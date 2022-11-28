ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Five runs open Friday as Hogadon ski season kicks off; Casper Mountain to get more snow

CASPER, Wyo. — Ski season kicked off Friday at Hogadon Basin Ski Area on Casper Mountain. Ahead of the opening, the ski area had said that only the Boomerang run would be open, but five trails are open on Friday morning, according to Hogadon’s website. The open trails are Morning Dew, Sulley’s, Boomerang, Dickies Delight and Holiday. A map shows the runs at Hogadon as follows:
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

NWS: Up to 3 inches of snow possible Friday before noon in Casper area

CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is expected to fall in central Wyoming early Friday before tapering off, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Accumulation of 1–3 inches is possible in lower elevations during the morning before gradually clearing by noon. The NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook...
CASPER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Strong Cold Front to Produce Heavy Snow, Strong Winds into Friday

CHEYENNE — Wyomingites should brace for a strong cold front that will bring heavy snow combined with blustery winds into Friday across sections of the state. Western valleys and mountains will get the first shot of extreme weather as heavy snow develops along the I-80 corridor from Evanston into the Bridger Valley later tonight, according to forecast reports from The National Weather Service in Riverton.
WYOMING STATE
Idaho8.com

Heavy snow showers and gusty winds tonight

TONIGHT: Heavy snow showers are across the all of our local mountains and we are expecting a good round of heavy snow to go through the valleys later in the evening and nighttime hours. Winds will be very breezy out between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and lower 10's.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Heavy snow coming to Wyoming; up to 2 feet Thursday–Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected in areas of Wyoming, with a storm set to move into the west on Thursday morning and into the southeast by Thursday night, according to National Weather Service offices covering the state. Snow is likely in central areas like Casper Mountain overnight Thursday and on Friday.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Muddy Mountain Road to close for winter Thursday due to snow and wind

CASPER, Wyo. — Muddy Mountain Road will close Thursday, Dec. 1 due to recent snow and wind, the Bureau of Land Management Casper Field Office announced Wednesday. Winds are expected to be strong in the area, with gusts of up to 60 mph possible Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Snow is also likely overnight Thursday and Friday.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming

It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

High winds cause travel restrictions ahead of more snow in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Strong winds in central and south central Wyoming are creating some travel difficulties early Thursday as more snow prepares to move through the area by tomorrow. According to WYDOT, extreme blowover warnings are listed for Interstate 25 between Casper and Douglas and Interstate 80 between Laramie...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Warmer, high winds in Casper ahead of more snow early Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Temperatures in central Wyoming will creep up over the next couple of days, bringing high winds along for the ride. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wednesday’s high temperature is expected to reach 34 degrees, and a high of 42 degrees is expected on Thursday. However, wind gusts today could approach 50 mph, bringing windchill values as low as minus 5 degrees.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Blizzard Warnings For Areas Of SE Wyoming Today

While a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on southeast Wyoming on Monday night and Tuesday has moved out of the area, parts of the region are under a blizzard warning this morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Strong winds are expected to...
WYOMING STATE
mtpr.org

Moderate to heavy snow expected in western Montana this week

Another winter storm is set to dump significant snow in western Montana’s mountains this week. National Weather Service meteorologists anticipate a ‘moderate to heavy snow event’ as the storm moves from the northwest to the southeast Wednesday into Thursday. The storm could drop a foot or more...
MONTANA STATE
oilcity.news

Trails Center reopens Thursday in Casper; heating system issue fixed

CASPER, Wyo. — The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center has been reopened on Thursday after it was closed for maintenance on Wednesday. “Yesterday’s issue with the heating system at the Trails Center has been fixed and we are back open today,” Tyson Finnicum, public affairs specialist with the Bureau of Land Management’s High Plains District, said on Thursday morning.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

WATCH: Rare White Wyoming Bison

This one is making the rounds on social media. It's not the white snow making this big guy white. Though he does blend into the snow rather nicely. I wonder if the lady bison don't mind that he doesn't look like the other dudes. Below this first video are more...
WYOMING STATE

