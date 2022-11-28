ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheOneYouLoveToHate
4d ago

this dude is a legit class act. great attitude and stands by his convictions.

Popculture

WWE Fans Are Done With Ronda Rousey After Survivor Series Botch

WWE fans are not happy with Ronda Rousey. The SmackDown Women's Champion defended her title against Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday. Fans were angry that Rousey won the match, but they were also angry about a major botch that happened when the two were competing. As Shotzi was going for a DDT on the apron, Rousey didn't let go of the rope, causing Shotzi to fall to the ground. Fans went after Rousey on Twitter.
Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury: I Think Wilder’s A Piece Of Sh!t As A Person; I Hope Ruiz Knocks Him Out Cold!

Tyson Fury figures a fourth fight with Deontay Wilder would sell well in England, where the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion is a bigger star than ever in his home country. More than 60,000 tickets have already been sold for Fury’s unforeseen third fight against British rival Dereck Chisora on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Wilder’s pulverizing power, in addition to their intense dislike for one another, would make Fury-Wilder IV more marketable than many other fights that could be made for Fury in his homeland.
ALABAMA STATE
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor is “clean,” explains why he thinks the Irishman left the USADA testing pool: “I think that he made the right decision”

Chael Sonnen doesn’t think Conor McGregor is using steroids. McGregor has been under fire from Anthony Smith and other fighters and fans for leaving the USADA testing pool. Many have wondered if the Irishman is taking steroids when he is not in the testing pool, but Sonnen doesn’t think that is the case.
worldboxingnews.net

Andy Ruiz Jr. left hanging by Deontay Wilder over WBC mandatory

Andy Ruiz Jr. is beginning to wonder what he might have to do to get Deontay Wilder in the ring for their WBC mandatory fight. World Boxing News confirmed on many occasions that Premier Boxing Champions boss Al Haymon wants the last bout of Ruiz’s contract to be the Wilder fight.
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder tried to KO teenage heavyweight contender in spar

Deontay Wilder lost it with a current heavyweight title contender when he embarked on a sparring tour during his days as a contender. In a heated sparring session, the former WBC champion attempted to take the younger Filip Hrgovic’s head off. Wilder went on a European sparring tour back...
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier admits he agrees with Glover Teixeira’s approach in declining new UFC 282 matchup: “I would do the same thing”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier understands why Glover Teixeira isn’t fighting later this month. The Brazilian has been out of action since UFC 275 in June. In that outing in Singapore, Teixeira looked to make his first title defense against Jiri Prochazka. The bout was a back-and-forth one, but it was ‘Denisa’ who emerged victorious thanks to a fifth-round submission.
MMAmania.com

The Bionic Man! War-torn Michael Bisping reveals two breaks in lower back: ‘I have no regrets’ doing MMA

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight titleholder, Michael Bisping, has been through the mixed martial arts (MMA) wringer. The UFC Hall of Famer has sustained myriad injuries throughout his life and combat sports career. When it comes to his bodily issues, Bisping, 43, is most known for having lost his eye thanks to a detached retina from his 2013 clash against Vitor Belfort. The British fan-favorite has undergone several additional surgeries to fix his battle-tested body since his Nov. 2017 retirement. Even in 2022, Bisping is feeling the lingering effects of a lifelong career in MMA.
The Independent

MMA fighter Conor McGregor case expected to conclude in January

A court has heard that the dangerous driving case against Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor is expected to conclude in January.The case was adjourned until January 11 when the matter is expected to be “disposed of”.McGregor has been charged with six driving offences relating to an incident on the N4/M50 interchange in Lucan, west Dublin, when he was stopped by gardai on March 22.Among the offences are driving without insurance and a licence, failing to produce a certificate of insurance or licence, and careless driving.McGregor, of The Paddocks, Castledillon, Straffan, Co Kildare, fist-bumped people in the public gallery as he...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Is Khabib Nurmagomedov the frontrunner for MMA Coach of the Year?

Khabib Nurmagomedov has seen his team claim two major titles in 2022 and a whole lot of other wins to go along with it. Nurmagomedov, the UFC Hall of Famer and former lightweight champion, took over the role of coach from his late father after he retired from MMA competition in October 2022. Following his unbeaten career inside the cage, “The Eagle” has thrived in his new position.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Full fight video: Jan Blachowicz flattens Corey Anderson, then flexes on Jon Jones

Jan Blachowicz’s rematch vs. Corey Anderson was a memorable one for many reasons. Back at UFC Fight Night 167 in February 2020, Blachowicz viciously knocked out Anderson. Not only it was a nice knockout, but Blachowicz also put an end to Anderson’s impressive winning streak while avenging his 2015 loss. On top of that, Blachowicz immediately turned to then-light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and flexed on him in front of his hometown. It was a scene.
MMAmania.com

Fake news? Fans accuse Stephen Thompson, Kevin Holland of ‘horribly staged’ interaction at UFC Orlando hotel

Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland happened to cross paths at the UFC Orlando hotel earlier this week, which is not uncommon for combatants competing on the same card. Sure, it was a little strange to see a social media guru like “Trailblazer” just sitting in one of those random hallway chairs while staring off into space, but not nearly as strange as “Wonderboy” standing still until the camera started recording.
ORLANDO, FL
bjpenndotcom

Brandon Moreno reacts after the UFC announces fighters can’t have James Krause as their coach: “Waiting for justice”

Brandon Moreno has reacted to the news that he can no longer have James Krause in his corner or as a coach. After Moreno lost his trilogy fight to Deiveson Figueiredo he looked for a change in gyms and settled on Glory MMA in Missouri. According to Krause, the relationship happened throughout their time seeing each other in Vegas, and since then the two started to work with one another.
MISSOURI STATE
MiddleEasy

PFL Offers Up 3 Million Dollars And A Rolls Royce To Make Cyborg vs. Harrison Fight

PFL is working hard to land Cris Cyborg. Over the last year, the biggest fight that never happened might be the proposed fight between Bellator champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino and former PFL champion Kayla Harrison. There has been tension between these two top female fighters for a while now and even though they currently fight in two different promotions both have seemed interested in the bout. Now with Harrison coming off her first loss, things may have changed.
bjpenndotcom

