Muncie, IN

Man arrested for attempted murder after Thanksgiving stabbing in Muncie

By Matt Christy
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 5 days ago

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department has arrested a 58-year-old man after a Thanksgiving stabbing.

Charles Harris is charged with attempted murder and is currently being held in the Delaware County Jail.

Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
Booking photo of Charles Harris

According to police, officers were called to a home in the 800 block of S. Madison Street in Muncie on Thanksgiving at around 2 p.m. Officers reported finding a 58-year-old male who had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim was said to be in stable condition, despite his injuries.

Investigators arrested Harris in connection to the stabbing, but no further details have been released at this time.

