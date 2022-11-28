ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnsville, MN

fox9.com

Truffle Hill Chocolates in Tonka Bay burglarized, all candies destroyed

EXCELSIOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - Just in time for the Christmas rush, a real-life Scrooge has all but put an abrupt end to a popular Tonka Bay chocolate shop’s busiest season. Truffle Hill Chocolates, affectionately known as the chocolate house by locals, was targeted by vandals Tuesday night. Owner Marshall Morehead told FOX 9 someone broke into the shop and not only stole a computer, $200 cash, and some chocolate, but sprayed three fire extinguishers everywhere. The chocolate shop posted on Facebook on Wednesday saying the act ended up "ruining all of our products."
EXCELSIOR, MN
fox9.com

Nonprofit urgently needs help shoveling homes of elderly residents this winter

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A local nonprofit urgently needs help with snow removal services this winter. Senior Community Services, a nonprofit based in Minnetonka, is asking for people who can help shovel the homes of participants in its Household & Outside Maintenance, or HOME, program. The participants are 60 years and older and many of them are on a fixed income.
MINNETONKA, MN
1520 The Ticket

This Minnesota Restaurant Open For 50 Years Is Closing For Good Christmas Eve

It's wild to me how much we take for granted, and also as wild to me how cyclical things are in life and in business. One business in Minnesota, specifically in the North Metro, which has been a family staple for many families over the last 50 years announced recently that it was going to close its doors for good. Asia Chow Mein Restaurant in Columbia Heights made the announcement on Black Friday.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
Fun 104.3

Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest

Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

A Mall In Minnesota is Hitting the Auction Block Next Year

Have you ever wanted to own a mall? It's a pretty niche desire in life, but if you are in the market for one the Maplewood Mall is hitting the auction block in 2023. The mall is just a few miles north of St. Paul, and currently has stores like Barnes & Nobles, JCPenney, Kohls, and Macy's. RI-Marketplace is hosting the auction and says a redevelopment plan that includes a 500-unit apartment complex, and 30 new mall tenants, could be a big boost to its sales appeal.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
Bring Me The News

How much snow fell in Minnesota on Tuesday?

The Twin Cities was in the bullseye for Tuesday's snow storm, with more than eight inches falling in parts of the metro including parts of Minneapolis. It was the heaviest snowfall so far this season, prompting early school closures and snow emergencies across many districts and cities. Here's a look...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Thieves take a dozen weapons, 3 cars from central Minnesota home on Thanksgiving

BELLE PLAINE, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say four people stole more than a dozen weapons and three vehicles from a home on Thanksgiving Day.The burglary happened around 9:15 a.m. in Faxon Township, near Belle Plaine.The Sibley County Sheriff's Office said four people arrived at a home in a black SUV. They entered the home, two of them brandishing handguns.The sheriff's office said they took about a dozen guns, a crossbow, a compound bow, ammunition and other items. They also stole three cars, all of which were later recovered in Minneapolis, authorities said.No one was injured in the burglary, and the sheriff's office said it was likely not a random incident.The heist is under investigation.
BELLE PLAINE, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Plymouth man shot girlfriend in head after birthday party

A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis residents left fuming, and freezing, after Xcel Energy cut power for hours on frigid day

MINNEAPOLIS – Hundreds of south Minneapolis residents hunkered down without heat for nearly eight hours Wednesday after their power was turned off – on purpose.The Cannons are just two of more than 600 people who were left in the cold. Gerald Cannon says he and his wife were told their power would be off for three hours, starting at 10 a.m. But instead, it went off an hour early."When we called Xcel, they said that it would be on at one o'clock. We sat around, waited. One o'clock came. No electricity," he said. "But we kept getting the runaround from...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally

(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Minneapolis police warn of robberies during Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist exchanges

At Patch.com William Bornhoft says, “The Minneapolis Police Department is warning residents about a spike in robberies involving people trying to buy or sell items over Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. The crimes are taking place during the planned in-person meetings. Unsuspecting victims have been robbed of the item they’re trying to sell, or robbed of the money they were planning to exchange for a product. Some victims have even been shot, police said.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

