ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ celebrates 75th anniversary with return to big screen

By Nexstar Media Wire, Laura Morrison
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3swXDz_0jQ0EwMx00

CLEVELAND ( WJW ) — For decades, one holiday classic has gotten people to laugh, weep and most of all, remember that “no man is a failure who has friends.”

Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” is coming back to theaters across the country, including multiple local cinemas, in celebration of its 75th anniversary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ClZpq_0jQ0EwMx00
(Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T53IV_0jQ0EwMx00
(Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v5Oqx_0jQ0EwMx00
(Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SisNf_0jQ0EwMx00
(Getty Images)

For those not up on their Christmas masterpieces, the film centers around George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart), a man with big dreams and even bigger disappointments. With the help of an angel who hasn’t gotten his wings yet, Bailey has the chance to see that life is, in fact, worth living.

The film — now closely associated with Christmas — wasn’t initially intended to be released over the holidays. But RKO’s scheduled Christmas movie in 1946 — “Sinbad the Sailor” — wasn’t ready so the studio asked Frank Capra to rush production of “It’s a Wonderful Life.” It was released Dec. 20 at the Globe Theatre in New York, a little late for a traditional Christmas rollout.

The movie was nominated for five Oscars and has been recognized by the American Film Institute as one of the 100 best American films ever made. The movie also earned first place for most inspirational American Film of All Time by the AFI.

Fans of the movie can catch it on the big screen from Dec. 18-21. You can check your local theaters and buy tickets at Fathom Events .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Brownsville police arrest man suspected of discharging gun outside bar

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tips to the Brownsville Police Department’s Crime Stoppers program has led to an arrest following a fight outside a bar in which a man fired off multiple shots from a handgun on Thanksgiving. Jesus Villafuerte was arrested and charged in connection to the investigation, the Brownsville Police Department announced Friday. The brawl […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo’s 2021 Dia de Los Muertos Celebration awarded Best in Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo’s 2021 Dia de los Muertos Celebration received the Best in Texas Award – Bronze level from the Texas Festivals and Event Association. The TFEA is a professional trade association for Texas-based festival and event planners, volunteers, and suppliers. TFEA represents the hundreds of festivals celebrating the history, legends, culture, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Accessible parking available for Concho Christmas Parade

SAN ANGELO, Texas — For this year’s 2022 Concho Christmas Parade, San Angelo’s Advocacy for Access and Disability Connections has made available, accessible parking for those with disabilities. The parking lot will be available to those who need accessible parking only and will be at the Shannon parking lot at the corner of Oakes and […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Three Houston-area men arrested after several vehicles stolen in McAllen

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested three suspects they allege were part of an auto theft ring responsible for vehicles that were stolen over a two-day period in November. Jorge Rodriguez, Adrian Hilvon Lopez and Cesar Melquiades, all from the Houston area, were arrested in connection to three vehicles stolen from McAllen residential areas […]
MCALLEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Missouri inmate’s last words before execution

KSNF/KODE — The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism. 37-year-old Kevin Johnson died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night (11/29) at the state prison in Bonne Terre, after an injection of Pentobarbital. As a first for modern executions in […]
MISSOURI STATE
KLST/KSAN

Five reasons why the Georgia Senate runoff matters

Tuesday’s Senate run-off in Georgia is vital, even though Democrats have already secured control of the upper chamber. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) bested former football star Herschel Walker by roughly 36,000 votes in the initial round of voting on Nov. 8. But Warnock fell just short of getting the necessary 50 percent of votes cast […]
GEORGIA STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy