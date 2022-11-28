Read full article on original website
TheOneYouLoveToHate
4d ago
this dude is a legit class act. great attitude and stands by his convictions.
Popculture
WWE Fans Are Done With Ronda Rousey After Survivor Series Botch
WWE fans are not happy with Ronda Rousey. The SmackDown Women's Champion defended her title against Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday. Fans were angry that Rousey won the match, but they were also angry about a major botch that happened when the two were competing. As Shotzi was going for a DDT on the apron, Rousey didn't let go of the rope, causing Shotzi to fall to the ground. Fans went after Rousey on Twitter.
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: I Think Wilder’s A Piece Of Sh!t As A Person; I Hope Ruiz Knocks Him Out Cold!
Tyson Fury figures a fourth fight with Deontay Wilder would sell well in England, where the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion is a bigger star than ever in his home country. More than 60,000 tickets have already been sold for Fury’s unforeseen third fight against British rival Dereck Chisora on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Wilder’s pulverizing power, in addition to their intense dislike for one another, would make Fury-Wilder IV more marketable than many other fights that could be made for Fury in his homeland.
Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor is “clean,” explains why he thinks the Irishman left the USADA testing pool: “I think that he made the right decision”
Chael Sonnen doesn’t think Conor McGregor is using steroids. McGregor has been under fire from Anthony Smith and other fighters and fans for leaving the USADA testing pool. Many have wondered if the Irishman is taking steroids when he is not in the testing pool, but Sonnen doesn’t think that is the case.
worldboxingnews.net
Andy Ruiz Jr. left hanging by Deontay Wilder over WBC mandatory
Andy Ruiz Jr. is beginning to wonder what he might have to do to get Deontay Wilder in the ring for their WBC mandatory fight. World Boxing News confirmed on many occasions that Premier Boxing Champions boss Al Haymon wants the last bout of Ruiz’s contract to be the Wilder fight.
Boxing Scene
Bivol on Canelo Rematch: First He Said It Wasn’t His Weight Class, Now It's His Arm; What [Can I] Say?
Dmitry Bivol couldn’t help but break out into a smile when he was informed of another one of Canelo Alvarez’s justifications for his loss in their light heavyweight title bout in May. In what was a minor upset, Russia’s Bivol outpointed Mexico’s Alvarez over 12 rounds to successfully...
SB Nation
Mike Tyson has convinced Evander Holyfield to make ear-shaped edibles with him
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exquisite joy of biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and get high as balls while doing it, well Mike Tyson has you covered. “If I was on cannabis, I wuouldn’t have bit his ear” is a hell of a statement. Just digest than one for a sec.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder tried to KO teenage heavyweight contender in spar
Deontay Wilder lost it with a current heavyweight title contender when he embarked on a sparring tour during his days as a contender. In a heated sparring session, the former WBC champion attempted to take the younger Filip Hrgovic’s head off. Wilder went on a European sparring tour back...
Daniel Cormier admits he agrees with Glover Teixeira’s approach in declining new UFC 282 matchup: “I would do the same thing”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier understands why Glover Teixeira isn’t fighting later this month. The Brazilian has been out of action since UFC 275 in June. In that outing in Singapore, Teixeira looked to make his first title defense against Jiri Prochazka. The bout was a back-and-forth one, but it was ‘Denisa’ who emerged victorious thanks to a fifth-round submission.
MMAmania.com
The Bionic Man! War-torn Michael Bisping reveals two breaks in lower back: ‘I have no regrets’ doing MMA
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight titleholder, Michael Bisping, has been through the mixed martial arts (MMA) wringer. The UFC Hall of Famer has sustained myriad injuries throughout his life and combat sports career. When it comes to his bodily issues, Bisping, 43, is most known for having lost his eye thanks to a detached retina from his 2013 clash against Vitor Belfort. The British fan-favorite has undergone several additional surgeries to fix his battle-tested body since his Nov. 2017 retirement. Even in 2022, Bisping is feeling the lingering effects of a lifelong career in MMA.
MMAmania.com
Referee admits cheating to save Manny Pacquiao in bombshell new confession — ‘I prolonged the count’
It once took Count Von Count 77 seconds to count to four, which leads me to believe his arithmetic teacher at Carpathian Mountains Elementary was none other than veteran boxing referee and Filipino homer Carlos Padilla. Turns out Padilla cheated in Manny Pacquiao’s Oct. 2000 victory over Nedal Hussein, leading...
Charles Oliveira Declined Immediate Rematch With Islam Makhachev At UFC 283: ‘There’s Emotional Stress’
Charles Oliveira could have sought redemption at UFC 283 if he wanted to. Following his submission loss at UFC 280, the former UFC Lightweight Champion was offered an immediate title rematch with newly crowned king Islam Makhachev. That’s all according to Oliveira’s manager and coach Diego Lima, who say they ultimately turned down the booking.
Yardbarker
Paddy Pimblett believes fight against Conor McGregor “would be the biggest pay-per-view” in UFC history
Paddy Pimblett has claimed a fight against Conor McGregor would break all the UFC pay-per-view records. Since arriving in the UFC from Cage Warriors in 2021, Pimblett has made waves in the world of MMA. He has gone 3-0 in the organisation and is now fighting in the co-main event spot of a UFC pay-per-view card.
UFC announces any fighter that trains under James Krause will not be permitted to fight
The UFC has released a statement on the James Krause situation. On November 5, a featherweight fight between Shayilan Nuerdanbieke and Darrick Minner took place. Minner – who is coached by Krause – was the betting underdog but in the hours before the fight, a ton of money came in on Nuerdanbieke to win and to win by KO.
MMA fighter Conor McGregor case expected to conclude in January
A court has heard that the dangerous driving case against Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor is expected to conclude in January.The case was adjourned until January 11 when the matter is expected to be “disposed of”.McGregor has been charged with six driving offences relating to an incident on the N4/M50 interchange in Lucan, west Dublin, when he was stopped by gardai on March 22.Among the offences are driving without insurance and a licence, failing to produce a certificate of insurance or licence, and careless driving.McGregor, of The Paddocks, Castledillon, Straffan, Co Kildare, fist-bumped people in the public gallery as he...
Video: Is Khabib Nurmagomedov the frontrunner for MMA Coach of the Year?
Khabib Nurmagomedov has seen his team claim two major titles in 2022 and a whole lot of other wins to go along with it. Nurmagomedov, the UFC Hall of Famer and former lightweight champion, took over the role of coach from his late father after he retired from MMA competition in October 2022. Following his unbeaten career inside the cage, “The Eagle” has thrived in his new position.
Full fight video: Jan Blachowicz flattens Corey Anderson, then flexes on Jon Jones
Jan Blachowicz’s rematch vs. Corey Anderson was a memorable one for many reasons. Back at UFC Fight Night 167 in February 2020, Blachowicz viciously knocked out Anderson. Not only it was a nice knockout, but Blachowicz also put an end to Anderson’s impressive winning streak while avenging his 2015 loss. On top of that, Blachowicz immediately turned to then-light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and flexed on him in front of his hometown. It was a scene.
MMAmania.com
Fake news? Fans accuse Stephen Thompson, Kevin Holland of ‘horribly staged’ interaction at UFC Orlando hotel
Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland happened to cross paths at the UFC Orlando hotel earlier this week, which is not uncommon for combatants competing on the same card. Sure, it was a little strange to see a social media guru like “Trailblazer” just sitting in one of those random hallway chairs while staring off into space, but not nearly as strange as “Wonderboy” standing still until the camera started recording.
Brandon Moreno reacts after the UFC announces fighters can’t have James Krause as their coach: “Waiting for justice”
Brandon Moreno has reacted to the news that he can no longer have James Krause in his corner or as a coach. After Moreno lost his trilogy fight to Deiveson Figueiredo he looked for a change in gyms and settled on Glory MMA in Missouri. According to Krause, the relationship happened throughout their time seeing each other in Vegas, and since then the two started to work with one another.
PFL Offers Up 3 Million Dollars And A Rolls Royce To Make Cyborg vs. Harrison Fight
PFL is working hard to land Cris Cyborg. Over the last year, the biggest fight that never happened might be the proposed fight between Bellator champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino and former PFL champion Kayla Harrison. There has been tension between these two top female fighters for a while now and even though they currently fight in two different promotions both have seemed interested in the bout. Now with Harrison coming off her first loss, things may have changed.
Kayla Harrison admits she is “heartbroken” following her first career loss in MMA: “I fell on my face”
PFL sensation Kayla Harrison has opened up on her first loss in mixed martial arts to Larissa Pacheco. Last week, in the PFL finals, Kayla Harrison lost to Larissa Pacheco. It served as the third time she’s faced her rival as she attempted to become a three-time PFL champion.
