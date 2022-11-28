Do Australian tenancy reforms to protect renters cause landlords to exit the market? No, but maybe they should

Companies should partially hide information on how long the queue is if their products are highly popular and valuable, according to research by ESMT Berlin. By partially hiding this information, the researchers say they are likely to generate more customers in the queue. However, if a product is of low-demand and of low-value, the researchers suggest that companies should avoid partially hiding the queue length information, as it is likely to have the opposite desired effect and deter customers.

