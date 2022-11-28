Read full article on original website
Phys.org
54% of projects extracting clean energy minerals overlap with Indigenous lands, research reveals
Vast quantities of minerals are needed to accelerate the transition to a clean energy future. Minerals and metals are essential for wind turbines, solar panels, and batteries for electric vehicles. But Indigenous peoples have raised concerns about more mining on their lands and territories. A new study led by authors...
Phys.org
Large terrestrial mammals are more vulnerable to acoustic impact of drones than to visual impact
Large terrestrial mammals are vulnerable to the acoustic sounds of drones, technological systems which are increasingly used to study the wildlife in open habitats such as the savanna and marshes. This is one of the conclusions revealed in a new study published in the journal Drones, which has been led...
Phys.org
Mammoth problem found with extinction timeline
Precisely when mammoths went extinct has fascinated paleontologists for generations, perhaps because their decline coincided with the arrival of people to North and South America. So it's only natural to wonder if humans contributed to the extinction of these enormous beasts of the ice age more than 10,000 years ago.
Phys.org
New research papers shed light on evaluating company values and alleviating tensions in corporate environments
Now more than ever, companies are called upon to address societal issues around poverty, sustainability, and racism. Organizations do this in a number of ways, including making their values and their mission more transparent as well as hiring CSR professionals—like sustainability officers, diversity leaders, and corporate philanthropists—to lead the way.
Phys.org
How bringing back lost species revives ecosystems
Scientists often study the grim impacts of losing wildlife to hunting, habitat destruction and climate change. But what happens when endangered animals are brought back from the brink?. Research has shown restoring so-called "keystone" species—those with an outsized impact on their environment—is vital for the health of ecosystems, and can...
Phys.org
Black and minoritized ethnic communities at disproportionate risk of homelessness in the UK
In the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, there has been a heightened awareness of ethnic inequality in the UK. Despite some recent studies on housing conditions in the context of the pandemic, little attention has been paid to how racial inequality and homelessness intersect. Even before the current...
Phys.org
Sustainability more important for young people than high wages, claims study
Young people would accept a lower salary for a job in a sustainable or socially oriented company. This is what a team led by Thomas Dohmen, professor at the Cluster of Excellence ECONtribute at the University of Bonn, has discovered. "We have empirically proven with our study that a company's...
Phys.org
Integrated platform promises to accelerate drug discovery process
Many successful drugs have their origins in natural sources such as plants, fungi, and bacteria, but screening natural products to identify potential drugs remains a difficult undertaking. A new approach using molecular biology, analytical chemistry, and bioinformatics to integrate information from different screening platforms addresses some of the biggest challenges...
Phys.org
Could the Netherlands crack the secret of language learning using this approach?
From the UK government's latest post-Brexit language-learning reforms to France's eternal debates over the supposed linguistic inadequacy of its youth, governments regularly scratch their heads over how to improve how languages are taught. While the Netherlands discussed a major reform of curriculum and examinations as early as 1968, the current...
Phys.org
High-resolution modeling of aviation emissions reveals which airline routes in Norway pollute the most
Norwegian greenhouse gas emissions from air traffic are more than twice as high as the worldwide average. "Reducing emissions related to aviation in Norway is a priority in view of our net zero emissions goal," says Helene Muri, a climate researcher at NTNU. Norway's geography with its fjords and mountains...
Phys.org
New tools to identify non-compliant business locations created to support regulation and enforcement
New tools to map the location of non-compliant businesses have been created following a report which found that hand car washes, nail bars, and other informal economy sectors are more likely to be found within specific types of neighborhoods. The Work, Informalization and Place Research Center (WIP) at Nottingham Trent...
Phys.org
Differences in adoption of digital payments by Generation Y versus Generation Z
Research in the International Journal of Electronic Marketing and Retailing looks at the difference of opinion between Generation Y and Generation Z in the adoption of digital payments. They found that people in the older group were less tolerant of risks associated with digital payment and were more prone to social environmental influences whereas those in the younger group were more concerned with ease of use and satisfaction with the process.
Whole Foods won't sell lobster anymore and here's why
Lobster fans will soon be unable to load up on the crustaceans at Whole Foods since a prominent fishery has lost its Marine Stewardship Council certificate.
Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab says COVID was man-made virus
A scientist who worked at a controversial research lab in China has claimed that COVID was a man-made virus that leaked from the facility, according to a report. Andrew Huff said COVID leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China two years ago and blamed authorities for the “biggest US intelligence failure since 9/11,” Britain’s The Sun reported Saturday. The lab has been at the center of fierce debates about the origins of COVID, with both Chinese government officials and lab personnel denying that the virus leaked from the facility. Huff, an epidemiologist said in his new book, The Truth...
Phys.org
Regional climate, kilometer-scale dynamical downscaling over the Tibetan Plateau
Known as the "Roof of the World," the Tibetan Plateau is tough to study for meteorological scientists, given its high altitude, steep terrain and harsh natural environments. Limitations and uncertainties of general observation tools spawned model simulations to obtain more comprehensive meteorological information. However, numerous studies have shown large biases...
France 24
‘Thousands of livelihoods destroyed’ after masses of fish die in Kenya's Lake Victoria
Kenyan fish cage farmers in Lake Victoria have suffered enormous losses following the death of their fish stock in early November, which experts have attributed to upwelling and pollution. Images circulating online and sent to us by our Observers show thousands of lifeless fish in cages in Lake Victoria. More than 364 million fish are believed to have died, with an estimated value of 1.4 billion Kenyan shillings (equivalent to 11 million euros).
Phys.org
Opinion: COP27 failed, so why continue with these UN climate summits?
Climate change is an existential threat to human civilization and planetary ecosystems. Yet despite 27 UN Conference of the Parties (COP) meetings that have taken place so far, the international community has been unable to ward off imminent disaster. A number of expert commentators have already declared COP27—the recent UN...
Phys.org
Spending on nature must double in two years to limit warming to 1.5°C, states report
As the world heads towards negotiations on the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework, nature is still under-financed, the second edition of the State of Finance for Nature reveals. If we are to limit global warming to below 1.5°C, halt biodiversity loss, achieve land degradation neutrality, and meet the Sustainable Development Goals,...
Phys.org
Atmospheric transport modeling study: When the Aral Sea dried up, Central Asia became dustier
Winds kick up large amounts of dust from the desert that has formed as the world's fourth largest lake has disappeared, spreading it around the region and raising concerns about public health. In 1959, officials in the Soviet Union decided to divert river flows feeding the Aral Sea to the...
Phys.org
Gig platforms help immigrant care workers find jobs, but they are only a temporary solution
For internationally trained healthcare professionals faced with unemployment and underemployment in the Canadian labor market, digital platforms offer the possibility of finding jobs in the industry they are trained in. Even though Canada is in the midst of a health-care labor shortage, immigrant care workers are struggling to find jobs...
