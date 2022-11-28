NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will propose increases in the amount of ethanol and other biofuels that oil refiners must blend into their fuel over the next three years, two sources familiar with the matter said. The EPA will also seek for the first time to make the use of biofuels to charge electric vehicles part of the renewable fuel program, giving car makers like Tesla Inc the ability to generate tradable credits, the sources said. The EV proposal will add up to 1.4 billion new credits by 2025, they added.

