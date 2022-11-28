ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Early voting kicks off for City of Austin runoff election

AUSTIN, Texas - Early voting kicked off Thursday for the runoff elections in Austin. On the ballot, voters will find candidates running for mayor and several city council seats. There are a total of four races happening in this runoff election in the City of Austin. This included District 3,...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Body found in WilCo is missing Austin man Justin Haden: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) confirmed the identity of the body found in Williamson County on Dec. 1 as missing Austin man Justin Haden. APD confirmed the identity from fingerprints obtained from the autopsy. The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

More shelters arrive at former TxDOT yard now providing transitional housing

AUSTIN, Texas — With the cold weather season ahead one local organization is working to have additional housing online for people experiencing homelessness. The group -- The Other Ones Foundation -- wants to have 200 shelter units at a site it calls the Esperanza Community. Esperanza is the Spanish word for hope.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Christmas tree vendors prepare for upcoming demand

AUSTIN, Texas - It is that time of year when many people will be on the hunt for their perfect Christmas tree to celebrate the upcoming holiday. One local business is ready to supply those families with just that. "It's a family run business," said Beau Cohen, owner of Papa...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Some CTRMA, TxTag customers charged late fees in error, refund coming soon

AUSTIN, Texas — The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority (CTRMA) said some customers should expect a refund after a vendor issue caused incorrect late fee charges. Keith Billington has two issues with TxTag and the CTRMA. The first issue is customer service. He said he couldn't get anyone on the phone at TxTag to update his payment information.
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Christmas Lights in Georgetown, TX – 2022

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! It’s time to enjoy some beautiful light displays! We have several larger displays that are set to music plus we have more displays all over town including a few neighborhoods. We are updating this list all the time, confirming previous years displays and adding...
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Energy substation causes outages for 7 AISD schools, 18K customers

AUSTIN, Texas - Power has been restored to seven Austin Independent School District campuses and the AISD Central Office, after a South Austin outage that impacted as many as 18,000 customers, according to the Austin Energy power outage map. AISD says the impacted schools included: Crockett High School, Ann Richards...
AUSTIN, TX
theforgottensouth.com

A Texas Town Disappears

Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
GONZALES COUNTY, TX
universitystar.com

Understanding your rights: How Prop A affects TXST students

The ordinance titled Proposition A or Prop Awill end arrests and citations for up to four ounces of marijuana in San Marcos by San Marcos Police Officers. The passed in a landslide victory with an 81.84% vote 'for' the proposition. However, state troopers and Hays County sheriffs operate outside of...
SAN MARCOS, TX
a-z-animals.com

7 Adorable Puppies in Austin To Adopt for Christmas

This holiday season, there are so many adorable puppies waiting for someone to bring them home! As we approach the colder winter months, thousands of furry friends who are in need of homes. What better time of year to add one to your family? To help you find the dog that will be the right fit for you, this list is a roundup of seven dogs who are available for adoption in Austin, Texas right now! Read a snippet of information about each one and learn a little bit about their unique qualities as you consider whether you might be the one who will brighten their day!
AUSTIN, TX

