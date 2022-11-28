Read full article on original website
Related
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn woman wins $1 million Powerball prize after 'playing the lottery since it began'
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - An 80-year-old Dearborn woman won $ million playing one of her favorite Michigan Lottery games – the Powerball. Carolyn Geiss, 80, matched the five white balls in the Oct. 26 drawing after buying a ticket at Charaf Oil Inc. at 7000 Greenfield Road in Dearborn.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Photo byPhoto by Simona Todorova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure to pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
wgrt.com
St. Clair County Woman’s Luck Wins $264K Michigan Lottery Jackpot
What a most wonderful time of the year, especially for an anonymous winner of the Fast Cash Jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The lucky winner purchased her winning ticket at Ray’s Market, located in Smith’s Creek. After playing a $20 Lucky 7’s Lottery game she won $14,838, but then she also matched the bonus jackpot number for $250,000 which then bumped her winnings up to $264,838.
fox2detroit.com
Woman wins $1 million from Michigan Lottery Powerball ticket bought at Detroit deli
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit woman won $1 million from the Michigan Lottery after deciding to play the Powerball because the jackpot was big. "I don’t usually play Powerball, but I started purchasing tickets because of how big the jackpot was," Tonisha Jenkins said. "The day after the drawing, I got on the Michigan Lottery site to check the winning numbers and saw that a $1 million winning ticket had been sold at K&G Deli. I got excited since that was where I purchased my ticket, but I didn’t want to get my hopes up. When I checked my ticket and realized I was the winner, I couldn’t believe it. I called my sister right away to tell her the good news!"
WNEM
Did you see it? Reports of fireball in Genesee County & SE Michigan
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Reports of a fireball streaking across the sky have surfaced in Genesee County, and other parts of southeast Michigan. The reports in Genesee County occurred around 7:30 PM to 7:35 PM. Both reports indicated it was greenish in color, and lasted about 1-3 seconds. If...
fox2detroit.com
VIDEO: Meteor crosses through Michigan sky, hundreds of sightings reported on Thursday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - On Thursday night, if you happened to be outside around 7 p.m. and looked up to the sky, you may have seen an incredible sight as meteors blazed trails across the skies of Michigan, among other eastern states. The suspected meteor was spotted many many in...
1st time Powerball player from Genesee County wins $150,000 prize
LANSING, MI -- Avery WIlliams had never played Powerball before, but when the jackpot hit $1 billion earlier this month, he gave it a shot. The 27-year-old Burton resident had no idea that playing the lottery would be so financially rewarding so quickly. “I’d never played Powerball before, but I...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Come try this tasty item at Twisted Burger Diner
FLINT TWP., MI - While there are plenty of burger options in the Flint-area, Twisted Burger Diner has become one of the more popular choices for people. Located at 3142 Miller Road in Flint Township, the diner launched over two years ago and is known for its burgers nestled inside a pretzel bun.
HometownLife.com
Hidden treasures at discounted prices fill this Livonia bin store each weekend
Looking for a sweet deal? Sam and Natalie Blonski have just the place for you. The Plymouth couple opened Honey Bins this fall in the former Dick Scott Freedom Powersports building on Plymouth Road west of Levan in Livonia. It's become a haven for those seeking items of all kinds at a heavily discounted rate.
fox2detroit.com
6 barrel-aged Oddside Ale pub release beers headed to Michigan stores
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A limited number of barrel-aged beers released by west Michigan's Oddside Ales on Black Friday are on their way to stores. Read more Michigan beer news here. The Grand Haven brewery released the beers, plus a seventh brew, in their pub last week, meaning...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to pass through Metro Detroit for the first time in 3 years — here’s how to see it
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will pass through Metro Detroit for the first time since 2019, and it will visible at several different crossings in Wayne and Washtenaw counties on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 1 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
35 classic cars going up for auction to benefit Michigan university
MIDLAND, Mich. (FOX) - Thirty-five classic cars are headed to auction to benefit Northwood University. Michael and Dianne Morey, from Mt. Pleasant, pledged to donate more than $2 million worth of classic rides to the Midland school. From a 1932 Ford Hi-Boy Convertible to a 1969 Plymouth Hemi GTX to...
onedetroitpbs.org
12/01/2022: One Detroit – Good Jobs Now program, Black Women Entrepreneurs, Boblo Boats documentary
Returning citizens disproportionately locked out of Michigan’s workforce. Life after prison can be difficult for returning citizens, especially as they attempt to return to the workforce. Each year, in Wayne County alone, approximately 7,500 returning citizens come home after incarceration, many of whom face disparate chances of landing a living wage job and re-entering the workforce. A new program, The Good Jobs Now program, from the grassroots organization Detroit Action is working to make employment accessible for returning citizens as well as low-income and housing-insecure residents.
fox2detroit.com
Tapped Coffee + Eats closing Royal Oak location
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Tapped Coffee + Eats is closing its Royal Oak location, the business announced Thursday in a Facebook post. The coffee shop's last day open is Friday. It opened earlier this year. Tapped thanked the city and customers for its support in the post and...
Sadness: Stars & Structure of Popular Flint Area Business Come Down
Another iconic building's life comes to an end. We'll add this to our list of places we miss around Flint & Genesee County, Michigan. The end of the Walli's Restaurant & Banquet Center (and one point, lodge) happened several years ago. Now, the last physical memories of its former success are being demolished.
fox2detroit.com
Part of 12 Mile, Coolidge closing Saturday for Berkley Holiday Lights Parade
BERKLEY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Berkley Holiday Lights Parade will close part of 12 Mile and Coolidge on Saturday. Beginning at 5 p.m., 12 Mile will be closed from Greenfield to Coolidge, and Coolidge will be closed just south of 12 Mile. When the parade is done around 7...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan car crash survivor sues auto insurance company for caregiver pay
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A ruling this summer requires auto insurance companies to reinstate care for Michigan car crash survivors, but many of those victims are still waiting for anything to change. "They're trying to put a dollar amount on our lives, and it's not about that. We need the...
fox2detroit.com
WATCH - Jennifer Hammond sits down with legendary Michigan football coach Lloyd Carr
It's been 25 years since Michigan last won a National Championship. Jennifer Hammond caught up with the head coach from that team, Lloyd Carr. It's just one of the many topics they discusses at his home.
Is There a Wall Somewhere at the Bottom of Michigan’s Walled Lake?
Did ya ever wonder why Walled Lake was given that name?. If you thought it was named because of a wall, you’d be correct. It’s believed by many that the remains of a wall lie somewhere on the west coast of the lake. But where? No one has been able to correctly pinpoint the area. There are a few explanations as to this underwater ‘wall’.
WILX-TV
$7.6M to provide employment and training services for released inmates and Michigan employees
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has been awarded a $7.6 million federal grant that will provide employment and training services to support inmates nearing release and Michigan employers. The $7.6 million competitive Joint First Step Act Grant was awarded to LEO by the U.S. Departments of Labor and Justice. LEO’s...
Comments / 3