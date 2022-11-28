ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Coogler Expresses Gratitude In Letter To Fans For ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Success

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
 4 days ago

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

In news that should have surprised no one, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever dominated the box office, bringing in over $550 million worldwide. The film’s director and writer, Ryan Coogler , took the time to thank fans.

Coming into 2022, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was easily one of the year’s most anticipated films. Before its release, there was plenty of noise around the film before and during production.

Of course, the tragic passing of Coogler’s friend and the film’s star, Chadwick Boseman, led to a massive reworking of the film’s story.

There was also the on-set injury to Letitia Wright , the alleged drama around the new Black Panther, and the whole having to shoot in the middle of an ongoing pandemic.

Despite all those challenges, Coogler, the rest of the film’s crew, Wright, Danai Gurira, Lupita N’yongo, Angela Bassett, and newcomer to the MCU Tenoch Huerta, stuck the landing . It delivered what many feels is the best film of Phase 4 in the MCU.

Coogler wrote a letter to fans you can see on all of the Marvel social channels, thanking them for flocking to theaters leading to it being a box office success.

“Gratitude. That is the only world that comes to mind for your support of our work on the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Im filled with it ,” Coogler begins.

“Thank you, thank you to the people who bought their tickets early and camped out opening weekend.”

“Thank you to those of you who took their families out—young ones and elders in tow,” he continued.

Ryan Coogler Says They Made Wakanda Forever To Honor Chadwick Boseman

Coogler is also very aware of what Wakanda Forever represented for many fans and touched on what kind of film he and the cast wanted to deliver.

Per Marvel:

“Our film deals with the inescapable human emotion of grief. Thank you for opening yourself up to the emotional journey of this film.”

We made something to honor our friend, who was a giant in our industry, and we also made something to be enjoyed in a theatrical setting with friends, family, and strangers. Something to be quoted and discussed. To be debated.”

“Something to make people both physically and emotionally feel seen. This medium wouldn’t exist without an audience, and I thank you for giving me professional purpose and an emotional outlet. I look forward to bringing you more stories in the future.”

We can’t wait to see what Ryan Coogler cooks up with Marvel Studios in the future, and thank you for another fantastic film.

Photo: Anadolu Agency / Getty

The post Ryan Coogler Expresses Gratitude In Letter To Fans For ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Success appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

