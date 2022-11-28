ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing BWL payment stations now at 6 Quality Dairy locations

By Iz Martin
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — You can now pay your water and electricity bill while on a Quality Dairy pit-stop.

Six Lansing Board of Water and Light payment kiosks will be available at various Quality Dairy locations in the area.

The kiosks are fee-free and accept cash, check, credit and debit card payments.

“We are always looking for ways to provide better customer service,” said Dick Peffley, the General Manager of Lansing BWL.

Courtesy of Google Maps. The red points show Lansing Quality Dairy locations that will feature BWL payment kiosks.

The following QD locations will have payment kiosks:

  • 700 N Pine St
  • 2121 W Holmes Rd
  • 4500 W Saginaw Hwy
  • 5100 S Waverly Rd
  • 5010 Dunckel Rd
  • 3332 E Lake Lansing Rd

According to QD CEO Ken Martin, the kiosks are part of a collaboration between Lansing BWL and the company DivDat.

“These kiosks add to our mission to provide our customers with great service and enhances the convenience we can offer in our stores,” said Martin.

DivDat is a kiosk provider that works with the City of Detroit, the State of Michigan and Wayne County,

“We applaud BWL for making it easier for customers to pay their bills, and look forward to serving Greater Lansing and its residents by providing more ways to pay,” said Jason Bierkle, the President & CEO of DivDat.

In other news, BWL will reopen the Haco Customer Service Center on Dec. 5 for the first time since 2020.

The center’s hours will be Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

WLNS

WLNS

