration plans to appeal. Here's what to know if you've applied for relief. What happens now?. While the application for...
Student Loan Debt Forgiveness update
(WSPA) – Earlier this fall, we heard so much talk about the Student Loan Debt Forgiveness program, but for weeks now, it has been on hold. The program has faced numerous lawsuits, one of which is from six states including South Carolina. On Thursday evening, a federal judge struck...
Student Loan Forgiveness: 59% of Borrowers Won’t Be Able to Make Payments Come June
When the student loan moratorium lifts next June, millions of Americans could be in hot water. According to a new Morning Consult poll, 59% of student loan borrowers said they may not be able to...
Student Loan Forgiveness: There’s a Way To Cancel Your Debt Within 2 Weeks
The White House continues to encourage qualified borrowers to submit debt relief claims even while legal objections to President Joe Biden’s proposal to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt are being heard in courts. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that the temporary order does...
