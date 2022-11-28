Read full article on original website
Ukrenergo grid operator receives 300 mln euro EBRD loan, 72 mln euro grant from Netherlands
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Ukrenergo grid operator secured 300 million euros ($315 million) in loans from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to restore power infrastructure damaged in Russian attacks and improve financial stability, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Ukrenergo said 150 million euros...
Egypt to start exporting agricultural products to Philippines - statement
CAIRO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Egypt is to start exporting agricultural products to the Philippines following five years of negotiations, the Egyptian agriculture ministry said in a statement on Friday. The first shipment of Egyptian citrus is expected to be exported to the Philippines during the current season, the ministry...
Mosaic's new Brazil fertilizer launch to boost soy, corn yields
SAO PAULO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of Mosaic is launching a new mineral fertilizer product using technology for the first time in the country that restores soil biodiversity while raising crop yields. The product, called Performa Bio, was tailored for Brazilian agriculture and can be applied on...
REUTERS NEXT-U.N. says deal close on resuming Russia ammonia exports via Ukraine
Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Wednesday a deal is close on resuming Russian ammonia exports through a pipeline to a Ukrainian Black Sea port. "I think we're quite close, we're edging towards it this week," Griffiths told a Reuters NEXT event. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Ismail Shakil)
Mexico, U.S. trade officials discuss energy, corn exports, environment
WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Thursday met Mexican Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro and discussed the need to make "prompt and meaningful" progress in consultations regarding Mexico's energy measures and enforcement of its fisheries-related environmental laws, the USTR office said. Tai also stressed the importance...
LIVESTOCK-CME feeder, live cattle firm as trade eyes supplies
CHICAGO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Feeder cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange firmed on Friday, supported by lower feed grain costs and resilient live cattle futures, traders said. "The market has held together well, so there's optimism there. Then you've got the grain market down double digits today, and...
UPDATE 2-U.S. EPA to propose boost in biofuel blending volumes, EV program -sources
NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will propose increases in the amount of ethanol and other biofuels that oil refiners must blend into their fuel over the next three years, two sources familiar with the matter said. The EPA will also seek for the first time to make the use of biofuels to charge electric vehicles part of the renewable fuel program, giving car makers like Tesla Inc the ability to generate tradable credits, the sources said. The EV proposal will add up to 1.4 billion new credits by 2025, they added.
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Dec 7-13
MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Dec 7-13 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
Argentina's agro exports totaled $1.2 bln in October - export chamber
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Argentine exports of grain, oilseeds and their derivatives totaled $1.2 billion in October, Argentina's CIARA-CEC grains exporters and crushers chamber said on Thursday. Settlements for the tenth month of the year showed a drop of 85% compared to September, when the government established a...
Argentina exchange warns more wheat cuts likely as yields disappoint
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat production outlook is likely to face more cuts due to lower-than-expected yields, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday, as the harvest of the grains advances in the midst of a prolonged drought. In a weekly crop report, the exchange said...
India's wheat planting rises amid higher domestic prices
NEW DELHI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indian farmers have planted wheat on 21.2 million hectares since Oct. 1, when the current sowing season began, up 6% from a year ago, government data showed on Friday, as record high prices and higher soil moisture levels have encouraged planting. Farmers have also...
ASIA RICE-Thailand, Vietnam bank on new deals; few eye cheaper India supply
Domestic supplies running low, Vietnam traders say. Thai prices rise to $427-$440 per tonne from $419-$425. Dec 1 (Reuters) - Rice export prices rose across major Asian hubs this week on robust demand emerging out of Indonesia, with some buyers switching to the cheaper Indian variety. Vietnam's 5% broken rice...
Financial investors lower net long position in Euronext wheat
PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - * Non-commercial market participants reduced their net long position in Euronext's milling wheat futures and options in the week to Nov. 25, data published by Euronext on Wednesday showed. * Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, cut their net long position to...
GRAINS-Wheat rises on short-covering, China optimism, but set for monthly loss
Hope China easing COVID-19 rules buoys commodities. Wheat lifted by short-covering but down nearly 10% in November. Soybeans rise on fresh China sales, corn down on export concerns. (Updates with U.S. trading) By Rod Nickel. WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose for a second straight session on...
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs firmed, supplies in focus
CHICAGO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Lean hog futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange firmed on Thursday, erasing the week's earlier losses as smaller supplies of market-ready hogs offset seasonal pressure. "Fundamentally, we know we're fairly tight on supplies. We're not getting expansion," said Alan Brugler, president of Brugler Marketing. The...
Argentine exchange: early soy in core farm belt hit by drought, outlook dry
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Prolonged drought has left over a third of early planted soybeans in Argentina's core farming region in regular to poor condition, the Rosario grains exchange said late Thursday, adding more dry and hot weather was expected in the days ahead. Argentina is the world's...
Monarch launches production of the first MK-V electric tractors
Monarch Tractor has announced the first of its MK-V tractors are coming off the production line at its headquarters in Livermore, California in partnership with Constellation brands. This comes less than two years after the Monarch MK-V, the fully electric, driver-optional smart tractor. Its combination of electrification, automation, and data...
Argentine drought-hit wheat exports to reach lowest level in years -Rosario exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Argentine wheat exports could reach its lowest level in eight years in the 2022/23 campaign at just 6.5 million tonnes, due to the impact of a prolonged drought in the country, the Rosario grains exchange (BCR) said on Friday. "It is likely that Argentina...
UPDATE 1-French grain exports from Dunkirk port at 10-year high
PARIS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Nord Cereales, which runs France's third largest grain export silo at Dunkirk port, has shipped its biggest volume in over 10 years for the first five months of the season, it said on Friday, illustrating a fast pace of French exports. Between the start of...
UPDATE 1-World food prices ease further in November, says FAO
PARIS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The United Nations food agency's world price index fell marginally in November, marking an eighth straight monthly fall since a record high in March after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities,...
