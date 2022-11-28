Cavs Injury Report Against The Raptors

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

On Monday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be in Canada to take on the Toronto Raptors.

For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 11:30 Eastern Time).

Lamar Stevens, Dylan Windler, Ricky Rubio, Kevin Love, Jarrett Allen and Mamadi Diakite have all been ruled out.

Meanwhile, Caris LeVert is listed as probable.

NBA's official injury report

The Cavs enter the night as one of the best teams in the NBA with a 13-7 record in their first 20 games.

They are the third seed in the Eastern Conference and 8-1 in the nine games they have played at home in Ohio.

However, on the road, the Cavs are just 5-6 in 11 games, so playing without several key players will be tough against a Raptors team that is 7-2 in nine games at home.

Allen is an All-Star center who is averaging 13.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest.

Over the last ten games, the Cavs are 5-5, and they are coming off a 102-94 win over the Detroit Pistons in Michigan on Sunday night.

The franchise has not been to the postseason since 2018 (when they still had LeBron James), but that appears likely to change in 2023.

Over the offseason, they acquired three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz.

On the season, the former Louisville star is averaging 30.1 points per contest on 49.5% shooting from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range.

As for the Raptors, they are 10-9 in their first 19 games of the season.