Looking for the best Christmas lights in Texas? You’ll have to go to this Central Texas city to see them
It's the holiday season finally, officially that is, for those who've been singing carols since the start of November, everyone else is now catching up to you.
Two Austin-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
Ground broken on Elgin business park; $12 million facility first to move in
The new site is an effort to have more space for production and to eliminate the commute to and from Austin for employees, said Keri Westland, chief administrative officer for Carr Lane.
Early voting kicks off for City of Austin runoff election
AUSTIN, Texas - Early voting kicked off Thursday for the runoff elections in Austin. On the ballot, voters will find candidates running for mayor and several city council seats. There are a total of four races happening in this runoff election in the City of Austin. This included District 3,...
Body found in WilCo is missing Austin man Justin Haden: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) confirmed the identity of the body found in Williamson County on Dec. 1 as missing Austin man Justin Haden. APD confirmed the identity from fingerprints obtained from the autopsy. The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.
More shelters arrive at former TxDOT yard now providing transitional housing
AUSTIN, Texas — With the cold weather season ahead one local organization is working to have additional housing online for people experiencing homelessness. The group -- The Other Ones Foundation -- wants to have 200 shelter units at a site it calls the Esperanza Community. Esperanza is the Spanish word for hope.
Christmas tree vendors prepare for upcoming demand
AUSTIN, Texas - It is that time of year when many people will be on the hunt for their perfect Christmas tree to celebrate the upcoming holiday. One local business is ready to supply those families with just that. "It's a family run business," said Beau Cohen, owner of Papa...
Some CTRMA, TxTag customers charged late fees in error, refund coming soon
AUSTIN, Texas — The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority (CTRMA) said some customers should expect a refund after a vendor issue caused incorrect late fee charges. Keith Billington has two issues with TxTag and the CTRMA. The first issue is customer service. He said he couldn't get anyone on the phone at TxTag to update his payment information.
This Texas Christmas lights display ranked among best in the country: report
When you think of the holidays you probably think of great food, spending time with friends and family, and of course, glorious light displays.
The best donut shop in Texas can be found in Austin: report claims
We all know that two sayings are absolutely true and really, there's no point in attempting to argue with them; first is that donuts make you go nuts (a universal truth) and that everything is bigger in Texas.
What is a water key? And why can it save you in the next freeze
This week, the City of Austin began giving out winter weather supplies, but one tool that's going fast could save your home: water keys.
Christmas Lights in Georgetown, TX – 2022
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! It’s time to enjoy some beautiful light displays! We have several larger displays that are set to music plus we have more displays all over town including a few neighborhoods. We are updating this list all the time, confirming previous years displays and adding...
Austin Energy substation causes outages for 7 AISD schools, 18K customers
AUSTIN, Texas - Power has been restored to seven Austin Independent School District campuses and the AISD Central Office, after a South Austin outage that impacted as many as 18,000 customers, according to the Austin Energy power outage map. AISD says the impacted schools included: Crockett High School, Ann Richards...
$31 adoptions at Austin Animal Center, Austin Pets Alive! all December long
AUSTIN, Texas - Looking to bring a furry friend home for the holidays? Now may be your opportunity. All December long, Austin Animal Center and Austin Pets Alive! are lowering adoption fees to $31 with a "Home for the Holidays" promotion. Surgery deposits do still apply. "The holidays are a...
A Texas Town Disappears
Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
Power outage in South Austin affects more than 18,000 customers
A power outage Wednesday morning in south Austin affected more than 18,000 Austin Energy customers, including several Austin ISD campuses across the area.
Not much hope in Austin’s 2023 forecast for homebuyers, but a city council resolution may help some
It won't be much easier to buy a home in the new year, according to a new forecast report by Realtor.com.
Understanding your rights: How Prop A affects TXST students
The ordinance titled Proposition A or Prop Awill end arrests and citations for up to four ounces of marijuana in San Marcos by San Marcos Police Officers. The passed in a landslide victory with an 81.84% vote 'for' the proposition. However, state troopers and Hays County sheriffs operate outside of...
7 Adorable Puppies in Austin To Adopt for Christmas
This holiday season, there are so many adorable puppies waiting for someone to bring them home! As we approach the colder winter months, thousands of furry friends who are in need of homes. What better time of year to add one to your family? To help you find the dog that will be the right fit for you, this list is a roundup of seven dogs who are available for adoption in Austin, Texas right now! Read a snippet of information about each one and learn a little bit about their unique qualities as you consider whether you might be the one who will brighten their day!
VIDEO: Texas attorney caught on video trying to shoot ex-girlfriend at Austin bar
An unhinged attorney fired multiple shots aimed at his ex-girlfriend before being tackled by a couple courageous bar-goers at a bar in Austin, Texas. The 41-year-old gunman’s girlfriend was working her regular bartending shift at the Anderson Mill Pub when her ex approached the bar and asked her if they could talk.
