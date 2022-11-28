ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Driver arrested after allegedly leading Stockton police on chase, crashing into home

By Cameron Glenn
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jG4zZ_0jQ0DVhF00

Driver under arrest for crashing car into home in Stockton 00:40

STOCKTON - A driver is in custody after crashing into a house in Stockton.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. Monday on S. Tuxedo Avenue and N. Pershing Avenue. Police say the driver stole a family member's car after some sort of argument.

Police say the driver led them on a short chase before crashing into the home. A gas line was also ruptured -- prompting some neighbors to evacuate.

"I heard a boom sound, and then I opened my door, I opened a blind from my window and I saw there's a lot of police out here," said a neighbor.

No further information has been released.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Police searching for driver after Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Modesto

MODESTO - Police in Modesto are investigating a deadly hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. According to a Modesto Police Department statement, the incident happened Friday evening in the area of E. Orangeburg Ave. and Nelson Ave. Officers say a man was hit by a dark-colored SUV or truck that was headed westbound. When Officers arrived on the scene, they say they located a male lying on the road and administered first aid to the man; however, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Modesto Police Department Traffic Safety Unit has responded to the scene and taken over the investigation. People are being urged to avoid the area. Roads in the area are closed and are expected to remain closed for several hours, say police.No other information was released.Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to call Modesto Police Department dispatch at (209) 552-2470.
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested after stealing packages from Suisun City home: police

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested for a package theft that happened Thursday, the Suisun Police Department announced in a Facebook post. At around 12:40 p.m., police received a report of several packages stolen from a residence’s porch. After police received the report, they obtained a description of the suspect and vehicle. […]
SUISUN CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rancho Cordova man slashed with machete dies shortly after suspected attacker appeared in court

RANCHO CORDOVA —  The man who was brutally attacked by a machete-wielding suspect Monday has died, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says. The suspect in the attack, 42-year-old James Hall, appeared in court Friday on attempted murder charges. At the hearing, Hall was assigned a public defender. His next hearing, a formal arraignment, was scheduled for December 15.  CBS13 is reaching out to the Sacramento County D.A.'s office to see if Hall's charges will be upgraded to murder.The victim's family identified the victim as 60-year-old Timothy J. Fairall of Rancho Cordova. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Hall confessed to attacking Fairall as Fairall was riding his eBike in the 2500 block of Zinfandel Drive and Italia Way. Hall, who is experiencing homelessness, left the scene of the attack but was later arrested Wednesday by detectives in Shasta Community Park in South Sacramento. They say he confessed to the crime shortly after his arrest. Hall was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of attempted murder. He is being held without bail.Fairall was declared brain-dead shortly after he was attacked, according to the sheriff's office. On Friday, he was taken off of life support.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

"Happy to be alive": Modesto cop who lost leg in shootout attack returns to the job

MODESTO -- Officer Michael Rokaitis, who nearly lost his life when shot twice in the line of duty in August 2021, returned to work Monday after more than a year of recovery. The street gang-unit cop prides himself in being an officer for the past eight years in his hometown. The Modesto Police Department feels like family to Rokaitis. He watched his own father serve for 21 years in the same police force growing up.  "I just thought that was the coolest thing, it's exactly what I wanted to do," Rokatis told CBS13.Following in his dad's footsteps has meant to world to...
MODESTO, CA
KCRA.com

Woman arrested after false report of missing 3-year-old, Modesto police say

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police said they arrested a woman after she made a false report of a 3-year-old girl missing after her vehicle was stolen. A woman called the Modesto Police Department around 7:30 p.m. saying that her vehicle with her child in the backseat was stolen, according to a spokesperson. She reported having been parked by a Safeway on McHenry Avenue.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Homeless man accused of attacking bicyclist with machete in Rancho Cordova to appear in court today

RANCHO CORDOVA — The man accused of attacking a bicyclist with a machete is expected to appear in court today. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old James Hall confessed to attacking the victim as the victim was riding his eBike in the 2500 block of Zinfandel Drive and Italia Way. The confession came after Hall was captured just after midnight Wednesday by detectives in Shasta Community Park in South Sacramento.Hall was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of attempted murder. He is being held without bail.Family has since identified the victim as 60-year-old Timothy J. Fairall...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect in fatal machete attack in Rancho Cordova has lengthy criminal history

Court records reveal that James Hall, the man accused of killing Rancho Cordova man Timothy Fairall earlier this week with a machete, has a lengthy criminal past. On Monday night, Hall allegedly used a machete to cut Fairall on his head and face while Fairall was riding his eBike. Fairall was placed on life support shortly after the attack and then pronounced dead on Friday. Hall has a series of weapons charges dating back a decade in Sacramento, but his criminal history dates back even longer elsewhere. Court records indicate that in 2001, he was convicted of felony vehicle theft in...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto woman arrested for falsely reporting abduction of child

MODESTO — A woman has been arrested for falsely reporting the abduction of a juvenile.Last night, Modesto Police arrived at a scene in the area of Kerr Avenue and Tenaya Drive to investigate suspicious circumstances of a woman reporting her vehicle stolen from 801 Oakdale Road. Her report also included a claim that the vehicle possibly had a juvenile passenger in the passenger seat when it was stolen.A short time later, police stated that the report filed by the woman had been deemed to be false and there was no threat to the community. On Friday morning, Modesto Police confirmed that they arrested the woman for making false reports.We will update this story as more details are made available.
MODESTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Geer Road in Turlock Area

Officials in the Turlock area reported a fatality following a recent hit-and-run pedestrian accident. The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. along the 1200 block of Geer Road, according to officials. Details on the Hit-and-Run Accident Fatality in the Turlock Area. The Turlock Police Department noted that reports came in...
CBS San Francisco

DA: Murder charge can't be filed in fatal Antioch Chevron station gun battle

ANTIOCH -- While expressing sympathy for family of a slain convenience store clerk, Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton said the circumstances surrounding the gun battle with the suspect prevents a murder charge from being filed.The suspect, Ronald Benjamin Jackson III, was being held on robbery and other charges, but the lack of a murder charge had drawn the ire of the family of James Williams."The family, friends, and loved ones of James Williams are understandably devastated by the shocking news of his death in a gun battle at the Chevron station in Antioch on November 26th," Becton said...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento man sentenced 7 years for selling Fentanyl, murder charge legal advisement added

ROSEVILLE — A judge sentenced a Sacramento man to seven years in prison for selling fentanyl with legal advisement for murder attached.According to the Placer Country District Attorney's Office, on Jun. 24, the Lincoln Police Department made contact with 34-year-old Travis Richardson, who the officer knew from previous interactions. As the officer exited the vehicle, Richardson threw multiple plastic baggies filled with a "chalk-like" substance into nearby bushes. The bags contained more than 40 grams of fentanyl, which the District Attorney's office says equates to roughly 20,000 lethal doses.Police also found a digital scale and over $1,900 cash in Richardson's...
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Name of Elk Grove hit-and-run victim released

The Sacrament Coroner’s office released the name of the victim in the hit-and-run fatality on November 23, 2022. 62-year-old Julian Johnson was killed when he was struck by a driver who was later arrested for driving under the influence and hit-and-run. First responders administered CPR to Mr. Johnson but he was declared deceased at the scene of the collision.
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

Stockton street vendor robbed at gunpoint, deputies looking for suspect

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton street vendor is speaking out after she says she was robbed at gunpoint last week. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the armed robbery that happened two days before Thanksgiving on east Alpine Avenue and north Wilson Way in Stockton. The victim...
STOCKTON, CA
westsideconnect.com

Police raid illegal marijuana grow operation

A tip about a building in Newman being used to illegally grow marijuana led to a large seizure of marijuana and the arrest of two suspects by the Newman Police Department. The tip was regarding a building in the 2000 block of L Street. Newman Police Officer Bayer conducted the...
NEWMAN, CA
ABC10

Pedestrian on mobility scooter killed in crash in Tracy

TRACY, Calif. — A pedestrian was killed Thursday morning in Tracy, according to the Tracy Police Department. Police received a call around 5:45 a.m. for an accident involving a car and a pedestrian on a mobility scooter. Police said the driver was in their mid 60s and stayed on the scene to cooperate with the investigation. It's unclear how the crash happened.
TRACY, CA
FOX40

11-year-old hit by car in front of Carmichael school

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department are responding to a vehicle collision involving an 11-year-old near Winston Churchill Middle School. Metro confirmed that the 11-year-old is suffering from minor to moderate injuries, but has yet to say if it will be transporting the child to an area hospital. The incident […]
CARMICHAEL, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
119K+
Followers
21K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy