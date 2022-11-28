Do Australian tenancy reforms to protect renters cause landlords to exit the market? No, but maybe they should

Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Coastal property prices and climate risks are both soaring. We must pull our heads out of the sand
Australians' well-documented affinity with the sun, surf and sand continues to fuel coastal property market growth. This growth defies rising interest rates and growing evidence of the impacts of climate change on people living in vulnerable coastal locations. People in these areas are finding it harder to insure their properties...
Facing eviction, I’ve learned that relying on ‘good landlords’ is a feudal throwback | Moya Lothian-McLean
Private tenants are powerless. Keep your doctrine of kindness, and give us a legal safety net instead, says Moya Lothian-McLean, a contributing editor at Novara Media
Renters forced to pay hundreds in ‘unethical’ fees to secure homes
Observer investigation uncovers cases where people were told to sign up to a ‘zero deposit’ scheme as a condition of their tenancy
6 reasons a couple who retired in their 40s were 'relieved' they sold their rental properties right before the pandemic
Kiersten and Julien Saunders were more passionate about building their content creation business than holding onto their rental properties.
Landlord Quits Job to ‘Leech’ Off of Rent-Paying Roommates
Securing accessible and affordable housing is becoming a growing issue around the United States. With rising rent, and the cost of living skyrocketing out of control, many are struggling to keep up.
A man with a back injury seeks a medically assisted death because he can't afford rent- Doctor signs off on the request
Amir Farsoud recently shared that, fearing he may lose his housing and with no significant relationships, he applied for medical assistance in dying (MAiD) instead. Farsoud was disabled due to a back injury. The injury makes him suffer near-continuous pain. [i]
Phys.org
'You have to beg for help': How the Australian welfare system pressures people to perform vulnerability
People who rely on welfare payments to survive are often required to repeatedly tell stories of their personal hardships. In a conditional welfare system, many must regularly attend compulsory appointments, job search training courses, and self-development and treatment programs simply to receive their payments. People in extreme hardship often tell...
Phys.org
How bringing back lost species revives ecosystems
Scientists often study the grim impacts of losing wildlife to hunting, habitat destruction and climate change. But what happens when endangered animals are brought back from the brink?. Research has shown restoring so-called "keystone" species—those with an outsized impact on their environment—is vital for the health of ecosystems, and can...
Phys.org
New tools to identify non-compliant business locations created to support regulation and enforcement
New tools to map the location of non-compliant businesses have been created following a report which found that hand car washes, nail bars, and other informal economy sectors are more likely to be found within specific types of neighborhoods. The Work, Informalization and Place Research Center (WIP) at Nottingham Trent...
Phys.org
Researchers suggest the climate crisis requires international minerals agreement
As the United States and other countries around the world begin to transition to utilizing green technologies on a larger scale, it will be necessary to have access to the minerals needed to build the infrastructure for those green technologies. Growing international tensions and geopolitical events, however, especially among the...
Phys.org
Should companies tell customers how long they'll be queuing for this holiday season?
Companies should partially hide information on how long the queue is if their products are highly popular and valuable, according to research by ESMT Berlin. By partially hiding this information, the researchers say they are likely to generate more customers in the queue. However, if a product is of low-demand and of low-value, the researchers suggest that companies should avoid partially hiding the queue length information, as it is likely to have the opposite desired effect and deter customers.
Phys.org
Gig platforms help immigrant care workers find jobs, but they are only a temporary solution
For internationally trained healthcare professionals faced with unemployment and underemployment in the Canadian labor market, digital platforms offer the possibility of finding jobs in the industry they are trained in. Even though Canada is in the midst of a health-care labor shortage, immigrant care workers are struggling to find jobs...
Phys.org
Four-day week trial confirms working less increases wellbeing and productivity
A group of companies that have been trialing a four-day working week have recently reported increased revenue, with fewer employees taking time off or resigning. While it's easy to understand the effects of a shorter week on worker well-being, the positive effects on company earnings and productivity may be more of a surprise—but research backs this up.
Phys.org
Swan River dolphins form 'bromances' to secure females, study finds
Murdoch University marine biologist Dr. Delphine Chabanne has discovered evidence of male alliance in Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins, the first time such behavior has been recorded outside of Western Australia's famed Shark Bay. A Research Fellow at the Centre for Sustainable Aquatic Ecosystems at Murdoch's Harry Butler Institute, Dr. Chabanne has...
Phys.org
High-resolution modeling of aviation emissions reveals which airline routes in Norway pollute the most
Norwegian greenhouse gas emissions from air traffic are more than twice as high as the worldwide average. "Reducing emissions related to aviation in Norway is a priority in view of our net zero emissions goal," says Helene Muri, a climate researcher at NTNU. Norway's geography with its fjords and mountains...
Detroit News
5 things to know if you have to sell your home right now
There's no getting around it: High interest rates and fears of a recession make now a pretty daunting time to sell your home. But not everyone has the option of staying put. "The decision to sell is often motivated by life, such as when you're relocating for a job or a house is too small for your growing family," says Leo Chubinishvili, a financial planner with Access Wealth in East Hanover, N.J. "In those cases, the financial scenario takes the back seat."
Phys.org
Ethnic community media can play a key role in a crisis, but it needs our support
The recent "Who Gets to Tell Australian Stories?" report on diversity in Australian newsrooms revealed some grim, but unsurprising figures. The report found most television news and current affairs presenters on major Australian free-to-air networks are Anglo-Celtic. So too were most senior network news editors. One part of this problem...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Official rules on giving cash as a gift at Christmas in the UK
With Christmas almost here, some of us may be looking at gifting sums of money to loved ones and charities. But before you give any money away as a gift at Christmas, there are a few rules that it’s a good idea to take into account. To help, Shona...
Phys.org
Pit bull attacks in South Africa—a historian sheds light on the issues
Pit bulls have been in the news in South Africa after a series of deadly attacks on humans by the dogs. There have been revenge attacks on the dogs and politicians have called for their ban—tapping into a history of dogs being used by their white owners to intimidate and attack black South Africans. A racist incident then made the news when a dog lover responded with fury to the call for a ban.
