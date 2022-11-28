1 arrested after deadly shooting in Hope, Indiana

HOPE, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office has a man in custody after a deadly shooting Saturday night.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 300 block of Elm Street in Hope shortly before 10 p.m. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found 18-year-old Jesse Bragg suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

While medical aid was immediately rendered, Bragg was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation into the shooting resulted in deputies arresting 18-year-old Joseph Kidwell of Fowler Indiana for reckless homicide.

The investigation remains ongoing as of the time of this report.

