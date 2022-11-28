ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Particle physics in a humble glass chip: How quantum optics illuminates the nature of the quark

Scientists from the University of Rostock, Germany were able to recreate fundamental physical properties from the realm of elementary particle physics in a photonic system. The results are published in Nature Physics. In their fundamental research, experimental physicists routinely bring giant yet intricate machinery to bear: Particle accelerators of enormous...
Phys.org

Study investigates pulsations of the millisecond pulsar PSR J1023+0038

European astronomers have conducted X-ray and optical observations of a transitional millisecond pulsar known as PSR J1023+0038. Results of the observational campaign, published November 23 on arXiv.org, yield important insights on the origins of pulsations of this source. Pulsars are highly magnetized, rotating neutron stars emitting a beam of electromagnetic...
Phys.org

Study indicates SARS-CoV-2 variants are still transmissible between species

Scientists believe bats first transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to humans in December 2019, and while the virus has since evolved into several variants such as delta and omicron, a new study indicates the virus is still highly transmissible between mammals. Researchers at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) developed computer simulations that show the coronaviruses use their spike proteins to attach themselves to the host cells in both bats and humans in much the same way.
Phys.org

Mysteriously bright flash is a black hole jet pointing straight toward Earth, astronomers say

Earlier this year, astronomers were keeping tabs on data from the Zwicky Transient Facility, an all-sky survey based at the Palomar Observatory in California, when they detected an extraordinary flash in a part of the sky where no such light had been observed the night before. From a rough calculation, the flash appeared to give off more light than 1,000 trillion suns.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

Mammoth problem found with extinction timeline

Precisely when mammoths went extinct has fascinated paleontologists for generations, perhaps because their decline coincided with the arrival of people to North and South America. So it's only natural to wonder if humans contributed to the extinction of these enormous beasts of the ice age more than 10,000 years ago.
Phys.org

Most distant detection of a black hole swallowing a star

Earlier this year, the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope (ESO's VLT) was alerted after an unusual source of visible light had been detected by a survey telescope. The VLT, together with other telescopes, was swiftly repositioned toward the source: a supermassive black hole in a distant galaxy that had devoured a star, expelling the leftovers in a jet. The VLT determined it to be the furthest example of such an event to have ever been observed. Because the jet is pointing almost towards us, this is also the first time it has been discovered with visible light, providing a new way of detecting these extreme events.
Phys.org

Physicists observe wormhole dynamics using a quantum computer

Scientists have, for the first time, developed a quantum experiment that allows them to study the dynamics, or behavior, of a special kind of theoretical wormhole. The experiment has not created an actual wormhole (a rupture in space and time), rather it allows researchers to probe connections between theoretical wormholes and quantum physics, a prediction of so-called quantum gravity. Quantum gravity refers to a set of theories that seek to connect gravity with quantum physics, two fundamental and well-studied descriptions of nature that appear inherently incompatible with each other.
Phys.org

Automating the data analysis of X-ray diffraction studies on crystalline materials

Researchers at the National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS) in Japan have automated a complex and labor-intensive process for analyzing the results of X-ray diffraction studies, which are used to determine the structure of crystalline materials. The team described the development and application of their technique in the journal Science and Technology of Advanced Materials: Methods.
Phys.org

New carbon nanotube-based foam promises superior protection against concussions

Developed by University of Wisconsin–Madison engineers, a lightweight, ultra-shock-absorbing foam could vastly improve helmets designed to protect people from strong blows. The new material exhibits 18 times higher specific energy absorption than the foam currently used in U.S. military combat helmet liners, as well as having much greater strength and stiffness, which could allow it to provide improved impact protection.
MADISON, WI
CNN

Popular toy of prehistoric children revealed by new research

Over the past century, thousands of pieces of slate engraved with images of owls have been unearthed from tombs and pits across the Iberian Peninsula, in what's now Portugal and Spain. The function of the artifacts puzzled archaeologists for years.
Phys.org

Virtual tourists can teleport 600 million years to explore an ancient landscape

Fancy donning a VR headset and taking a journey through deep geological time? From today it's possible, with the launch of a 360-degree virtual tour of the 600-million-year-old Flinders Ranges in South Australia. One of Australia's most captivating landscapes can now be explored virtually, thanks to a University of South...
Phys.org

T. rex's fancy footwork owed to special ligaments, study finds

How did Tyrannosaurus rex catch its food? Looking at T. rex's fossilized skull, the answer may seem obvious: monstrous jaws and sharp teeth capable of delivering a multi-ton bite force. But tyrannosaurs did more than just use their heads to snag prey, according to a team of researchers including University...
Phys.org

Why does lightning zigzag? At last, an answer to the mystery

Everyone has seen lightning and marveled at its power. But despite its frequency—about 8.6 million lightning strikes occur worldwide every day—why lightning proceeds in a series of steps from the thundercloud to the earth below has remained a mystery. There are a few textbooks on lightning, but none...
Phys.org

Making sense of coercivity in magnetic materials with machine learning

Soft magnetic materials, i.e., materials that can be easily magnetized and demagnetized, play an essential role in transformers, generators, and motors. The ability of a magnetic material to resist an external magnetic field without changing its magnetization is known as "coercivity," a property closely linked to the energy loss. In applications such as electric cars, low-coercivity materials are highly desirable to achieve higher energy efficiency.
Phys.org

Coronavirus drug target that could halt virus replication identified

Structural details of an attractive drug target in coronaviruses that could be used against SARS-CoV-2 and in future pandemics have been published by international teams co-led by UCL researchers. Two new studies published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences and eLife reveal pockets in an important piece of the...
Phys.org

Monitoring maritime emissions at land and sea using drones and handheld particle sensors

Cambridge engineers have used drones, handheld particle sensors and a new modeling framework to measure, map and characterize harmful shipping emission particles at both land and sea. It is the first time that multi-characteristic particle measurements—including lung deposited surface area (LDSA), black carbon, and particle number—have been performed in this way, and it is hoped that this research will inform environmental initiatives and support efforts to clean up the maritime sector.
Phys.org

As temperatures rise, low marsh emits more carbon gas than high marsh

Salt marshes are a well-known carbon sink and can aid in carbon sequestration efforts. But they are also dynamic ecosystems that change with the seasons and tides. New research out of the Marine Biological Laboratory (MBL) Ecosystems Center shows how seasonal cycles and the ocean's ebb and flow affect the amount of carbon stored in New England marshes, using Sage Lot Pond on Cape Cod as a reference marsh.

Comments / 0

Community Policy