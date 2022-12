STEVENS POINT — If you like a lot of goals, physicality, and hard skating, this hockey game was for you. The Pacelli co-op hockey team hosted the Northland Pines Eagles at Ice Hawk Arena on Nov. 29 in what became a shootout. Pacelli came away with the 6-5 victory on a game-winning shot by junior Balin Wojtalewicz.

EAGLE RIVER, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO