Phys.org
Particle physics in a humble glass chip: How quantum optics illuminates the nature of the quark
Scientists from the University of Rostock, Germany were able to recreate fundamental physical properties from the realm of elementary particle physics in a photonic system. The results are published in Nature Physics. In their fundamental research, experimental physicists routinely bring giant yet intricate machinery to bear: Particle accelerators of enormous...
Phys.org
Study investigates pulsations of the millisecond pulsar PSR J1023+0038
European astronomers have conducted X-ray and optical observations of a transitional millisecond pulsar known as PSR J1023+0038. Results of the observational campaign, published November 23 on arXiv.org, yield important insights on the origins of pulsations of this source. Pulsars are highly magnetized, rotating neutron stars emitting a beam of electromagnetic...
Phys.org
Study indicates SARS-CoV-2 variants are still transmissible between species
Scientists believe bats first transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to humans in December 2019, and while the virus has since evolved into several variants such as delta and omicron, a new study indicates the virus is still highly transmissible between mammals. Researchers at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) developed computer simulations that show the coronaviruses use their spike proteins to attach themselves to the host cells in both bats and humans in much the same way.
Phys.org
Mysteriously bright flash is a black hole jet pointing straight toward Earth, astronomers say
Earlier this year, astronomers were keeping tabs on data from the Zwicky Transient Facility, an all-sky survey based at the Palomar Observatory in California, when they detected an extraordinary flash in a part of the sky where no such light had been observed the night before. From a rough calculation, the flash appeared to give off more light than 1,000 trillion suns.
Phys.org
Mammoth problem found with extinction timeline
Precisely when mammoths went extinct has fascinated paleontologists for generations, perhaps because their decline coincided with the arrival of people to North and South America. So it's only natural to wonder if humans contributed to the extinction of these enormous beasts of the ice age more than 10,000 years ago.
Phys.org
Most distant detection of a black hole swallowing a star
Earlier this year, the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope (ESO's VLT) was alerted after an unusual source of visible light had been detected by a survey telescope. The VLT, together with other telescopes, was swiftly repositioned toward the source: a supermassive black hole in a distant galaxy that had devoured a star, expelling the leftovers in a jet. The VLT determined it to be the furthest example of such an event to have ever been observed. Because the jet is pointing almost towards us, this is also the first time it has been discovered with visible light, providing a new way of detecting these extreme events.
Phys.org
Physicists observe wormhole dynamics using a quantum computer
Scientists have, for the first time, developed a quantum experiment that allows them to study the dynamics, or behavior, of a special kind of theoretical wormhole. The experiment has not created an actual wormhole (a rupture in space and time), rather it allows researchers to probe connections between theoretical wormholes and quantum physics, a prediction of so-called quantum gravity. Quantum gravity refers to a set of theories that seek to connect gravity with quantum physics, two fundamental and well-studied descriptions of nature that appear inherently incompatible with each other.
Phys.org
Automating the data analysis of X-ray diffraction studies on crystalline materials
Researchers at the National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS) in Japan have automated a complex and labor-intensive process for analyzing the results of X-ray diffraction studies, which are used to determine the structure of crystalline materials. The team described the development and application of their technique in the journal Science and Technology of Advanced Materials: Methods.
Phys.org
New carbon nanotube-based foam promises superior protection against concussions
Developed by University of Wisconsin–Madison engineers, a lightweight, ultra-shock-absorbing foam could vastly improve helmets designed to protect people from strong blows. The new material exhibits 18 times higher specific energy absorption than the foam currently used in U.S. military combat helmet liners, as well as having much greater strength and stiffness, which could allow it to provide improved impact protection.
Popular toy of prehistoric children revealed by new research
Over the past century, thousands of pieces of slate engraved with images of owls have been unearthed from tombs and pits across the Iberian Peninsula, in what's now Portugal and Spain. The function of the artifacts puzzled archaeologists for years.
Phys.org
Virtual tourists can teleport 600 million years to explore an ancient landscape
Fancy donning a VR headset and taking a journey through deep geological time? From today it's possible, with the launch of a 360-degree virtual tour of the 600-million-year-old Flinders Ranges in South Australia. One of Australia's most captivating landscapes can now be explored virtually, thanks to a University of South...
Phys.org
T. rex's fancy footwork owed to special ligaments, study finds
How did Tyrannosaurus rex catch its food? Looking at T. rex's fossilized skull, the answer may seem obvious: monstrous jaws and sharp teeth capable of delivering a multi-ton bite force. But tyrannosaurs did more than just use their heads to snag prey, according to a team of researchers including University...
Phys.org
Why does lightning zigzag? At last, an answer to the mystery
Everyone has seen lightning and marveled at its power. But despite its frequency—about 8.6 million lightning strikes occur worldwide every day—why lightning proceeds in a series of steps from the thundercloud to the earth below has remained a mystery. There are a few textbooks on lightning, but none...
Phys.org
New visualization tool helps weather forecasters and researchers more easily identify and study bands of heavy snow
Predicting snowfall from winter storms is tricky, in no small part because heavy snow and regions of mixed precipitation look very similar in weather radar imagery. Mixed precipitation falls as a blend of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow and can be mistaken for heavy snow on radar imagery, while translating to less snow accumulation on the ground.
Phys.org
Making sense of coercivity in magnetic materials with machine learning
Soft magnetic materials, i.e., materials that can be easily magnetized and demagnetized, play an essential role in transformers, generators, and motors. The ability of a magnetic material to resist an external magnetic field without changing its magnetization is known as "coercivity," a property closely linked to the energy loss. In applications such as electric cars, low-coercivity materials are highly desirable to achieve higher energy efficiency.
Phys.org
Coronavirus drug target that could halt virus replication identified
Structural details of an attractive drug target in coronaviruses that could be used against SARS-CoV-2 and in future pandemics have been published by international teams co-led by UCL researchers. Two new studies published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences and eLife reveal pockets in an important piece of the...
Phys.org
Fossil discovery in storeroom cupboard shifts origin of modern lizard back 35 million years
A specimen retrieved from a cupboard in the Natural History Museum in London has shown that modern lizards originated in the Late Triassic and not the Middle Jurassic as previously thought. This fossilized relative of living lizards such as monitor lizards, gila monsters and slow worms was identified in a...
Phys.org
Monitoring maritime emissions at land and sea using drones and handheld particle sensors
Cambridge engineers have used drones, handheld particle sensors and a new modeling framework to measure, map and characterize harmful shipping emission particles at both land and sea. It is the first time that multi-characteristic particle measurements—including lung deposited surface area (LDSA), black carbon, and particle number—have been performed in this way, and it is hoped that this research will inform environmental initiatives and support efforts to clean up the maritime sector.
Phys.org
As temperatures rise, low marsh emits more carbon gas than high marsh
Salt marshes are a well-known carbon sink and can aid in carbon sequestration efforts. But they are also dynamic ecosystems that change with the seasons and tides. New research out of the Marine Biological Laboratory (MBL) Ecosystems Center shows how seasonal cycles and the ocean's ebb and flow affect the amount of carbon stored in New England marshes, using Sage Lot Pond on Cape Cod as a reference marsh.
Phys.org
Atmospheric transport modeling study: When the Aral Sea dried up, Central Asia became dustier
Winds kick up large amounts of dust from the desert that has formed as the world's fourth largest lake has disappeared, spreading it around the region and raising concerns about public health. In 1959, officials in the Soviet Union decided to divert river flows feeding the Aral Sea to the...
