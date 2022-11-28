ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Comments / 3

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

Photo byPhoto by Simona Todorova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure to pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
MICHIGAN STATE
wgrt.com

St. Clair County Woman’s Luck Wins $264K Michigan Lottery Jackpot

What a most wonderful time of the year, especially for an anonymous winner of the Fast Cash Jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The lucky winner purchased her winning ticket at Ray’s Market, located in Smith’s Creek. After playing a $20 Lucky 7’s Lottery game she won $14,838, but then she also matched the bonus jackpot number for $250,000 which then bumped her winnings up to $264,838.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman wins $1 million from Michigan Lottery Powerball ticket bought at Detroit deli

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit woman won $1 million from the Michigan Lottery after deciding to play the Powerball because the jackpot was big. "I don’t usually play Powerball, but I started purchasing tickets because of how big the jackpot was," Tonisha Jenkins said. "The day after the drawing, I got on the Michigan Lottery site to check the winning numbers and saw that a $1 million winning ticket had been sold at K&G Deli. I got excited since that was where I purchased my ticket, but I didn’t want to get my hopes up. When I checked my ticket and realized I was the winner, I couldn’t believe it. I called my sister right away to tell her the good news!"
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

35 classic cars going up for auction to benefit Michigan university

MIDLAND, Mich. (FOX) - Thirty-five classic cars are headed to auction to benefit Northwood University. Michael and Dianne Morey, from Mt. Pleasant, pledged to donate more than $2 million worth of classic rides to the Midland school. From a 1932 Ford Hi-Boy Convertible to a 1969 Plymouth Hemi GTX to...
MIDLAND, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

12/01/2022: One Detroit – Good Jobs Now program, Black Women Entrepreneurs, Boblo Boats documentary

Returning citizens disproportionately locked out of Michigan’s workforce. Life after prison can be difficult for returning citizens, especially as they attempt to return to the workforce. Each year, in Wayne County alone, approximately 7,500 returning citizens come home after incarceration, many of whom face disparate chances of landing a living wage job and re-entering the workforce. A new program, The Good Jobs Now program, from the grassroots organization Detroit Action is working to make employment accessible for returning citizens as well as low-income and housing-insecure residents.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Tapped Coffee + Eats closing Royal Oak location

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Tapped Coffee + Eats is closing its Royal Oak location, the business announced Thursday in a Facebook post. The coffee shop's last day open is Friday. It opened earlier this year. Tapped thanked the city and customers for its support in the post and...
ROYAL OAK, MI
1077 WRKR

Is There a Wall Somewhere at the Bottom of Michigan’s Walled Lake?

Did ya ever wonder why Walled Lake was given that name?. If you thought it was named because of a wall, you’d be correct. It’s believed by many that the remains of a wall lie somewhere on the west coast of the lake. But where? No one has been able to correctly pinpoint the area. There are a few explanations as to this underwater ‘wall’.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy