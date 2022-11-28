Read full article on original website
31 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this December
WHAT: Marvel at the colorful lights decorating the exterior and landscape of the Breakers mansion, then check out the Christmas extravaganza inside the Breakers, Marble House and the Elms mansion, filled with dressed-up trees, wreaths, floral arrangements, the famous fifteen-foot-tall poinsettia tree within the Great Hall of the Breakers and other festive touches along the way. As holiday music fills the air, visit the Children’s Cottage with the young ones at the Breakers and look inside Santa’s workshop. Visit the website for times and ticket prices. WHERE: The Breakers, Marble House and the Elms mansions, Newport. MORE INFO: 847-1000, newportmansions.org.
The 2022 Tech10 Awards
Meet the individuals in the information technology field whose contributions vastly improve the way we live and work in Southern New England. Rhode Island Monthly is partnering with the Tech10 Advisory Group to present the Tech10 Awards, which recognize established individuals, and the Next Tech Generation Awards, which honor newcomers to the tech industry, as voted by their peers and screened by a panel made up of community leaders.
The Bristol Santa House Gives Visitors a Glimpse Inside Santa’s Workshop
Imagine, if you will, the inside of Santa’s workshop — a magical space filled with elves, softly glowing Christmas lights, vintage toys and the big guy himself making merry. Now picture that scene on the corner of State and Thames streets, and you have the Bristol Santa Claus House, a whimsically decorated tiny house where visitors can meet Santa and celebrate the season, all for free. It’s the brainchild of Michael Rielly, who spreads cheer year-round by making appearances as Santa Claus. “Every child deserves to experience the joy of Christmas regardless of circumstance,” says Rielly, founder and chief merriment officer of the James D. Rielly Foundation, a nonprofit named in honor of his grandfather, who played Santa Claus in the seaside town for sixty-two years. The North Pole outpost is open to all, but especially for children with special needs who may need a quieter spot to meet Santa. If all goes well, Rielly can see the Bristol Santa House becoming a tourist destination and part of the community’s annual Christmas Festival events. “To be able to give back to the community — that’s what it’s all about,” he says. “That’s what I’m about as Santa.” You can find the hours for the Bristol Santa House and make reservations at jdrfoundation.org.
Pop In at Lighthouse Skatepark’s Pop-Up Market
No need to bring your skateboard or rollerblades to this event. Lighthouse Skatepark is hosting a Pop-Up Market on Saturday, December 3, filled with local vendors of all varieties, including Marquis Craft Works, Sweet Fairy PVD and more. Original art, food and drinks, vintage and antique items, handmade goods and plenty more are in store at this flea market within the expansive Pawtucket skatepark.
Soak Up the Final Two Nights of Three Nights of Lights in Providence
The Avenue Concept, GoProvidence, WaterFire Providence, FirstWorks and the City of Providence have teamed up this weekend for Three Nights of Lights, a three-day, light-themed holiday festival. From December 1-3, visitors and locals will see Providence take the spotlight with three nights of WaterFire lightings, featuring the series of bonfires lighting up downtown’s rivers, and the illumination of public art and sculptures combined with cultural experiences including music, storytelling and dance. FirstWorks will also feature an outdoor projection of “Urban Carnevale – A Musical Celebration.”
NSA Designates Johnson & Wales a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense
Last summer, Johnson & Wales University was named a National Center of Academic Excellence (CAE) in Cyber Defense, a prestigious federal designation that marks the university as a leader in cyber education. The five-year designation is awarded by the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security (NSA/DHS) and...
