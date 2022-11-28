LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Hornets-Celtics Game

LaMelo Ball is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics.

On Monday night, the Charlotte Hornets will be in Boston, Massachusetts, to take on the Celtics.

For the game, they will remain without their best player (All-Star LaMelo Ball).

Via Hornets PR: "INJURY UPDATE: @hornets at BOS 11/28 Ball (L Ankle Sprain) out Hayward (L Shoulder - Scapula Fracture) out Martin (L Knee Procedure) out Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) out"

Ball missed the first 13 games, returned for three and now this will be his fifth straight game out of the lineup.

The former third-overall pick got injured again when he stepped on a fan's foot earlier in the month.

In the three games he returned and played in, he averaged 19.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest.

He is one of the best players in the NBA, so without him, the Hornets have struggled in a big way.

They enter Monday night as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 6-14 record in 20 games (they have won two games in a row).

After starting out 3-3, they have gone 3-11 in their last 14 games.

Going up against the Celtics will not be an easy challenge.

The Hornets are 3-8 in the 11 games they have played on the road, while the Celtics are the best team in the NBA.

They have a 16-4 record in their first 20 games and are 9-1 in the ten games they have hosted in Massachusetts.

Currently, they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.