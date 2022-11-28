ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Hornets-Celtics Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PHVRo_0jQ0Ez1800

LaMelo Ball is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics.

On Monday night, the Charlotte Hornets will be in Boston, Massachusetts, to take on the Celtics.

For the game, they will remain without their best player (All-Star LaMelo Ball).

Via Hornets PR: "INJURY UPDATE: @hornets at BOS 11/28 Ball (L Ankle Sprain) out Hayward (L Shoulder - Scapula Fracture) out Martin (L Knee Procedure) out Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) out"

Ball missed the first 13 games, returned for three and now this will be his fifth straight game out of the lineup.

The former third-overall pick got injured again when he stepped on a fan's foot earlier in the month.

In the three games he returned and played in, he averaged 19.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest.

He is one of the best players in the NBA, so without him, the Hornets have struggled in a big way.

They enter Monday night as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 6-14 record in 20 games (they have won two games in a row).

After starting out 3-3, they have gone 3-11 in their last 14 games.

Going up against the Celtics will not be an easy challenge.

The Hornets are 3-8 in the 11 games they have played on the road, while the Celtics are the best team in the NBA.

They have a 16-4 record in their first 20 games and are 9-1 in the ten games they have hosted in Massachusetts.

Currently, they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

More on the Boston Celtics can be read here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shaq bet Charles Barkley $5K he couldn’t ride a kids' bike and it was the lock of the night

It’s hard to nail bets nowadays. Just last night, the LA Clippers trailed the Portland Trail Blazers by 18 with over three minutes remaining in the third quarter and ended up knocking off Portland, 118-112. A night before that, the Los Angeles Lakers led the Indiana Pacers by 17 points during the fourth quarter before losing on an Andrew Nembhard buzzer-beater.
Yardbarker

Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26

Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Lets Fans Know He's On Way To Boston

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is expected to play Friday against the Boston Celtics after missing seven games with a knee injury. VITALS: The Heat and Celtics meet for the third of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after they just faced each other on Wednesday. Last season, the Celtics won the series, 2-1, after Miami won it the previous year. The Heat are 51-80 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-38 in home games and 22-42 in road games. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle), Nikola Jovic (foot) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are questionable and Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Celtics, Robert Williams (knee) and Danillo Gallinari (knee) are out.
MIAMI, FL
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
45K+
Followers
7K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy